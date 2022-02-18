from the things-are-looking-up dept.
Anti-depressants: Major study finds they work
Scientists say they have settled one of medicine's biggest debates after a huge study found that anti-depressants work. The study, which analysed data from 522 trials involving 116,477 people, found 21 common anti-depressants were all more effective at reducing symptoms of acute depression than dummy pills. But it also showed big differences in how effective each drug is.
The authors of the report, published in the Lancet [open, DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(17)32802-7] [DX], said it showed many more people could benefit from the drugs. There were 64.7 million prescriptions for the drugs in England in 2016 - more than double the 31 million in 2006 - but there has been a debate about how effective they are, with some trial[s] suggesting they are no better than placebos. The Royal College of Psychiatrists said the study "finally puts to bed the controversy on anti-depressants".
The so-called meta-analysis, which involved unpublished data in addition to the information from the 522 clinical trials involving the short-term treatment of acute depression in adults, found the medications were all more effective than placebos. However, the study found they ranged from being a third more effective than a placebo to more than twice as effective.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Friday February 23, @02:13AM (2 children)

(Score: 2) by qzm on Friday February 23, @03:40AM (1 child)
Are you SURE you mean OCD?
They treat OCD with drugs? that is truly worrying..
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @03:48AM
I'd treat it with either alcohol, or dope - just enough to get a "who gives a fuck, whatever, man" buzz.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @03:04AM (3 children)
Nobody with depression should avoid anti-depressants because they believe they "don't work."
From personal experience, they help. If I said to you they are an 80 to 90 pct cure, would that not be good enough? You have nothing to lose by trying them. An honest try for one month.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @03:35AM (1 child)
Make sure you understand the side effects of the one you are going to try first. In some cases impotence and anhedonia can be worse than the depression itself, obviously depending on the severity of the depression. These symptoms don't stop in all cases when the medication is discontinued as well. Take care.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:41AM
I was prescribed an SSRI anti-depressant drug when I was having panic attacks. The biggest drawback was they completely blocked my kundalini energy awareness and killed off the benefits of tantric energy practice. This was the ultimate drawback, and I absolutely loathed taking them. I could still have conventional (ejaculatory) orgasms, but even those felt greatly much less pleasurable. I weened myself off, then started some energetic grounding practices that resolved the panic attacks. Regular orgasms came back to full pleasure after a month or two. But, unfortunately it took a couple of years before my kundalini energy returned.
I can't remember which SSRI it was, but holy shit, that was definitely a case of the cure being worse than the problem.
Once you've gone down the tantra/kundalini path, ejaculation drains your energy away and stops you getting to the even greater levels of tantric pleasure. It actually made me depressed to think that the SSRI had broken me, and that I might only ever be able to have ejaculatory orgasms from then on. Fortunately, a couple of years later I was back to normal.
(Score: 4, Informative) by FatPhil on Friday February 23, @03:46AM
Consider these two test results:
1) 100 subjects, placebo: 60 are cured, drug A: 90 are cured.
2) 100 subjects, placebo: 2 are cured, drug B: 3 are cured.
Both can be framed as "50% more effective" than placebo, but they're very different results.
Rewording as "Drug A is useless 10% of the time, placebo is useless 40% of the time" and "Drug B is useless 97% of the time, placebo 98%" leads to a conclusion that A is 4 times less useless, and B is barely less useless, and we can differentiate between the two cases more easily.
Of course, you can object to measuring uselessness. So let's measure usefulness again, but with a different perspective. You could arrgue that 60 of drug A's 90 would have been cured by placebo effect anyway, so actually it only cured 30 out of the remaining 40. B only cured 1 in 98. So again, we can distinguish between the two.
To mix things up even further, serious medical research normally doesn't frame the results in any of these three ways!
The typical measure used in the real world is "number of subjects treated in order to affect one cure", which puts A at 1.11, and B at 33.3. Again, clearly distinguishable.
So I posit that "N% more effective than" is utterly meaningless, yet it's the thin that is most often claimed in publicity materials for such studies.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:54AM
Before taking antidepressants, perhaps check that you are not depressed because you are surrounded by assholes.
If so, try changing your environment, and perhaps you will feel happier without having to take medicine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:18AM
If accurate, I would see that as pretty much nailing the coffin shut on anti-depressants. While their effectiveness may be up for debate, the very real side effects are not. People are taking on all sorts of critical side effects, which include things like increased suicide rates in younger individuals on top of interacting with damn near every other drug in heinous ways, for something that's UP TO twice as effective as a sugar pill. I can't be the only one seeing how absurdly idiotic that trade is!