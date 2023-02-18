from the neolithic-brexit dept.
The ancient population of Britain was almost completely replaced by newcomers about 4,500 years ago, a study shows.
The findings mean modern Britons trace just a small fraction of their ancestry to the people who built Stonehenge.
The astonishing result comes from analysis of DNA extracted from 400 ancient remains across Europe.
The mammoth study, published in Nature, suggests the newcomers, known as Beaker people, replaced 90% of the British gene pool in a few hundred years.
Lead author Prof David Reich, from Harvard Medical School in Cambridge, US, said: "The magnitude and suddenness of the population replacement is highly unexpected."
The reasons remain unclear, but climate change, disease and ecological disaster could all have played a role.
People in Britain lived by hunting and gathering until agriculture was introduced from continental Europe about 6,000 years ago. These Neolithic farmers, who traced their origins to Anatolia (modern Turkey) built giant stone (or "megalithic") structures such as Stonehenge in Wiltshire, huge Earth mounds and sophisticated settlements such as Skara Brae in the Orkneys.
But towards the end of the Neolithic, about 4,450 years ago, a new way of life spread to Britain from Europe. People began burying their dead with stylised bell-shaped pots, copper daggers, arrowheads, stone wrist guards and distinctive perforated buttons.
Co-author Dr Carles Lalueza-Fox, from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology (IBE) in Barcelona, Spain, said the Beaker traditions probably started "as a kind of fashion" in Iberia after 5,000 years ago.
From here, the culture spread very fast by word of mouth to Central Europe. After it was adopted by people in Central Europe, it exploded in every direction - but through the movement of people.
Prof Reich told BBC News: "Archaeologists ever since the Second World War have been very sceptical about proposals of large-scale movements of people in prehistory. But what the genetics are showing - with the clearest example now in Britain at Beaker times - is that these large-scale migrations occurred, even after the spread of agriculture."
[...] The Nature study examines the Beaker phenomenon across Europe using DNA from hundreds more samples, including remains from Holland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Italy and France.
Another intriguing possibility links the Beaker people with the spread of Celtic languages. Although many linguistics experts believe Celtic spread thousands of years later, Dr Lalueza-Fox said: "In my view, the massive population turnover must be accompanied by a language replacement."
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 4, Interesting) by legont on Friday February 23, @11:54PM (2 children)
The original Britons were blacks https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/feb/07/first-modern-britons-dark-black-skin-cheddar-man-dna-analysis-reveals [theguardian.com]
They were "replaced". What else is new?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Weasley on Saturday February 24, @05:00AM
You are mistaken. The first Britons were Neanderthals.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Saturday February 24, @12:02AM (1 child)
WE VOATID LEEEEEV!!!! ENGERLUND FOR VA INGURLISH!!!! FARRIDGE 4 KING?!!!!!
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 5, Funny) by Thexalon on Saturday February 24, @12:12AM
The thing is, the new Beaker culture has a very different language which sounds something like this:
"Meep, meeeep, meep meep meeeeeeeeeeeep! MEEEEEP!"
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday February 24, @12:02AM (1 child)
Maybe the Beaker were just better looking, sexier, whatever. Married up all the girls, seduced all the guys.
Maybe the previous residents were too inbred (sort of a british thing still, isn't it?).
In the absence of historical evidence of wars and conflict, few hundred years is sufficient time for simple assimilation by better genes.
Today we watch the Browning of America, and nobody is blaming that on Climate Change or ecological disaster, not even Ethanol Fueled.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @12:50AM
Only things that Dems don't like get blamed on climate change. They are ok with browning (so am I).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @12:37AM (5 children)
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Saturday February 24, @01:34AM
So the British Empire was indeed a dish served very, very cold then, I suppose?
(Still doesn't make the Empire okay from an ethical standpoint- just funny in retrospect.)
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Saturday February 24, @02:21AM (1 child)
If only 10% of the current gene pool came from the original inhabitants, I think it would be interesting to know the % of X and Y genes that came through.
I would guess that the the higher the difference between X and Y the more likely it is that the takeover was violent.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @05:47AM
Or the newcomers were mainly men. They could have just met some locals and started mating like rabbits. Somehow they displaced the natives. It doesn't mean they killed them.