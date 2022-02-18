Italian airline Meridiana changed its name to Air Italy with the backing of Qatar Airways, its new shareholder, aiming to become Italy's flagship carrier as UAE-backed Alitalia undergoes bankruptcy proceedings. Re-branded as Air Italy, Meridian unveiled a new restructuring plan to make of Air Italy "a sustainable airline alternative for the people of Italy", as Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al-Baker said on Monday at a press conference in Milan. "Air Italy will achieve global scale in both fleet and network expansion ... We will show that we are the star," added al-Baker. Over the next three years, 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will be added to Air Italy's fleet, the first of which arrives in April 2018.