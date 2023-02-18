from the so-long,-farewell,-auf-weidersehen,-goodbye dept.
Shari Steele is resigning her position as the director of the Tor Project, according to a report by Cyberscoop. Steele will remain director through December 31st, and the search for her replacement is still underway.
[...] For many, Steele's directorship, which started in December 2015, signaled a sea change within the organization and shifted Tor towards being more inclusive and community focused.
[...] "I had intended to retire after my time with EFF, but I believed strongly in the Tor Project's mission, and I felt I could help," Steele wrote in a blog post after the news broke. "I look at the Tor Project organization today and feel quite confident that we've got the talent and the structure to continue to support the organization's great work."
Source: The Verge
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday February 24, @05:58AM (3 children)
So I'm wishing her the very best.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @06:26AM (2 children)
The unstated (in TFS) story is that she was brought in as Appelbaum [wikipedia.org] was being transitioned out:
Not that there's anything necessarily wrong with that. Many cried foul when he left, but a project that is all about decentralization should obviously be bigger than any one coder/personality. They seem to have had their shit together since, but it's hard to know since critical vulnerabilities in Tor could end up being exploited for years (think: a Tor exploit gets used covertly by the FBI and NSA for years, and people start being arrested by the FBI as soon as it is noticed and fixed).
Tor use has been way up since mid-2017 [torproject.org]. I'm not sure how to explain that, maybe someone else can.
One unfortunate (?) thing is that Firefox never ended up directly integrating [soylentnews.org] Tor into the main browser. That could have been implemented in a way that limited potential issues (keep a "Tor incognito" window in a separate process, strictly enforce zero JavaScript or user-controlled whitelist-only, etc.). That could have added millions of new users to the Tor network, making it more robust (or not?), and could have given vanilla Firefox users a reason not to switch away to other browsers... particularly Google Chrome.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday February 24, @06:36AM (1 child)
So I'll skip most of it.
"One unfortunate (?) thing is that Firefox never ended up directly integrating [soylentnews.org] Tor into the main browser."
If I am not badly mistaken, Firefox is a trademark. On owned by the Mozilla Foundation. An organization which was completely pwned by the lowest form of jackass many years ago. Am I supposed to be surprised?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @06:50AM
Well, I was more optimistic about it four years ago. I even thought that Firefox OS [wikipedia.org] might have a life on $10-50 smartphones.
Fast forward to today and usage share [wikipedia.org] of the browser has declined from about 15-25% to 9-12%. Firefox OS is dead. Mozilla has managed to get another default-search-engine-lifeline from Google, but is being sued by the remnants of Yahoo! Although it's unclear whether the Mozilla Foundation getting a couple hundred million dollars or whatever actually results in (m)any benefits to users.
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/12/07/0253255 [soylentnews.org]
https://searchengineland.com/yahoo-parent-sues-mozilla-replacing-google-firefox-default-search-287872 [searchengineland.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:23AM (1 child)
How about a shift towards even greater technical perfection in the face of attackers?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @06:31AM
https://lists.torproject.org/pipermail/tor-announce/2018-January/000149.html [torproject.org]
They've been doing that, as ever, with every release.
What should leave you cold is that U.S. taxpayers fund people who will find, hoard, and exploit any security issue found in the Tor network/Browser/etc., instead of reporting them to The Tor Project.
