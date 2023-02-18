The Columbia Journalism Review has some analysis of the problem of disinformation and propaganda being actively spread over social control media. As the situation is studied more, albeit belatedly, the nature of social control's business model gets more daylight.
"That fundamental goal is to get the user to stay as long as possible," Ghosh said in an interview. "Their motivations are different—for platforms, it is to maximize ad space, to collect more information about the individual, and to rake in more dollars; and for the disinformation operator, the motive is the political persuasion of the individual to make a certain decision. But until we change that alignment, we are not going to solve the problem of disinformation on these platforms."
After Mueller released his indictments, sociologist Zeynep Tufekci noted on Twitter that the indictment "shows [Russia] used social media just like any other advertiser/influencer. They used the platforms as they were designed to be used."
The phrase surveillance capitalism gets more traction as it becomes acknowledged that while social control media do not actively spread disinformation and propaganda it is a side effect of collecting as much personal information as legally (and somtimes illegally) allowed. That information is aggregated from multiple sources both internal and external to social control media itself. As a result it is getting increasingly difficult to distinguish between disinformation and authentic political speech.
Automated attacks make that differentiation that much harder. Faecebook gets the most attention, but the others, including YouTube work the same way and can thus be manipulated just as easily. (Ed: Speaking of YouTube, to single out one topic as an example, as seen recently with FCC comments on Net Neutrality, only 17%of the comments the FCC received were legitimate with the rest filled in by clumsy bots.)
Source : Fake news is part of a bigger problem: automated propaganda
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @04:34PM (8 children)
Is the quest for control by control freaks.
Problem: internet vehiculates fake news.
Solution: do nothing, propaganda always existed, people will learn the hard way like they always did.
Control freak solution: WE NEED TO CONTROL EVERY THING THAT GETS PUBLISHED THINK OF THE CHILDREN OMG WTF BBQ
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 23, @05:20PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:07PM
Yup, sounds like the Republican platform alright, except you'll need to put "adult" before "children".
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 23, @05:41PM (3 children)
The fake news and propaganda on the internet is the direct result of the press already CONTROLLING everything that gets published.
People are looking for reliable sources of information, and turning to the internet to read the local papers of far off places to get away from the one sided propaganda laden main stream media. Of course the mainstream media bots follow them onto the internet to foist the same old tripe.
So you've got it EXACTLY backward. The mainstream media is publishing the bullshit, and when their audiance abandons them for less bias sources, the msm follows them there as well.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @06:12PM
The problem is the sources aren't less biased, just differently biased. And often even less given to basing the statements in fact. I *think* I can usually tell, but this may just be confirmation bias.
It's true that the traditional news media don't have much respect for factuality, but they've got more than many blog posters. With a blog the general rule is "the harder it is to check, the less you can trust it". Actually, that works for all news sources, but some news sources are more concerned about their reputation than others.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:14PM
I see. The Russians are actually helping here in pointing all these alt-right mouthpieces to all the "real" news.
Lamestream media is such teh sux0r, ain't it right? I used to like the lamestream media until it got popular, now all the cool kids have moved on to that other crap.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday February 23, @06:36PM
No, that isn't hitting the problem well either: Both MSM and non-MSM sources can be and frequently are completely full of crap.
The problem is taking any single source of information, or any group of connected organizations, and holding up whatever they say as The Truth. That's a mistake whether you're talking about the New York Times, Democracy Now, or InfoWars. That's a mistake whether your source of information looks glitzy and highly produced like Fox News or MSNBC, or whether your source of information looks grainy and done in somebody's living room like random conspiracy nutters on Youtube.
Whenever you get information, no matter the source, you should put it through battery of questions usually referred to as a Baloney Detection Kit. Carl Sagan's version, Michael Shermer's version, there are a few other versions out there, but the point is you don't simply trust it, no matter who said it or how plausible it seems at first. Be especially careful if that information satisfies your pre-existing biases - for instance, as someone on the far left of the political spectrum I take things said by Bernie Sanders as completely unverified until I've collected further information from sources not affiliated in any way with Bernie or even left-wing political groups that back up those claims.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 23, @05:51PM (1 child)
What if we did not control the publication of opinions, but did require basic facts to actually be true?
This strut really can withstand 10,000 lbs of pull. The sun really does rise in the East and not in the West.
No more alternate facts.
There would be no fake news. Just different opinions about the facts.
The world would be better if facts shaped policy rather than policy / ideology attempting to shape or suppress facts, or create alternate facts.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @06:25PM
FWIW, the sun rarely rises in the east or sets in the west. That happens, at most 4 times per year. Perhaps twice per year, I'd need to recheck my model.
This is a serious response to your post. While there are definitely lies out there (you can call them fake news if you want, but it's a more general problem) there isn't much truth. Just about the best you can find is a good approximation, and often the best that's possible is just a "in x % of the cases measured it happened with these error bars". When someone states something as a definite fact, you can be pretty sure that they're either oversimplifying or lying...sometimes it's hard to tell the difference.
Given the above, if you make a rule that "basic facts to actually be true" who's going to decide which count as true? And here I'm (falsely) assuming that the entity making the decision will be non-corrupt and unbiased. Terry Pratchett once promulgated the concept of "lies to children". The idea was "You can't explain something complex all at once, so first you teach a simpler model. Afterwards you start revising it to be increasingly more accurate" (I think this was in "The Physics of DiskWorld", but I gave away my copy.) But on the internet you don't have that continual connection, so the "revising to be more accurate" step doesn't even have a chance to happen.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday February 23, @04:34PM (2 children)
Oh, lookie here, it's from Columbia, one of the biggest Jewniversities on the East Coast. Jews invented fake news, now they have to deal with it.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday February 23, @06:04PM (1 child)
That is not a troll! It is fact that the Ivy League is dominated by the Jewish! [quora.com]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @06:27PM
Granting your assertion of domination, that doesn't make your original post not a troll...unless you think flamebait is a more appropriate category.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday February 23, @04:44PM (3 children)
Most people only call it propaganda if they disagree with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:10PM
So when a Twitter bot army starts pushing the story about the Florida school students not being students, but professional "crisis actors", that is only propaganda?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:14PM (1 child)
And most people never learn critical thinking skills. Correlation or causation?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @06:32PM
And most people never learn proper analysis.
Correlation is not causation, but it is often a sign of causation. The "Correlation is not causation" is an appropriate warning because occasionally it isn't. But most of the time it is, though you can't always be certain of the direction of causality without more information. The times when there is no causal connection, direct or indirect, are rather rare. They do happen, which is why the warning is necessary, but they are rare. Causation is usually present if there is correlation. Often, admittedly, it that both are caused by some third factor or group of factors that wasn't considered, but it's almost always present.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Friday February 23, @05:03PM (1 child)
It's kind of what I've been thinking for awhile now. These networks were designed to do things like sell more Coke, which seems pretty benign. But passing along the idea that you should drink more Coke is no different than passing along the idea that you should do something else, like vote a certain way. So, why is there any surprise when they are used this way?
When Obama won in 2008, much was made about how his team savvily used social media to spread his message and sway voters. Looks like there were some people taking note of that.
In 2008, most of the people who were on social media were under 30. However, very quickly those demographics started to change as more middle-aged and older people got on social media. There were people who noted that too.
So the two ideas were put together: create outlandish stories that sound true that will go viral with people over 30 and, voila! voters get swayed.
It's shrewd, it's clever, depending on who you are it might be brilliant or frustrating, but is it criminal? Is it really that different from swaying people to drink more Coke?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 23, @06:37PM
For a citizen of the US to do that is unethical, but not criminal. But taking money from a foreign national or nation to do the same thing is, I believe, illegal.
I'm no lawyer, and there may well be loopholes, but that's my understanding of the basics of the law.
OTOH, there would be nothing baring a foreign company hosted on a foreign site from doing the exact same thing. It might not even be quite as unethical, though I'd need to think rather hard about that one.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 23, @05:47PM (2 children)
What would happen if there were a minimum intelligence level required in order to connect to the internet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @05:58PM
IQ = fake news
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:23PM
I'm pretty sure a lot of the horrifying shit on the net is the result of intelligent enough people just being horrible. I bet it would turn into one big troll circle jerk.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 23, @05:59PM
Installing fake news assurance module.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:04PM (1 child)
Just this past week, posts from people who normally wouldn't wind up in a person's feed are showing up if they are anti-gun. It's like those posts are mysteriously getting some sort of boost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:36PM
That's probably right but since the algorithms and manual intervention criteria and methods are opaque, there's not really a way to call them out on it, yet. There are a lot of indicators in their terms of service and similar documents, but again no details for most topics.
An external factor factor would be the social media equivalents of vote banks. Some of the more coordinated groups just stay on the alert for certain topics and opposing viewpoints and then hammer on the report button [gatestoneinstitute.org] when they find such posts. The social media networks then respond, probably often completely unaware that they are being gamed.