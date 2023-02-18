Shari Steele is resigning her position as the director of the Tor Project, according to a report by Cyberscoop. Steele will remain director through December 31st, and the search for her replacement is still underway.

[...] For many, Steele's directorship, which started in December 2015, signaled a sea change within the organization and shifted Tor towards being more inclusive and community focused.

[...] "I had intended to retire after my time with EFF, but I believed strongly in the Tor Project's mission, and I felt I could help," Steele wrote in a blog post after the news broke. "I look at the Tor Project organization today and feel quite confident that we've got the talent and the structure to continue to support the organization's great work."