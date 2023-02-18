from the that-ship-has-sailed dept.
A Biohacker Regrets Publicly Injecting Himself With CRISPR
When Josiah Zayner watched a biotech CEO drop his pants at a biohacking conference and inject himself with an untested herpes treatment, he realized things had gone off the rails.
Zayner is no stranger to stunts in biohacking—loosely defined as experiments, often on the self, that take place outside of traditional lab spaces. You might say he invented their latest incarnation: He's sterilized his body to "transplant" his entire microbiome in front of a reporter. He's squabbled with the FDA about selling a kit to make glow-in-the-dark beer. He's extensively documented attempts to genetically engineer the color of his skin. And most notoriously, he injected his arm with DNA encoding for CRISPR that could theoretically enhance his muscles—in between taking swigs of Scotch at a live-streamed event during an October conference. (Experts say—and even Zayner himself in the live-stream conceded—it's unlikely to work.)
So when Zayner saw Ascendance Biomedical's CEO injecting himself on a live-stream earlier this month, you might say there was an uneasy flicker of recognition.
Ascendance Bio soon fell apart in almost comical fashion. The company's own biohackers—who created the treatment but who were not being paid—revolted and the CEO locked himself in a lab. Even before all that, the company had another man inject himself with an untested HIV treatment on Facebook Live. And just days after the pants-less herpes treatment stunt, another biohacker who shared lab space with Ascendance posted a video detailing a self-created gene therapy for lactose intolerance. The stakes in biohacking seem to be getting higher and higher.
"Honestly, I kind of blame myself," Zayner told me recently. He's been in a soul-searching mood; he recently had a kid and the backlash to the CRISPR stunt in October had been getting to him. "There's no doubt in my mind that somebody is going to end up hurt eventually," he said.
"Cease & Desist" has not worked:
Despite a warning from the federal government about do-it-yourself gene therapy, two companies say they'll continue offering DNA-altering materials to the public.
The companies, The Odin and Ascendance Biomedical, both recently posted videos online of people self-administering DNA molecules their labs had produced.
Following wide distribution of the videos, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued a harshly worded statement cautioning consumers against DIY gene-therapy kits and calling their sale illegal. "The sale of these products is against the law. FDA is concerned about the safety risks involved," the agency said.
Does the Executive Branch want the market to decide, or not?
"Biohackers" are growing bolder with their self-experimentation:
Aaron Traywick, 28, who leads biotech firm Ascendance Biomedical, used an experimental herpes treatment that did not go through the typical route of clinical trials to test its safety. Instead of being developed by research scientists in laboratories, it was created by a biohacker named Andreas Stuermer, who "holds a masters degree and is a bioentrepreneur and science lover," according to a conference bio. This is typical of the Ascendance approach. The company believes that FDA regulations for developing treatments are too slow and that having biohackers do the research and experiment on themselves can speed up the process to everyone's benefit. In the past, the company's plans have included trying to reverse menopause, a method that is now actually in clinical trials.
"We prefer to do everything before a live audience so you can hold us accountable in the days to come as we collect the data to prove whether or not this works," Traywick said before last night's spectacle. And, he added, "if we succeed with herpes in even the most minor ways, we can move forward immediately with cancer."
Despite specifying that he wanted "technical questions," someone in the audience asked whether Ascendance had received ethical permission for the experiment. Traywick said he didn't. Technically, everything has been officially labeled "not for human consumption," he said.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @12:50PM
(Score: 5, Funny) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday February 23, @01:14PM (2 children)
According to my extensive research, I'm sure this "biohacking" must inevitably result in the genesis of at least one supervillain.
(Score: 5, Funny) by JNCF on Friday February 23, @01:19PM (1 child)
Herpes-Man, Herpes-Man, does whatever some herpes can...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:18PM
He's the bad guy who you keep thinking you've finally gotten rid of him, but he keeps coming back!
Perfect movie villain.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by inertnet on Friday February 23, @01:58PM
His experiment seems to have worked and made him less irresponsible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:06PM
What exactly are they injecting? For all we know it is pbs/dmso/whatever. I don't see how these injection stunts prove anything. Also if you inject sufficent cas9 to do anything I am sure there will at least be local necrosis.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 23, @02:06PM (1 child)
The shark has been jumped, and someone strapped a laser to its head. Zayner will need a new shtick now that people are copying his old one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:25PM
Meanwhile, another DIY healer who claimed vegan juices cured her breast cancer (and lesbianism) died of breast cancer [standard.co.uk].
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:08PM
The guy didn't use it to replace his Y chromosome with a donated X one considering how many falling head over heels to get 'more women in stem'. Even if they are not interested in it.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @02:45PM (5 children)
If someone is "crazy" enough to inject themselves with some untested, home-brewed concoction why be surprised when they go off the rails, lock themselves in a lab or whatever?
What could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday February 23, @03:49PM (3 children)
What could possibly go wrong?
They could become psychotic, and gain superhuman strength and other physical attributes, gain possession of some advanced weaponry including a flying board and glowing green grenade, and then fly around causing terror and calamity, while yelling, "Out, am I?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:25PM (2 children)
OK, OK ... but besides that, what could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @05:51PM (1 child)
I was going to say "They could then run for president" but I think that would be an improvement over what's currently in office.
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Friday February 23, @06:00PM
WAIT! You mean the orange skin is natural?!?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:01PM
They use to call these people junkies. But now it's "biohacker"?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @03:26PM
