from the surprise! dept.
OEMs aren't just connecting cars for the fun of it; the idea is to actually improve their customers' experience with the cars. But right now, we're still missing an actual killer app—and to be honest, data on how many customers renew those cell contracts for their vehicles. A survey out this week from Solace that polled 1,500 connected car owners found that they still don't really trust the technology.
[...] But the bit of Solace's survey I found most interesting was the widespread ignorance regarding data collection. Only 38 percent of connected car drivers knew that their cars could store personally identifiable information [PII] about them, with 48 percent unaware this was the case. And that's important because that PII is being viewed as a goldmine.
[...] "[The fuel companies] want to offer you more than fuel," [Ben] Volkow said. "Many times, the fuel stations are also interested in anonymized data—why do some people always stop, do they take whatever's available or a specific brand, places to build new stations, and so on."
What's more, unlike selling cars, selling data is a high-margin business—between 80- and 90-percent profit. "A big part of the investment is already done," he said. "The databases are built, SIMs and modems are in the cars; they've crossed the Rubicon."
[...] Volkow thinks that drivers will be happy to share this data, as long as they get some value out of it, like free servicing or micropayments per mile traveled. But he also thinks consumer education is vital. "People tend to be more demanding when it comes to cars; they don't think of them as the same as mobile devices. You have to convince them there's a benefit," he told me.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 24, @02:55AM (7 children)
The day I purchase a car with a SIM in it, that SIM will come out. Or, at the very least, the antenna will suffer some injury, rendering the SIM incapable of reporting on me. What are they gonna do - pass a law that I can't do that? Screw them. I owe the corporations nothing by way of data.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Saturday February 24, @03:02AM (4 children)
The privilege of not being tracked will cost you 5x the mandatory insurance premium, citizen.
You seem to want to hide something about your driving, why would we want to insure you?
Make that 15x, because I could have to pay for your stolen car, when others would just be found easily.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:08AM (3 children)
And thus, insurance will no longer be insurance but it becomes a savings account because when you know how much 'insuring' X will cost you, you'll make damn sure that the owner of X contributes more than that because like heck are you ever going to repay him more than what you made him contribute. Welcome to the world...
But, hey, the free market works, amirite? The customer benefits from the free market, amirite?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:17AM
Since car insurance is mandatory in many states, governments have a responsibility to outlaw such abusive behavior. Yeah, I know, it's too funny.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 24, @03:21AM
Not sure if I'm reading your post correctly. An insurance policy basically is a "savings account" today. That account is in the insurance company's name, and the insurance company invests that account into it's portfolio. That is, your money doesn't sit around in a coffer somewhere, the company is using that money to make money. But, of course, you have no right or title to any of that money, nor to the profits gained by that money.
Of course, if you have enough money to put into a proper "savings account", you may become self insured. Trucking companies do that routinely. The insurance companies were skirting the edges of being to damned greedy, and raping the trucking companies. So, even smaller companies found it to be more profitable to put a few million dollars into an escrow account, and become self insured. Of course, there is risk involved. If you are operating twenty trucks, and you have the minimum in escrow to cover all those trucks, then you suffer several accidents, you can be wiped out. Liability for truck accidents gets outright crazy - especially because there are ambulance chasing lawyers who jump into every truck accident they discover. The same injuries that might cost 100,000 in an auto accident are pumped up to millions if a truck is at fault.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 24, @06:56AM
Actually, welcome to insurance. It never operated any differently than that.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @04:13AM
I removed the spy box from my car. It was receiving two antenna lines, I assume one was GPS, the other was a mobile connection to do the manufacturer's OnStar like thing.
It was manufactured by Continental, and I opened it up to see what was inside, but nothing I knew.
The car operates fine, but I can imagine future versions refusing to start if the car cannot communicate with the spy box.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday February 24, @06:13AM
Is there a site that rates new cars in this regard?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday February 24, @03:01AM (5 children)
I can only speak for myself, I'm afraid some of you will prove him right, in your case.
In mine, he's absolutely wrong. Because I understand.
He doesn't need to track *me* to track seasonal etc. variations in demand. Input and output by site is sufficient for the legitimate uses he posits. There is absolutely no need to introduce individual tracking to provide that value.
The cases where individual tracking is valuable are much more rare, and tend to be a bit nefarious.
A decent person would consciously avoid enabling them.
Best I can figure the last decent person on earth must have expired around the time of my 3rd birthday.
*sigh*
Please, prove me wrong.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday February 24, @03:09AM (2 children)
People who know that their car tracks them will not drive recklessly, for fear of fines and insurance costs.
By not driving dangerously, they are likely to save the children.
All should want to save the children.
Enjoy your future tracking, and your info being sold to the highest bidder, for it helps to save the children.
40000 people are killed on the road every year in the US, despite the highest density of cops in any civilized country. You can easily save 20000 lives a year by making sanction automatic through tracking.
Fuck your freedom, we can save lives!
What? They could vote D more than R, because richer people are less likely to get killed on the road ?
Screw that! Kill the children!
Conclusion: if you want to save your freedom, not matter what its cost is, make it a partisan issue.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday February 24, @03:51AM (1 child)
It's almost as if you didn't realize that simply having cops does nothing at all to reduce the causes of negligent driving?
Oh, what's that? Genuine retard. Geeze, sorry, carry on then good chap!
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday February 24, @06:49AM
Somebody did something bad. A car was involved. You know where. You know approximately when. You do not know who.
Database query: Give me list of all cars in this spot between these times.
Helps narrow down the search quite a bit... eh?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:13AM (1 child)
And no-one will rebel, because they will all be told that 'by letting us track you, you save 5 bucks on your insurance premium' and everyone will wet their panties right then and there. Short term gain for the win! Are you telling me that I can save 5/half-year bucks now even though it'll cost me 1000 bucks in the future? Jesus fucking Christ, where the fuck do I go to sign up right now using my own blood? /That/ will be how 95 to 99 percent of everyone will react!
'We' think about as far ahead as the lifespan of a butterfly these days; that's one of the big problems we need to tackle. Fix that and stupid shit like what this article describes wouldn't fly anymore... (I can hope that that would at least be the case, can't I?)
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday February 24, @05:53AM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:05AM
And all to serve single purpose: squeeze even more money out of everything and everyone around...
It's never enough, is it? There's always that extra drop to be squeezed out of that husk of a lemon-corpse before it should be thrown out. And when /you/ can't squeeze anything out of it anymore, you sell the lemon to some other sucker who now owns the problem of recouping whatever he paid for the lemon, from the lemon...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Saturday February 24, @03:33AM
I seem to have once again forgotten the tortured logic of a company owning my behavioral information collected using a product I paid for. Google profiting from ads and information I accept because they provide services of some value to me. Fuck Facebook with a cactus. For all the other parasites out there: I never agreed that you could collect that information about me. I claim ownership and copyright on it. Perhaps I should start sending DMCA notices, what do you think? In 'American Capitalism' people as workers are a pure loss to be ruthlessly minimized. At the same time, information about those very same people, now viewed as consumers, is so valuable that it makes billionaires of asshats. Just how much Business Administration special juice does one need to drink before that juxtaposition goes down smoothly.
Actually, reversing the presumed ownership of information would make it a rationale for providing a Universal Basic Income. {chuckle}
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:46AM
I have Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) [wikipedia.org] which has been well controlled for fifteen years through the use of a CPAP [wikipedia.org] machine.
For most of the time I've been using such machines, they've had an SD card which recorded my usage patterns (to aid in treatment, as explained by my pulmonologist). Last year, I was provided with a new machine which had not only an SD card, but both a WiFi tranceiver and a cellular modem.
When I asked the medical staff about it, they were unconcerned and just wanted to make sure that I knew how to ensure that the SD card was collecting data, with the strong suggestion that I should bring the SD card when seeing my pulmonologist.
They did not discourage the use of, or instruct me in how to disable the network connectivity. I took that upon myself, as I had no idea to whom or for what purpose such data would be sent.
Several weeks later, I received a phone call from the *manufacturer* wanting to know how "things were going," and encouraged me to enable the network connectivity on the device. I informed them that the data collected was my personal medical information and that I would only share that data with my doctor. I further informed them that "how things were going" was none of their damn business.
The rather pleasant phone rep continued to be pleasant, but seemed confused about why I was unwilling to share private medical data with her company.
The moral of this story is that these days, any manufacturer who can fit some sort of network connectivity into their device will do so in an effort to boost profits using your personal information.
Since most people are oblivious ("wow! this device must be really advanced! It's got WiFi/mobile tech in it!") to the *actual* purposes behind this sort of behavior, they happily comply with requests to hand over any information without question or concern.
Education about this stuff is, iMHO, quite important. However, in an environment where someone with 20+ years of infosec experience tries to explain to their family members why putting every imaginable app on their smartphone isn't the smartest idea, they're dismissed as not knowing what they're talking about, one can only shake one's head and sigh.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @05:25AM (1 child)
I regard not availing myself of discounts the price I pay for not being tracked
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Saturday February 24, @05:57AM
It's not a discount when they raise the non-card price when the introduce the cards.