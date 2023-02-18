from the fight-is-on dept.
The FCC's order to overturn net neutrality protections was officially published in the Federal Register today and soon thereafter, the attorneys general of 22 states and Washington DC filed a lawsuit challenging the FCC's order. The coalition filed a suit earlier this year, but agreed last week to withdraw it until the FCC published the order, Reuters reports. "Today, the FCC made official its illegal rollback of net neutrality -- and, as promised, our coalition of attorneys general is filing suit," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement. "Consumers and businesses in New York and across the country have the right to a free and open internet, and our coalition of attorneys general won't stop fighting to protect that right."
[...] The attorneys general say in their complaint that the FCC's order was "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion within the meaning of the Administrative Procedure Act." They also say it violates federal law and conflicts with the notice-and-comment rulemaking requirements. They're asking the court to vacate the order.
https://www.engadget.com/2018/02/22/23-attorneys-general-challenge-fcc-net-neutrality-repeal/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Friday February 23, @05:45PM
What is really astonishing here is the amount of time, effort and money the Trump administration is willing to use in order to ensure that Big Telecom can screw ordinary every day consumers.
Truly amazing.
There was a time once when I thought the job of government was to either:
1. leave things alone if nothing was broken, being abused
-OR-
2. regulate if necessary
But now it seems to have the job to ENSURE that corporations can aggregate and abuse power.
We didn't need any net neutrality for the internet for a long time. ISPs acted reasonably and responsibly. Traffic was routed fairly. Every user was charged for their own use of bandwidth at their connection point, and not some other party at the other end of the connection (like Netflix). The whole net neutrality thing came about because of abuses. Big Telecom caused net neutrality protections to be created. If they didn't like it, they shouldn't have created it.
I have a suspicion that there were no laws regulating air and water pollution -- until -- it was happening already and excessively.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Friday February 23, @05:47PM
I think the best case that happens is this gets drawn out in the courts until early 2021, when there is a change in the U.S. Administration. Just like every thing that involves lawyers there will be reams of motions, disclosures and appeals not to mention many days of vocal arguments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 23, @06:40PM
What Agit Pai glosses-over is that the reason for Title II being necessary was Verizon suing the FCC over 'net neutrality.
Verizon Communications Inc. v. Federal Communications Commission (2014)
You know, the company he was formerly a lawyer for.