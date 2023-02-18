from the roar-of-the-dinosaur-publisher dept.
Arnaud Nourry, the CEO of Lagardère Publishing (the parent company of Hachette Book Group), gave an interview to Scroll.in in which he claims, "the eBook is a stupid product."
In the US and UK, the ebook market is about 20% of the total book market, everywhere else it is 5%-7% because in these places the prices never went down to such a level that the ebook market would get significant traction. I think the plateau, or rather slight decline, that we're seeing in the US and UK is not going to reverse. It's the limit of the ebook format. The ebook is a stupid product. It is exactly the same as print, except it's electronic. There is no creativity, no enhancement, no real digital experience. We, as publishers, have not done a great job going digital. We've tried. We've tried enhanced or enriched ebooks – didn't work. We've tried apps, websites with our content – we have one or two successes among a hundred failures. I'm talking about the entire industry. We've not done very well.
For an in-depth explanation of Arnaud Nourry's comments, we go to The Digital Reader:
Hachette's sales are low because Hachette keeps their ebook prices high. If you check the Author Earnings report, you will see that ebooks make up a significant part of the market. And it's not just a tiny group of readers who like ebooks; almost all of romance has gone digital, as well as around half of the SF market.
This guy understands so little about ebooks that it is almost frightening.
[...] They've tried enhanced ebooks, ebook apps, and even ebooks on websites, all because Nourry doesn't understand ebooks as a product. And soon they will be trying video games.
Let me say that again so it sinks in.
The CEO of a major multi-national book publishing conglomerate does not understand his company's products or his company's markets.
This point is so mind-boggling because it is really not that hard to find out why consumers like ebooks: just go ask them.
Consumers like ebooks because we can change the font size. We like ebooks because we can carry a hundred ebooks on a smartphone. We also like being able to search the text, add notes that can later be accessed from a web browser, and easily share those notes with other readers.
Here's an editorial rebuttal from The Guardian:
[...] The built-in, one-tap dictionary is a boon for Will Self fans. And as an author, I'm fascinated by the facility that shows you phrases other readers have highlighted; what is it about this sentence that resonated with dozens of humans? It's an illicit glimpse into the one place even a writer's imagination can never really go: readers' minds. And Kindle's Whispersync facility lets the reader fluidly alternate between reading a book and listening to it. What are these if not enhancements to the reading experience?
And then there's the simplest, most important enhancement of all: on any e-reader, you can enlarge the text. That in itself is a quiet revolution. Page-sniffers who dismiss ebooks out of hand are being unconsciously ableist. For decades the partially sighted were limited to the large print section of their local library, limited to only the usual, bestselling, suspects.
[...] Finally, Nourry claims there is no digital experience. Isn't that the point? If it's got graphics, noise or animation, it's no longer a book – it's a computer game or a movie. Just as I write disconnected from the internet and in silence, I don't want my books to do other stuff. The beauty of the book, in a world of digital noise, is the purity of the reading experience – and there's nothing stupid about that.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @11:24AM (1 child)
Mass outrage ensued at a comedy show when comedian Mark Jackleson raped a woman on stage in front of a live audience. As members of the audience were leaving in disgust, we asked them to vocalize their feelings about the matter. Here are their responses:
"I coul-can't believe it. Disgusting. I'm shaking."
"How could this happen!?"
"Never. I've never seen anything so horrible!"
"How, how could anyone do something like this?"
Many of the people leaving the building were in tears. We asked them to go into further detail about what disgusted them to this extent.
"Unbelievable. Only one. Only one!"
"That hack only raped one woman. One!? Are you kidding me!?"
"Just a single woman? Have the standards of comedy truly fallen this far!?"
"If that's what qualifies as a comedian, then I'm thousands of times better as a comedian than he is!"
Is there no future for comedy? Will history repeat itself? Additionally, many are asking, how can we stop the spread of feminism and protect men's rights?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @11:50AM
Men's rights? Don't make me laugh.
We are only useful as long as we are making money for someone else.
We are nothing but a spent battery. Chunk 'em to the riverbed. If they beg or crap in the sand, put 'em in the pokey.
And the pokey's already filled to the brim with 'em.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by anubi on Friday February 23, @11:44AM (14 children)
DRM.
I might not be able to read it. Even after paying. Then the onus is on me to maintain an "authorized" reader.
All the "E-Books" I have are .PDF files.
I will go kicking and screaming to avoid proprietary filetypes.
I have been bitten before. Finding "investments" in proprietary file formats to be a real pain in the ass. It almost always comes back to bite me. Usually in the form of a "sunk cost" in terms of my money and time.
It is a crippled format, and I expect to see a *significant* price cut... like at least 90%.
Well, how would you merchants like it if the public got their act together and buddied up with Congress to pass a "Digital Millenium Currency Act" using some sort of Bitcoin that we could reverse the transaction at any time we thought our "rights" had been abridged? You did not spend the money you got as we saw fit? Bang! Reverse the transaction!
Would YOU accept Digital Rights Currency?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday February 23, @12:13PM (3 children)
That's a really interesting concept. One could put the burden back on the vendor to maintain their DRM servers ( or whatever).
I guess most people (including me) have been bitten by the "well, you bought a perpetual licence for the product, but we can't be bothered to support the DRM tech so tough, we are just gonna kill your licence". With some weasel words in the EULA to cover their ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:22PM (2 children)
No, not everyone. Every single one of my ebooks is DRM free and will work today, tomorrow, or in 2118 (provided of course that a program to display them is still able to be run on 2118's computers).
Now, why is this so for me? Because from day one I have refused to purchase any e-books that have any form of DRM attached. Instead I simply torrent copies of those that I decide I want. And the torrented copies (as always) are the superior product from a customer benefit perspective.
(Score: 4, Informative) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday February 23, @03:16PM (1 child)
Similar story here, except that I do sometimes download DRMed ebooks, but then immediately strip the DRM off them. It's not difficult.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:08PM
Well, in my case, if it has DRM to start with, unless the "download" is free of monetary charge, it remains where it is. Maybe I go look for a torrent, maybe I don't. But I won't give them a dime for a DRM'ed e-book, ever. Reason being if I do give them a dime for the DRM'ed copy, they interpret that purchase as "DRM's just fine, look, people bought it anyway".
(Score: 4, Informative) by rigrig on Friday February 23, @12:54PM (2 children)
All the e-books I have are (DRM-free) .epub files, which really makes a world of difference on a e-reader.
I even paid for some of them, because they were published by people smart enough to realise putting in DRM hurts their profits.
(Not only because it stops people like us (or anybody with a device which doesn't support their flavor of DRM) buying their inferior product when "liberated" versions are available, but also because supporting DRM for a bunch of customers with different devices can't be free.)
Also, I discovered quite a few nice books on Project Gutenburg [gutenberg.org], I doubt I would ever have picked up a physical copy of e.g. Dracula or Peter Pan.
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday February 23, @05:22PM
If you liked Peter Pan (which I think is really called something like the story of Wendy and Peter Pan) you might also enjoy Peter Pan in Kensington Garden. I found it in the rare book section of the public library in the 50's.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Friday February 23, @06:19PM
I watch the Humble Bundle for ebook offerings. They are epub and DRM free, and I typically agree with the price.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DaTrueDave on Friday February 23, @02:12PM (1 child)
If the only e-books you have are PDF, you're doing yourself a disservice.
Get a decent e-reader and download some EPUB books. EPUB is an open format that is available without DRM (although DRM is an option).
After reading PDFs, your eyes will thank you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:28PM
If somebody doesn't know what this is all about is usually PDFs have a set layout, fonts and colors, with e.g. EPUBs you can change those to your heart's content.
And somebody already gave a shoutout to Project Gutenberg.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday February 23, @02:21PM
This I actually bought a book and the DRM on it prevented me from reading it. It needed some adobe product and I never did get it working on my tablet. I guess I could have sat at my computer at night before bed and read it but instead I just bought a hard copy of it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Friday February 23, @03:31PM
Not all E-Books have baked in DRM. The "Good" publishers don't include DRM in the e-book you are purchasing. TOR is one of those "good" publishers that don't include DRM in their e-books. Most (all? / some?) of the e-book bundles from humble bundle are DRM free. DRM is a scourge and needs to be killed. DRM complicates things for your paying customers. While the people who pirate your goods typically have a better user experience. Why are companies surprised that people pirate things? Most people aren't actively looking for new ways to break the law. Would be nice, if companies / people took a hint from GoG.com. They have reasonable prices, DRM free, and include goodies with each game. Goodies like, Wallpapers, Soundtracks, etc. They treat their Paying Customers like they actually want to keep them as future customers.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @03:37PM
It's not just that, you've got asshats like the ones running the Nook division at Barnes & Nobel changing the format without giving notice or allowing people to keep their purchases as they were. The result being, that anybody using the previous software is forced to upgrade and if they can't, then tough.
Ebooks aren't stupid, the people selling them are. Color pictures, links to other sections in the text or the web, and not having to have a huge physical library to house books that we might wan to reread periodically are reasons for the format to exist. The publisher is just upset because most people don't buy into that book experience bullshit. Physical books are mostly for certain kinds of reference or for keeping as an archive in case something destroys all the electronic devices on earth.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 23, @06:04PM
Yes. That.
DRM is the crux of the problem. I would prefer e-books over bulky, heavy physical books. I just bought the textbook Artificial Intelligence A Modern Approach (Peter Norvig and Stuart J. Russell) for $125 used good condition, because new it was $175. Now I would pay the same for an e-book -- except for DRM. The book itself is rather large, bulky and heavy.
How is it I can buy entire albums of mp3s for under $10 without DRM? They must trust me not to pirate (and I do not pirate). But I do copy those onto every device and computer I own so I can listen anywhere I happen to be. I would expect no less with an e-book. I expect to OWN that copy in the sense that I own a toaster. I don't need DRM permission for each piece of toast.
I can buy a DVD and rip it. Then, again like an mp3, put it on every device, phone, tablet if I want to watch it while travelling or waiting somewhere. Put it on my server so I can watch it on any TV in the house. I'm not getting anything I didn't get from having physical possession of the DVD other than convenience.
E-books are about convenience. In particular, the fact that I can fit WAY WAY more e-books into a pocket sized or laptop sized device than I could ever hope to carry in a book bag. Or from work, I suddenly realize that some obscure information I need is at home in a certain book, I can log in to my server at home, look at the book, or even copy it back to my office computer in order to search / read the e-book.
The utility of information appliances are AMAZING when you don't have DRM. (Nevermind the content but . . .) I have a single android app with in-app purchases. On that app I have: Five translations of the bible, Two concordances that have definitions of words from original languages, Five commentaries. And I could install more. The ability to search instantly on device is more useful than any turn-the-page book could ever be. This same utility is valuable no matter what the content happens to be. I sure wish I could have that much utility with technical e-books that are DRM free. (Yes, I know tech books probably lead the way on this, but still.)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 23, @06:22PM
I used to buy a fair amount of ebooks. I buy them, or obtain out-of-copyright titles from freely available sources.
They then ALL go through Calibre with the DRM Removal extensions installed. Let em come get me.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Friday February 23, @12:06PM
I'll take the profit off that 20% if he doesn't want it!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Insightful) by kiffer on Friday February 23, @12:45PM (5 children)
Exactly the same as print, except it's electronic is EXACTLY what we want.
Give us that, but cheaper and faster.
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Friday February 23, @12:54PM (3 children)
You've hit the nail on the head.
The problem isn't that it's just an electronic copy of the same text. It's that it's just an electronic copy of the same text at the same price that I would pay for the dead-tree version in a brick-and-mortar store. At that price point, the only major advantage* to the electronic version is not need to store physical media. And the disadvantages - needing to keep my reader charged, not being able to loan the book to friends easily, the potential for the DRM server that lets me access the book being turned off, etc. - outweigh the advantages.
At this point, my only "e-book" reading is actually magazines, where storing the physical editions is not something that I actually want to do.
* I'm counting a few other advantages - like not having to worry about water damage and having the book backed up in "the cloud", AKA someone else's computer, as minor. They may be major advantages to other people's use cases.
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
(Score: 4, Informative) by damnbunni on Friday February 23, @01:16PM (1 child)
Major advantages for me are that ebooks are easier to carry and physically easier to read. I have a reader with actual buttons for page-turn, and can hold it in one hand and click with my thumb to go to the next page, or leave it flat on a desk and not have to worry about the book trying to close itself.
I don't like it for reference works, but for novels or biographies or other 'start at the beginning and read to the end' things, I really prefer ebooks to paper at this point. Especially since I can backlight the page if I want to. (Or not, if the room is brightly lit or I'm outside.)
The vast majority of my ebooks are DRM-free - even the purchased ones. I read a lot of Baen authors, and Baen sells no-DRM ebooks direct from their site. In every format except PDF, because PDF sucks for reading on screens.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 23, @06:29PM
Exactly.
The readers are clumsy for page flipping back and forth to tables and charts. Desktop readers are somewhat better, web readers with multiple tabs open are better yet, but somehow three fingers in a book or postit notes hanging from key pages still works best for reference manuals and such.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday February 23, @02:55PM
My Mother in Law cranks the font size up to match her vision quality somewhat dynamically day to day based on location light levels etc.
Delivery is instant. Done with book 2 of a series, enjoyed it and want to read the next? Here's book 3 in about two minutes.
Text book style references are dying, why would I grep a ebook when google will search a better explanation from a web page quicker than the ebook reader, but sometimes its convenient to be able to search a book.
With respect to lack of creativity I'm VERY glad of that as I am old enough to remember when mixing try-hard motivation at work with early desktop publishing technology meant every meaningless memo required 27 different fonts in 17 different colors making professional communication look like a cross between a ransom note and a kids art project. Thanks but no thanks, please don't "innovate" my ebooks please please please.
Maybe I'm overly lazy, but I've read some big books and physically holding them up and messing with them and carrying them is pretty annoying compared to my weightless kindle. My son whines about having to hold a heavy school-provided ipad while reading school assigned literature ebooks. Well, kid, in the old days we carried dead wood books and they sometimes weighed like 5 pounds each and were huge like ten times as thick as a laptop and sometimes you had to carry three or four to a college class, uphill in the snow both ways...
Now if you want a weird rant, how about EVERY freaking marketing photo for ebook readers involves water. WTF you weirdos can't read unless you're near 50000+ gallons of water, you think the incendiary words on the pages are literally going to light the thing up as you read, or is this some kind of stealth commentary on lithium ion batteries bursting into flame (I'm not saying you need to carry a fire extinguisher with your ebook reader, but you do see every marketing photo involves the models less than a yard from the ocean in case of fire...) Another oddity is the narrow target market, little kids, female swimsuit models, and twiggy soyboys. Ironically everyone I know who owns a ebook reader is NOT one of the categories marketed toward. Teens, cat ladies, middle-aged-ish men, fat women, elderly people, pretty much everyone who isn't in the marketing photos, which is kinda weird, it would be like marketing female hygiene products where all the spokesmodels are men. Amazon marketing people are kinda weird in general, of course, if you've seen their other ads.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 23, @06:06PM
Yep.
The reason we want it electronic is that I can put many books on a tablet sized, pocket sized or laptop sized device. Instead of bookshelves of books, it all fits on your phone or tablet.
Sort of like having thousands of music mp3s on a single device, or on all of your own personal devices for your own personal use. Instead of a gigantic box of a thousand CDs, all the music fits in a phone.
It's not about piracy.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Friday February 23, @01:04PM (16 children)
The eBook is a marvellous product. Sure, it's no different from the printed book in terms of content, but I can carry hundreds of the buggers around on a reader.
That said, two problems need to be resolved. DRM, as mentioned by others, so I won't go into that. The other feature missing - which no one ever seems to talk about - is organization.
Consider this: In our house, we have thousands of printed books on shelves. These are organized by category, and then alphabetically by author. Books by the same author are organized by series, and the books in a series are in the proper order. So if I feel like a bit of fantasy, I look at the books in the fantasy section, browse among the authors, and find a book that sounds appealing. The graphics on the spines and covers serve as reminders of the book, if I've read it before. If I haven't, then the blurb on the back cover gives me a quick idea what the book is about. When we buy a new book, it's quick and easy to find it a home in this scheme.
By comparison, organization on an eBook reader is horrible. It's painful to organize the books (to the extent it is even possible), it's painful to browse them. You can't see details on more than one book at a time, there are no visual hints, and the back-cover blurbs (afaik) don't exist. For books one has already read, it would make sense to take advantage of the medium and allow a private rating and a short comment - but this isn't possible.
Outside the readers, Calibre is the best program out there. It fixes a few problems, but ultimately you put the books on an eReader and lose most of those fixes. Within Calibre you can organize your books one-level deep; multi-level organization isn't possible. It's still a lot of work to get the books in correctly, because the meta-data on purchased books is almost always screwed up: If the author's name isn't spelled a new way, then the language is missing, or the series is screwed up.
Some UX designer needs to get a mighty inspiration. There's no reason that something like Calibre shouldn't be more usable than a wall of physical books. But we aren't there yet, and it's damned frustrating.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by damnbunni on Friday February 23, @01:25PM (10 children)
Depends on the reader. Mine just presents the filesystem, and shows the book covers once you get down to files, so it would be pretty straightforward to have Science Fiction/Asimov, Isaac/Foundation Series/Foundation.mobi but it wouldn't show the book covers till I got into the Foundation folder. It does show the covers of the most recently read and most recently added books on the home screen, though.
Of course, sorting an existing collection like that would be a monumental pain in the ass, but if you did it as you built your collection it would be simple enough. But then I'd have to use a device search to find all books by Asimov, since he wrote in several genres. (.. were there any he didn't write in?) but that's an inherent problem in using a filesystem for organization.
Though now I'm wondering if I could create genre folders and symlink to the files? (My reader runs Android.) ... that would be a nerdtacular solution, and I will have to look into it.
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Friday February 23, @01:40PM (5 children)
Use Calibre to manage your ebooks and to transfer them and delete them from your device. It is a wonderful, free, multi platform and open source piece of software and will ID your books and pull the Metadata automatically from many sources.
You have to strip your DRM for books with it though.
https://calibre-ebook.com/ [calibre-ebook.com]
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday February 23, @03:15PM (3 children)
Um...I specifically and explicitly mention Calibre. It does solve some of the problems, but certainly not all of them. For one thing, I don't want to always be transferring books to and deleting books from my eReader. Why shouldn't I just be able to leave them there?
And while Calibre does pull metadata automatically, the data is screwed up. Is it "Isaac Asimov", "I. Asimov" or "Asimov, Isaac"? Series information is just as bad. Almost no books have their language set, even though it is a standard field; if you read in multiple languages, this is important. It's not really Calibre's fault, but the problem remains.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 23, @03:34PM
And while Calibre does pull metadata automatically, the data is screwed up. Is it "Isaac Asimov", "I. Asimov" or "Asimov, Isaac"? Series information is just as bad. Almost no books have their language set, even though it is a standard field; if you read in multiple languages, this is important. It's not really Calibre's fault, but the problem remains.
Can't you use Calibre or some other software to edit this metadata?
(Score: 2) by Tara Li on Friday February 23, @03:37PM
What I'm thinking is - someone needs to put something along the lines of Calibre *on* Android. Maybe not the full feature set - I don't know that I need format conversion on the device itself, or metadata editing - but then again, why *not*? The UI would need to be re-arranged, but over all, just keeping the database of metadata and being able to use that to find the books would be a not so minor miracle.
Wouldn't mind an reader/editor with an edit mode that stays out of the way unless I specifically invoke it - two fingers from the right, or something like that, or long-press to select "edit" from the context-popup.
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Friday February 23, @05:44PM
yeah I guess I skipped that when I jumped to reply... But Calibre is still awesome. Sure, the metadata gets changed around a bit depending on the sources. So, just limit your sources to Amazon or prep it by pulling out the ISBN using the plugin first. That usually gets you the best metadata on edit. Personally, I will search on a name like "Asimov" and edit in bulk to fix problems in the format. I also have a canned search and replace to flip lastname comma firstname. It is still an awesome tool. It's not perfect but it is damn good and way better than just dropping your ebooks in a folder tree and hoping for the best.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 23, @06:37PM
No, it will read your DRM books, as long as you have a drm reader installed somewhere on your machine.
And some sneaky guys wrote a set of plugins to calibre that uses this fact to assist in removing just about any DRM, and changing ebook formats so they will work on whatever reader you want to use.
It would be foolish to keep your ebooks in DRM formats, since these fall out of existence occasionally. Just be sure your ebooks are "yours" - using any definition of "yours" you would still believe in if you were trying to feed a family by writing books.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday February 23, @02:05PM (2 children)
You've hit on the problem I was going to mention: hierarchical organization. Most file systems are hierarchical. Don't use a file system to organize a book collection, use tags. I've had to learn that lesson the hard way more than once. Thought I'd store the family tree data in HTML, but there were all kinds of problems with that idea, not least the whole hierarchical organization it imposed. Yeah, you can work around the forced hierarchy of file systems with symlinks, but that's ugly. We have suitable tech for these sorts of organization problems: databases.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 23, @03:40PM (1 child)
We have suitable tech for these sorts of organization problems: databases.
Which, incidentally, is exactly what a "filesystem" is.
The problem with your idea (which is presumably to use a relational database to store your ebooks) is that it likely isn't compatible with any e-reader software, and certainly not any hardware e-readers like Kindle (which probably do use a relational database internally, but they don't let you access it or modify anything). This is a pretty good idea for a programming project though: come up with an RDBMS schema for e-books and modify Calibre or something else to work with it as a new FOSS standard.
The main problem I see with it, though, is that an RDBMS doesn't seem like a terribly efficient way of storing and accessing multi-megabyte ebook files. RDBMSes aren't really meant for storing large blobs of data like that. You'd probably want to store the ebooks in the filesystem somehow, and then use the RDBMS to index them, but now you still have to worry about exactly how to store them in the filesystem: one giant flat directory, or what?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:13PM
With a real filesystem (read as: nothing from mickeysloth qualifies) you don't need symlinks either.
Just hard link the ebooks into the different locations. Then they physically exist at all those locations, but only one copy of the data exists on disk.
Now, does Android allow hard links to be created on its filesystems?
It is Linux based, so the tech is there, but did Google neuter this feature?
(Score: 2) by anotherblackhat on Friday February 23, @03:10PM
And that is the problem.
Reader Alpha let's me do something, but reader Beta doesn't.
Meta information is a mishmash of incompatibility, when it even exists.
And as you pointed out, most readers don't even pay attention to the meta-data that does (sort of) exist universally - directories and filenames.
This is fundamentally because ebooks are being made by content companies interested in lock-in.
They don't want to build the next iPod for books, they want to be the next iTunes for books.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday February 23, @03:05PM (1 child)
I would be happy with starting out with something simpler, "books I intend to read in the future" "books I have read and probably will never reread anyway" "favorite books I might reread" "books I'm currently reading"
What I do with my kindle now is download the entire todo list and remove from device after I've read it. The books stay in my account if I ever re-read them which for most books is very unlikely, because my todo (to-read?) list never really empties out.
Its annoyingly manual process and some automation would be really nice.
One of the many joys of DRM is it really kills 3rd party innovation, this kind of BS UI problem would not be tolerated in a text editor or a non-commercial mp3 player.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @03:43PM
B&N has bookshelves for their Nook ereaders, but it's an incredibly stupid implementation. You have to sort the books on the ereader, you can't do that via software. Which has been somewhat mooted by the fact that they discontinued the previous software and are now forcing everybody to use their new software that doesn't support all the older OSes that the previous one did. I'm not even sure if I can download a copy as they're pushing the Windows 10 bullshit pretty hard.
I see no reason why we can't have a similar interface to what the old Nomad Jukeboxes had, the ability to look up things by genre, title, search and manual tags.
Ultimately, this isn't just one thing, it's the greedy pricing, the DRM, the deliberate knee-capping of the format to preserve physical book sales, the lack of guarantee that a book bought from one store will work on some other store's player.
The basic format is OK, the people selling them are astonishingly short-sighted though.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday February 23, @03:30PM (1 child)
Very true.
What's needed is basically Kodi for ebooks. With Kodi you just dump some files with vaguely-meaningful names into a folder, point Kodi at it and then Kodi does all the rest for you. It works out what film or TV series or song or album each file is, scrapes appropriate artwork and blurb and all kinds of metadata and tags from somewhere or other, then organises and presents it all in a way that is not just tidy and navigable, but beautiful. In the occasional case that it misidentifies something, you can correct it in about four clicks. When you actually look at what Kodi does, it's bloody amazing. Surely the same tech could be applied to an e-reader. There must be some big database of books somewhere that could support it (amazon springs to mind).
And yeah, Calibre is wonderful. My only gripe is that every time I open it it bitches about updates, and I have to spend 10 minutes updating it before I can do whatever I came to do.
(Score: 2) by Tara Li on Friday February 23, @03:47PM
Books... are not so nice and neat. I do the metadata updating for my books that I import into Calibre, and watching what it offers up as options - and I give it a nice large list of book databases to access - means that too often, it would find *crap*.
And you do know that for the most part, you can skip updates on a regular basis - limit yourself to downing an update every month or two. The updates at this point tend towards the fairly minor, and mostly relating to fairly exotic aspects. Look over the change list on the website, and ask yourself - how many of these changes in the last 6 months really affect *me*?
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday February 23, @05:30PM
Kindle:
My physical library was like yours, very well organized, and very large. It's now in boxes.
I'm pretty happy with our Kindles. DRM is an issue, as is the questionable long-term permanence of our purchases... but we simply don't read paper books any more, and we are truly voracious readers. At an unhealthy age 60, my feeling is the Kindle will probably outlast me, so I can't bring myself to get to excited about the permanence issue.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Friday February 23, @01:37PM (2 children)
Do audiobooks count as e-books? Due to Audible i started "reading" more literature than I ever did in my entire life. 1000 page tomes? Got it.
I have read some e-book versions of books which had not yet been "ported" to audio and found that the writers flaws are immensely visible without a narrator that fills up the gaps of bad writing with good acting.
A good example was Dungeon Calamity, funny book and cheap thrill when narrated. In e-book format (cue unscrollable pages amazon bullshit) and it was a terrible experience. Moreover I actually could not read it while doing chores which is a huge advantage of aubiobook.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Freeman on Friday February 23, @03:37PM (1 child)
I would recommend Librivox to you as well. It's got tons of public domain audio books. In some cases they won't be as good of quality as a professionally narrated book, but generally they have pretty good quality. https://librivox.org/ [librivox.org] Project Gutenberg is an awesome source for free e-books as well. http://www.gutenberg.org/ [gutenberg.org]
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:13PM
I appreciate the sentiment of LibriVox, but finding a good reading on there is just an awful time. Between multi-reader projects, inconsistent normalization, poor editing, distracting hiss/pops/clipping and just general poor reading voices, it is usually worth my time to buy an mp3 cd off Amazon. Also the website kinda sucks. I feel like it is more a fun thing to do as a online community or hobby, but not really a useful resource unless you are desperate or extremely bored.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:28PM (2 children)
From tfa,
> We, as publishers, have not done a great job going digital.
Oddly enough I just had a long conference call with my publisher which kind of mirrored this.
When ebooks first came out they were pushing me to allow an e-version of our text book in parallel with traditional hardbound -- same price either way, USD $99 (not terribly overpriced for a 900+ page book, with a strong sewn binding). I resisted because they used crappy DRM (didn't want pissed off customers coming to me, the author) and also because they offered the same royalty % for ebook and for paper.
The book contract pre-dates ebooks (1993), so there is room in there for interpretation in a couple of different ways. I figure that either the price comes down and my royalty/book stays about the same, or they give me a larger royalty to offset their cost reductions (printing & stocking) -- but recognizes that their marketing costs remain the same.
Now, the publisher has a new guy who is liaison with suppliers (printing/binding companies), and he is also looking after other titles that are available in e-versions. He said that he has an IT background, seemed fairly tech savvy. He advised against an ebook for our textbook -- too easy to pirate and not enough sales to make up the difference. Complete reversal from the previous staff members.
He did say that he was looking into newer/better forms of ebook, but didn't give a lot of details--maybe in a few months he will be back with a new plan.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Friday February 23, @03:01PM
Bifurcation of the market into "storehouses of written communication" vs "required expensive product tying accessories for an expensive college education". For the latter, ebooks are no benefit. For the former ebooks are cool.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 23, @06:07PM
If you buy a bound book, why shouldn't you get the e-book for a small additional fee?
The e-book doesn't give you any more content. It merely is an additional fee for a huge amount of convenience.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday February 23, @02:30PM
The online literature market is big enough for me to know about following a courtesy +1 to an acquaintance's post and a quick look-through the linked article. But those figures won't fall under "book sales" since they're purely ad-driven or serializations where, technically, books aren't being sold.
My guess is that tablet and mobile screens weren't cheap and good enough to compete against eInks up until very recently where their price point was only relevant to North American publishers that could monetize on book sales and offer the eReaders at a loss (like Amazon's kindle) much like how Apple bought a temporary grace period for the music industry with the iPod. Now that high-resolution OLED displays coupled with decent-enough-for-browsing performance SoCs are available even in cheapest tablets and phones (seems to be the case according to gearbest.com), they're finally losing market to web publishers and paying for holding back the tech for all those years.
Overall, been there, done that.
compiling...
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday February 23, @03:21PM (3 children)
Just a minor tip that may help some people. Calibre cannot remove Amazon's latest DRM, at least, not yet. However, the older Kindle does not support the new DRM, and Amazon thankfully doesn't want to piss off all of the customers who have older Kindles.
So if you have an older Kindle, keep it. Or get one. When you download your books to the older Kindle, they will be converted to the older DRM, which Calibre can break.
@Amazon: It's not about piracy. It's about the fact that I want my library of books on my server, not on yours. And Calibre does a better job of organizing and managing them than your crappy website, even though Calibre itself could be a lot better.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @03:47PM (2 children)
It's not about that, it's about wanting to prevent people from taking those books and loading them onto a different brand of device which would make it easier to switch.
It's astonishing to me that we can't have decent antitrust enforcement as Apple pulled this same crap to destroy the MP3 player market. Granted, it likely would have died a few years later when smartphones became common and could do a decent job of playing music, but still, Apple shouldn't have been allowed to so blatantly break the law without consequences. Now, Amazon is pulling the same crap and nobody seems to think it's strange that a store is using a proprietary format to lock people into their ecosystem while simultaneously making it easy to move other companies products to theirs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:19PM
Very true.
But then Amazon also has been known to remotely delete your books for you, to make you a better citizen.
http://www.nytimes.com/2009/07/18/technology/companies/18amazon.html [nytimes.com]
And it is this last one that should be a big eye opener to anyone to avoid DRM at all costs. Once you have it (the book), it should be yours until you decide you want to delete it for good.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Friday February 23, @06:34PM
Which is exactly why I don't buy ebooks from Amazon.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by meustrus on Friday February 23, @03:56PM (1 child)
Yeah, of course a big publisher doesn't understand eBooks. They want to charge the same price per-unit and provide the same royalties even though the manufacturing and distribution costs became basically 0. All of this "enhanced" crap is their way of trying to justify the extra cost and has nothing to do with what customers want.
Ultimately, eBooks are a threat to the publisher itself. Because if the manufacturing and distribution costs are basically 0, there's nothing stopping a self-published author from reaching a global audience. And that's terrifying.
If the publisher can't figure out how to sell authors on signing old-style book contracts for eBooks where they don't make sense, they only have one thing left: marketing. And they should be rightly scared of losing their marketing edge in the age of social media. Authors, by themselves or with a single friend with social media experience, can self-publish and run a successful large-scale marketing campaign all by themselves. No publisher necessary.
That's what Nourry thinks is "stupid".
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by slinches on Friday February 23, @04:58PM
Agree. The problem for me is cost. First, they want to charge the same price for something that has lower distribution costs, then I have to pay for a separate reader, and third I can't easily resell the files (DRM and compatibility issues). So until they drop ebook prices below that of used paperbacks, I'll continue to buy physical copies and resell them when I'm done.