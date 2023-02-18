18/02/23/0048221 story
Passports, like any physical ID, can be altered and forged. That's partly why for the last 11 years the United States has put RFID chips in the back panel of its passports, creating so-called e-Passports. The chip stores your passport information—like name, date of birth, passport number, your photo, and even a biometric identifier—for quick, machine-readable border checks. And while e-Passports also store a cryptographic signature to prevent tampering or forgeries, it turns out that despite having over a decade to do so, US Customs and Border Patrol hasn't deployed the software needed to actually verify it.
https://www.wired.com/story/us-border-patrol-hasnt-validated-e-passport-data-for-years/
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday February 23, @09:41AM
I once had a huge delay crossing back from Canada. About 4 or 5 years previous, the post office added a new zip code in my area. When the BP tried to check my address with their database off my driver's license, the zip came back invalid and so they searched my car etc. etc. Took a couple hours. Morons.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @09:57AM (3 children)
In Europe they also introduced these types of passports. The ink of the law text wasn't dry yet and civil privacy organisations shot the first holes in the implementations. Not much longer they found out that the success rate for matching fingerprints in the passports with their real counterparts was about 25~30% (data from the Dutch government). Useless, but everyone had to hand over their biometric data (the Dutch biometric data was send to an American company in France that put them on the chips in the documents). My guess is that this data also ended up somewhere on US soil with some three-letter agency (due to American laws, companies could be forced to hand over the data without anyone in Europe knowing).
Bottom line, these passports aren't for security of the people, they are just a data grab by governments.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @10:12AM (1 child)
The plebians don't remember history/understand the consequences of this.
When the 4th Reich rises (Placeholder for whatever our next big world war instigating genocidal culture is), they are going to very quickly and very effectively collate all this biometric data and use it to focus in on the unwanted races/classes/peoples and use it in a purge. If a few extras who weren't actually members of those groups get wiped out in the purge, well we can always breed more of our 'pure blooded' group, yah?
Combined with the ability to falsify most forms of biometrics (even facial ones if you're willing to spend enough time under the knife), and the only reason for this is security theatre and the future potential for selective persecution/purging.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:18PM
Muslims just ask a few questions that only a religious pedo who has read their book in their heretic language could answer with a bullet in the head for those too slow or unable to answer
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:16PM
The passports, and much more stringent security checks on even domestic flights in some cases, were introduced in European nations because of US pressure.
If people wanted to visit USA after the WTC attack, they had to have said type of passport.
And the more stringent security checks were likewise added because they were required to be allowed onto US bound flights. And to speed up transfers, they were added to every flight just in case.
All because one group of assholes used hijacked passenger planes to attack another group of assholes...
(Score: 5, Informative) by DaTrueDave on Friday February 23, @01:50PM (1 child)
I despise poor reporting and this particular issue is poorly reported nearly everywhere.
US Customs and Border Protection is a federal agency responsible for the security of our borders.
Within CBP is the US Border Patrol. Border Patrol Agents are the folks that wear green uniforms and PATROL the border in between ports of entry to try to ensure people don't sneak in illegally.
Also within CBP are the Customs and Border Protection Officers. They wear blue uniforms and you see them at airports, land ports, and seaports. They're the ones that ask you for your citizenship, whether you have anything to declare for customs, check your US passport and stamp foreign passports.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Friday February 23, @03:09PM
I believe the standard SN bad automobile analogy is ODB-II universal digital code readers are a failure in the industry because the security guard at the parking lot doesn't have or use one.