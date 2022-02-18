from the how-find-you,-m'lud? dept.
The Case Against Google: Critics say the search giant is squelching competition before it begins. Should the government step in?
[...] might have been surprised when headlines began appearing last year suggesting that Google and its fellow tech giants were threatening everything from our economy to democracy itself. Lawmakers have accused Google of creating an automated advertising system so vast and subtle that hardly anyone noticed when Russian saboteurs co-opted it in the last election. Critics say Facebook exploits our addictive impulses and silos us in ideological echo chambers. Amazon's reach is blamed for spurring a retail meltdown; Apple's economic impact is so profound it can cause market-wide gyrations. These controversies point to the growing anxiety that a small number of technology companies are now such powerful entities that they can destroy entire industries or social norms with just a few lines of computer code. Those four companies, plus Microsoft, make up America's largest sources of aggregated news, advertising, online shopping, digital entertainment and the tools of business and communication. They're also among the world's most valuable firms, with combined annual revenues of more than half a trillion dollars.
In a rare display of bipartisanship, lawmakers from both political parties have started questioning how these tech giants grew so powerful so fast. Regulators in Missouri, Utah, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere have called for greater scrutiny of Google and others, citing antitrust concerns; some critics have suggested that our courts and legislatures need to go after tech firms in the same way the trustbusters broke up oil and railroad monopolies a century ago. But others say that Google and its cohort are guilty only of delighting customers. If these tech leviathans ever fail to satisfy us, their defenders argue, capitalism will punish them the same way it once brought down Yahoo, AOL and MySpace.
[...] There's a loose coalition of economists and legal theorists who call themselves the New Brandeis Movement (critics call them "antitrust hipsters"), who believe that today's tech giants pose threats as significant as Standard Oil a century ago. "All of the money spent online is going to just a few companies now," says [Gary Reback] (who disdains the New Brandeis label). "They don't need dynamite or Pinkertons to club their competitors anymore. They just need algorithms and data."
Danny Hakim reports at the NYT that as European antitrust regulators formally accuse Google of abusing its dominance, Microsoft is relishing playing a behind-the-scenes role of scold instead of victim. Microsoft has founded or funded a cottage industry of splinter groups to go after Google. The most prominent, the Initiative for a Competitive Online Marketplace, or Icomp, has waged a relentless public relations campaign promoting grievances against Google. It conducted a study that suggested changes made by Google to appease regulators were largely window dressing. “Microsoft is doing its best to create problems for Google,” says Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People’s Party, the center-right party that is the largest voting bloc in the European Parliament. “It’s interesting. Ten years ago Microsoft was a big and strong company. Now they are the underdog.”
According to Hakim, Microsoft and Google are the Cain and Abel of American technology, locked in the kind of struggle that often takes place when a new giant threatens an older one. Microsoft was frustrated after American regulators at the Federal Trade Commission didn’t act on a similar antitrust investigation against Google in 2013, calling it a “missed opportunity.” It has taken the fight to the state level, along with a number of other opponents of Google. Microsoft alleges that Google's anti-competitive practices include stopping Bing from indexing content on Google-owned YouTube; blocking Microsoft Windows smartphones from "operating properly" with YouTube; blocking access to content owned by book publishers; and limiting the flow of ad campaign information back to advertisers, making it more expensive to run ads with rivals. "Over the past year, a growing number of advertisers, publishers, and consumers have expressed to us their concerns about the search market in Europe," says Brad Smith, Microsoft's general counsel. "They've urged us to share our knowledge of the search market with competition officials."
Google (GOOGL.O) faces a record antitrust fine of around 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from the European Commission in the coming weeks, British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph said.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-google-eu-idUSKCN0Y60J4
The European Union has accused Google of promoting its shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival services in a case that has dragged on since late 2010.
Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month they believed that after three failed attempts at a compromise in the past six years Google now had no plans to try to settle the allegations unless the EU watchdog changed its stance.
The Telegraph cited sources close to the situation as saying officials planned to announce the fine as early as next month, but that the bill had not yet been finalised.
Google will also be banned from continuing to manipulate search results to favour itself and harm rivals, the newspaper said.
The Commission can fine firms up to 10 percent of their annual sales, which in Google's case would be a maximum possible sanction of more than 6 billion euros.
Google faces Antitrust suit filed by new social media company Gab.ai.
The legal action is the latest salvo in an escalating battle between right-leaning technologists and leaders against Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook and Google.
Gab alleges in the lawsuit that "Google deprives competitors, on a discriminatory basis, of access to the App Store, which an essential facility or resource."
"Google is the biggest threat to the free flow of information," Gab chief executive Andrew Torba said in a statement. "Gab started to fight against the big tech companies in the marketplace, and their monopolistic conduct has forced us to bring the fight to the courtroom."
Gab has published its court filing.
So it appears, "India's antitrust watchdog on Thursday imposed a 1.36 billion rupees ($21.17 million) fine on Google for "search bias" and abuse of its dominant position, in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine."
https://in.reuters.com/article/india-google-antitrust/competition-commission-of-india-fines-google-for-abusing-dominant-position-idINKBN1FS29Z
In India, the Commission found, that Google through its search design had placed its commercial flight search function at a prominent position on the search results page to the disadvantage of businesses trying to gain market access.
The penalty... translates to 5 per cent of the company's average total revenue generated from India operations.
Some details of the "search bias" at https://www.gadgetsnow.com/tech-news/competition-commission-of-india-fines-google-for-rs-135-86-crores-for-search-bias/articleshow/62839148.cms
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/internet/cci-issues-order-against-google-for-search-bias/articleshow/62838992.cms
http://www.financialexpress.com/industry/technology/big-setback-for-google-whopping-rs-135-crore-fine-slapped-by-competition-commission-of-india-here-is-why/1058516/
https://www.seattletimes.com/business/indias-anti-trust-regulator-fines-google-for-search-bias/
Critics wary as Google's Chrome begins an ad crackdown
On Thursday, Google will begin using its Chrome browser to eradicate ads it deems annoying or otherwise detrimental to users. It just so happens that many of Google's own most lucrative ads will sail through its new filters. The move, which Google first floated back in June, is ostensibly aimed at making online advertising more tolerable by flagging sites that run annoying ads such as ones that auto-play video with sound. And it's using a big hammer: Chrome will start blocking all ads — including Google's own — on offending sites if they don't reform themselves.
There's some irony here, given that Google's aim is partly to convince people to turn off their own ad-blocking software. These popular browser add-ons deprive publishers (and Google) of revenue by preventing ads from displaying.
Google vice president Rahul Roy-Chowdhury wrote in a blog post that the company aims to keep the web healthy by "filtering out disruptive ad experiences."
But the company's motives and methods are both under attack. Along with Facebook, Google dominates the online-advertising market; together they accounted for over 63 percent of the $83 billion spent on U.S. digital ads last year, according to eMarketer. Google is also virtually synonymous with online search, and Chrome is the most popular browser on the web, with a roughly 60 percent market share. So to critics, Google's move looks less like a neighborhood cleanup than an assertion of dominance.
Is this Google's antitrust moment? (Is this a recycled comment?)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:10PM (14 children)
It makes no sense to turn to a violently imposed monopoly and ask it to "protect" us from a voluntarily grown "monopoly".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @09:50PM (1 child)
Maybe not.
But I don't mind turning to a constitutionally imposed monopoly and asking it to both protect and regulate (within reason).
Clue: if you want to live with other people, then there will be laws, to which you are subject. if you don't like the rules of society, you can try another country, or find somewhere (supposedly) beyond the reach of the law, or where there simply are no other law abiding people (Antarctica, Wyoming).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:06PM
Just sayin'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:14PM (10 children)
There's nothing "violently imposed," unless you're still fighting the Civil War [wikipedia.org].
Is that it, Johnny Reb [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday February 22, @10:17PM (7 children)
All laws are violently imposed. That's not to say anarchy would be any less violent.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 22, @10:27PM (5 children)
Really? I haven't seen any shooting, weapons, or threats of violence in the capitol building during votes.
Nor have I ever seen anyone with a knife to a President's throat while signing bills into law.
I'd go further to say that I've never seen any of that in municipal or state governments either.
And since we elected those folks (again, I haven't seen anyone standing next to a voter with a weapon, forcing them to vote a certain way), I don't see how you can come to that conclusion.
Or is your position that there are hidden death rays everywhere, ready to kill anyone that doesn't toe the line? Perhaps your tinfoil hat is a little tight?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday February 22, @10:32PM (1 child)
I think they're referring to intellectual violence in those posts. As in we should all be our own country according to Ayn Rand and the U.S. should be an anarchy or something. Voluntary association, blah blah, rule of law blah blah, personal liberty etc.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 22, @10:45PM
Is didn't realize that the album [wikipedia.org] was so well-known, or so focused on anarcho-capitalism. Well, I guess you learn something new every day. ;)
More seriously, intellectual violence? Please. That's seems like more of a cop out, than a school of thought -- Something along the lines of "Mommy! Bobby's arguments are better and logically stronger than mine! That makes me sad and mad! Make him stop doing intellectual violence to me!"
Either you can elucidate your arguments with logic, evidence and quality rhetoric, or you can't. If you can't, it's because your logic, evidence or rhetorical skill is lacking, not that someone else is "doing violence" to you.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Friday February 23, @12:36AM (2 children)
If you don't believe laws are violently imposed try violating them. Even the most trivial of laws, if you insist on violating it while law enforcement is attempting to enforce it, they will eventually kill you rather than allow you to continue.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 23, @01:10AM
Those laws are imposed by the consent of the governed. That means you and me.
If you believe (and you won't get a lot of argument from me about it) that those who are employed to *enforce* those laws do so in far too violent a fashion, then we need to replace those who manage and oversee those folks, to make sure that they do so much less violently.
However, that's a governance [wikipedia.org] issue that needs to be addressed, not a complete breakdown of our society. The fact that you and I can rail against it with impunity is ample proof of that.
I'm sure there are as many opinions as to *how* those changes should be implemented as there are people who express them. Fortunately, we control how governance is managed in the US. Both indirectly (through the representatives we elect) and directly (via ballot initiatives, where those are available).
Just because you (rightly, IMHO) don't think that people (ourselves included) should be murdered in the streets for allegedly selling cigarettes [wikipedia.org], gunned down for having a broken tail light [npr.org], reporting a potential crime [wikipedia.org], any number of other minor issues or even an attempt to do the right thing, doesn't mean that our laws are imposed at the point of a gun.
Rather, it shines a light on a dark and frightening aspect of our society and how those who are tasked (by the will of the voters) to uphold the laws enacted by our representatives (elected by those same voters) are given far too much leeway in "protecting" us.
Does that make sense to you?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday February 23, @04:38AM
The rich Whites solve the problem by further subdividing neighborhoods into rich and poor.
Back when I first lived here, The cops would protect the neighborhood. Now, they moved the "boundary of protection" North and ignored those to the Southern boundary. What was once a protected neighborhood became demarcated by Whites and all of those troublesome minorities.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @05:04AM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @01:53AM (1 child)
Laws are, indeed, violently imposed. Try ignoring them around a police officer who isn't intentionally ignoring you and you will experience the violence.
The violence doesn't occur during the construction of the law, that's just bribery and corruption. But the imposition of the law is by violence and threat of violence.
This doesn't mean that there is a better system, but it is an accurate description of the existing system in whatever country you reside...assuming there exists a government in that country.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday February 23, @02:47AM
A relatively reasonable point. However, I disagree in one respect:
Government (at least not in the US) isn't violently *imposed*. Rather government has the legal monopoly on force. There's an important difference between those two statements.
That our governance of that monopoly on force isn't well managed is the problem (as I discuss here [soylentnews.org]). That government has such a monopoly is not.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday February 22, @10:40PM
While there are legitimate concerns about Google's monopolistic practices, most of the criticism is really coming from legacy businesses and their owners who would prefer to compete with the deck stacked their way.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by requerdanos on Thursday February 22, @09:16PM (2 children)
In the late 90s, an elderly gentlemen in his 80s told me the Bible was against Google in principle, and to look it up.
That isn't exactly what I found in Genesis 11 [biblegateway.com], but it's not all that far off, either.
All the knowledge in one place, and knowledge is power.
The parallel isn't exact, because many groups of people speak many different languages, but there's translate.google.com to help with that.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @10:01PM
What I would take from that is that, we're increasingly able to communicate despite language barrier -- and increasingly able to do great things, and like the builders of the tower of babble and want to make ourselves gods.
But . . . Daniel 12:4 [biblegateway.com]
although some translations to English render it differently (NASB):
where the back and forth, and increase of knowledge are not necessarily connected.
At the "time of the end" does this mean people would overcome the language barrier and significantly increase knowledge. (maybe build a space elevator this time)
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @01:56AM
I'm rather sure he was talking about "the mark of the beast" from Revelations. I've heard that used in all sorts of figurative ways, but especially to cover credit cards and their use. You can say that's not specifically against Google, but I've heard enough people calling Google the internet, that I suspect he was talking about on-line purchases.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:27PM (5 children)
This is outrageous!
These fuckers are debating whether or not the real job creators (google has 74,000 and could run the whole country with half of that) are stifling competition, while they should be drafting legislation to:
1. Provide Google with full access to IRS records;
2. A US$2.5 trillion infrastructure program to install cameras in every room of every residence, business and public bathroom in the US, with links to job creators;
3. Mandated always on mobile and "smart" device cameras and microphones;
4. Real time access to consumer bank records for such job creators;
5. Specific tax deductions equal to total global revenue for organizations that purchase more than 5,000 hard drives a year;
Anything else is just commie plots and propaganda. This is how it should be done. This is what capitalism is. This is what FREEDOM is!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:38PM (3 children)
So, for me, your attempt at irony falls flat.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @09:52PM
Poe's Law is very busy today. I hope Mr. Poe had a good lunch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:01PM (1 child)
You seem to have an incomplete understanding of capitalism. Perhaps you should go ahead and actually read (rather than just accept the bullshit handed to you on twitter, gab and FB -- maybe talk radio too?) the relevant literature yourself?
What's more, what we're talking about here is less about capitalism (although many would like you to think so -- and you fell for it -- sucker!) and more about oligarchy, cronyism, greed and a serious lack of ethics.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:21PM
The amount of Hannity koolaid consumed is directly proportional to illogical knowledge mastery.
Ain’t no commies here in fox land. Just God, guns and Russian hookers (thanks Don!).
Thou shalt commit adulterousnessesses. So commandth thy Don.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @10:02PM
You say it better than I could.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Thursday February 22, @09:56PM (3 children)
I really can't see much benefit in getting involved in this discussion, other than to say, get your rage out here on this story so that we needn't listen to it on every story.
Future rages can be summed up as TCAG (The Case Against Google) and we can all move on.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:10PM
Original AC here.
Wow frojack. You see that as rage?
Sorry to burst your bubble, but it was just a little tongue-in-cheek humor.
Like this:
Q. How many IBM types does it take to change a light bulb?
A. 100. Ten to do it, and 90 to write document number GC7500439-0001, Multitasking Incandescent Source System Facility, of which 10% of the pages state only "This page intentionally left blank", and 20% of the definitions are of the form "A ...... consists of sequences of non-blank characters separated by blanks".
Do you get it now, Frojack? I'm a little surprised, you're usually a bit quicker on the uptake.
Or perhaps even more apropos, with the added benefit of making you think you might actually have been right:
Q: How many supply-side economists does it take to screw in a light bulb?
A: None. If the government would just leave it alone,
it would screw itself in.
Have a great day, Frojack!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Thursday February 22, @10:18PM
I fume over the lack of competition, not just Google.
There used to be lots of competition, now there are monopolies with big spending lobbyists and collusion. Stop politicians from accepting lobbyist money and get competition back.
Put government money behind open source projects instead of closed source spying and force companies to actually compete.
Also, don't support MS, Apple, NSA, etc in their spying while crying wolf about China/Huwaie (sp?).
We need smarter people in government (Go Trump![*cough*])
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bobthecimmerian on Friday February 23, @12:29AM
I'm hopeful but not optimistic that the growing investment in distributed alternatives to the centralized services will move us away from Google and it's like. Splitting Google, Facebook, or similar or giving their tech to other companies won't solve the real core problems we need to address. The core problem is that these businesses are centralized and their business models revolve around collecting customer data.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @10:01PM (2 children)
At least for me, Google's search engine and results had become so shitty, that I felt encouraged to make DDG my default search engine. I only rarely feel wanting to try Google now.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @10:03PM (1 child)
I've been increasingly using DDG for some things.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Thursday February 22, @10:03PM
Especially the ability to copy an image when doing an image search. :-)
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday February 22, @10:20PM (1 child)
It has been a quite natural evolution. They were very successful companies. They branched out into new forms of business with the money they made. They got bigger and bigger and gained more momentum.
They will fail eventually, yes... nothing lasts forever... but maybe we shouldn't wait to do something; besides how long it would likely take, we might be surprised to see what fails with them.
It's nice to see everyone agreeing we should do something, too.
What, though? Just breaking them up isn't going to do anything but make a huge mess and make everyone angry and hurt and bitter, and leave the space open for someone else.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @02:10AM
Well, for Google a good start might be to split Alphabet into it's separate companies. The problem with that is that the economically successful endeavors subsidize the ones that are still working on being economically successful...and that's an important thing to have subsidized.
My opinion, for what little it's worth, is that the tax on stock trades should be proportional to the inverse of the time that the stock is held up to around 7 years, and beyond that should start increasing again until at around 3 decades it consumes all the capital gains, and beyond that takes even more. If I had a serious chance of getting this implemented I'd start considering the exact shape of the curve, but I want it to be smooth, with one inflection point, and be at around 100% at both 1 second and 30 years, and essentially zero at seven years. This would encourage people to plan for the long term, but prohibit long term monopolization.
FWIW, the only real reason that I think of Google as evil is because it's an effective monopoly. But it *is* an effective monopoly, and that means that even if it's not being predominately evil and underhanded now (I think the evidence is equivocal) you can depend on it becoming such.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Thursday February 22, @11:03PM
There are 2 reasons the government should take action under anti-trust law:
1. Customers have no alternative source of the good or service in question.
2. The company in question is maintaining its market position via illegal restraint of trade.
As far as Google's flagship product goes, their users definitely have alternative places to go, Bing being the most well-known at this point, but Baidu being probably more important based on the crawler traffic I see in some of the logs out there. There's also very little advantage in using only Google for everything: Somebody can fairly easily, for instance, use Google for searching, Dropbox for cloud data storage rather than Google Drive, and get their email from Hotmail.
And as for Google's customers, the advertisers, they could just as easily advertise via other sites. They choose not to, because the majority of users choose to use Google.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by arcz on Thursday February 22, @11:11PM
Splitting up the companies doesn't fix the problem. Copyright and patent law are the problems.
Here's how to fix it overnight:
Fixed!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 22, @11:47PM
You're criticizing a monstrous surveillance engine like Google and you don't even mention its countless privacy violations? Where are your priorities?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @12:59AM
We should also make the case against Amazon.