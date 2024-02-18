from the sounds-like-a-sci-fi-movie-plot dept.
NASA's Planetary Protection Officer has suggested that it's time to contaminate Mars slightly aggressively before humans arrive with their microbiomes in tow:
Is there life on the surface of Mars? The clock is ticking on scientists' window to solve that long-standing question before astronauts—and the microbes that live on them—contaminate the planet. Today, at a meeting in Washington, D.C., of NASA's planetary science advisory committee, the agency's new planetary protection officer raised the possibility of opening up a few of the planet's most promising regions to more aggressive exploration.
Just a few weeks into the job, Lisa Pratt, formerly a geomicrobiologist at Indiana University in Bloomington, has signaled that she wants the office to be open to the notion that a degree of contamination might be necessary to explore several of the planet's most habitable spots. Previously, the office has served as a watchdog to prevent the contamination of Mars and other planets with microbes from Earth, and vice versa. But now, time is pressing, given NASA's long-term goals, Pratt says. "No matter what we do, the minute we've got humans in the area we've got a less pristine, less clean state," Pratt said at the meeting. "Let's hope we know before the humans get there, one way or the other, if there is an ecosystem at or near the surface."
Although no region of Mars is banned for exploration, international treaties set the allowable levels of microbial contamination on robotic spacecraft destined for other planetary environments. Some scientists say it is too costly to meet the sterilization requirements to explore the potentially warm and wet "special regions" on Mars that are most likely to harbor microbes. Only the 1970s Viking landers achieved the cleanliness necessary to explore a special region. A growing number of scientists have argued that the agency needs to rethink its plans, as Science reported last year.
Related 2013 paper: The overprotection of Mars (DOI: 10.1038/ngeo1866) (DX)
Previously: NASA Posts Planetary Protection Officer Job Position
NASA is looking for a Planetary Protection Officer:
This position is assigned to Office of Safety and Mission Assurance for Planetary Protection. Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration. NASA maintains policies for planetary protection applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration. This policy is based on federal requirements and international treaties and agreements.
For more intrigue, the job requires a Secret clearance.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @11:28AM (6 children)
If I remember correctly that's the title of a Fantasia spoof.
Ravel's Bolero was the music for one of its animations, in which I space probe lands on a desert planet. One of the astronauts tossed an empty coke bottle out of his craft.
Well not quite empty: the residue of soda pop starts fermenting, only to result in an advanced civilization.
There's lots more between the fermentation and the civilation. It's one of my very favorite cartoons.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @11:37AM (4 children)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8gm14zMY0U&t=783s [youtube.com] (NSFW: cartoon nudity)
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday February 24, @04:21PM (3 children)
Thanks for the link, which is cued to the beginning of the specific segment brought up by GP.
And for others who may be concerned about the NSFW warning -- unless I was missing something, there's no "cartoon nudity" in the segment discussed by GP and which is cued here. Earlier in the cartoon (before the linked segment), there is some cartoon nudity of a rather mild variety.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @04:37PM (2 children)
I skimmed through the thing and I think I found some nudity in later portions as well.
The warning had to be made because it could appear on screen, someone could rewind it, the boss could access the page and watch from the beginning (slow day at work), whatever the case may be.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday February 24, @05:03PM (1 child)
Yeah, I didn't watch the whole thing, so maybe there's nudity later too.
I wasn't objecting to your warning, by the way -- just noting that the segment under discussion doesn't contain any nudity that I noticed. (I'd note that some people don't watch things labeled as NSFW because they actually are avoiding nudity, not just because the boss might be watching. I wanted to let people know the segment under discussion doesn't contain it.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:06PM
I saw several candles shaped like naked ladies. And, one female Martian was stroking a goat-like being in a suggestive way.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday February 24, @12:08PM
Yep, a Fantasia spoof - the only thing is, it's actually better than Fantasia. More fun, and better music.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by bradley13 on Saturday February 24, @12:07PM (7 children)
If there is microbial life on Mars, it is adapted to its habitat - which is like nowhere on Earth. Too cold for liquid water, mostly there's no water anyway, with an almost nonexistent atmosphere consisting mainly of CO2. Any microbial life we transport to Mars will almost certainly die; at worst it will enter some sort of permanent estivation state. What earthly life is not going to do is conquer Mars, or compete with any native life.
Scientists may then worry that they will detect the earthly life, and mistake it for Martian life. This is possible, but will fail any sort of repeatability test, simply because there would be so little earthly life present.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by stormwyrm on Saturday February 24, @12:45PM
There are plenty of extremophile organisms [wikipedia.org] that live in conditions that would make Mars look like paradise. There have been experiments on certain types of lichen and cyanobacteria [planetary.org] that have been subjected to conditions as harsh as Mars and still managed to thrive after about a month of enduring the high radiation levels, thin atmosphere, very low temperatures, and lack of water that characterise the Martian environment:
Natural selection being what it is, whatever can manage to survive and reproduce will pass on those characteristics that enabled it to do so to the next generation, and further beneficial mutations that will be selected for will make the next surviving generations even more adapted to life on the red planet. No, the risk of microbial contamination is quite real, and is a realistic concern.
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 24, @03:02PM (2 children)
The problem is that some Earth life may well be better adapted than any Mars life to living on Mars. Let us keep in mind that chemical activity goes up with warmth over the ranges in which life can survive. That means a population of organisms which lives in a warmer climate can reproduce faster, breed larger populations per unit volume with greater competition, and hence, evolve faster than organisms in colder climates (and less available solar and geothermal energy). In particular, there would be a several billion year period in which Earth life would have evolved sophisticated cellular chemistry which hypothetical Mars life might not be able to match.
OTOH, maybe Martian life won the evolutionary lottery, and we should be worried about life going the other way. We'll just have to see.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:29PM
Just send blankets with smallpox.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @03:57PM
It sounds like global warming is generally good for life then.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 24, @04:56PM (2 children)
While the soda-pop cartoon above is unlikely in the extreme, redirecting an ice-rich asteroid or comet for Mars-intercept and then sending a cargo of 10,000kg of assorted photosynthesizing microbes as a followup drop on the same crater could be enough to get something started. A small sea of microbes evolving in a "friendly spot" on Mars might have a chance of finding a way to spread to the larger environment. The chances of a few kg of e-coli finding a way to spread before they die off are many orders of magnitude smaller.
Now, whether or not the "evolved" Mars microbes are friendly or hostile to Terrestrial life is pretty much beyond our control, no matter how they get their initial start, the adaptations taking place on a planetwide scale (propelled by dust-storms, etc.) are too diffuse to manage. If it goes sour, we'll just have to write off planet-side colonization and stick to asteroids and such.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @05:12PM (1 child)
Another environment where life could thrive on Mars is within an underground ocean.
Now what's the mechanism for getting the source of contamination from the seemingly barren surface to miles below? I don't know. Maybe an impact that adds some heat and penetrates the crust? There's also a lot of (salty?) surface ice [nationalgeographic.com] and temperatures on Mars can reach 70°F (20°C) at the equator. Imagine organisms gaining a foothold and seeping down through the crust.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 24, @05:15PM
How hot is the Mars core? These guys are living deep underground on Earth, but it's pretty hot in their neighborhood:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn10336-gold-mine-holds-life-untouched-by-the-sun/ [newscientist.com]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday February 24, @01:37PM (5 children)
I attended a talk about Viking back in the days of my misspent youth.
Each lander was heated to 400 degrees. I don't recall whether that was F or C. In any case, they waited until the core temperature had reached equilibrium before they started the timer. Again I don't recall how much time was spent baking them.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 24, @03:36PM (1 child)
Whoever came up with that idea was baked, for sure. Start with the fuel. Heat it up to 400 anything but Kelvin, and that shit's either gonna start cooking off, or react unpredictably when you try to fire it. Rubber seals won't fail? Glass - well, maybe glass is safe, it begins transformation at 580 C depending on the exact king of glass.
And, given that your lander is in a vacuum - how in the hell are we going to cool it off, in any reasonable time? I still have an imperfect vacuum bottle thermos that will keep coffee hot for a couple days. In an almost perfect vacuum, cooling is very, very, VERY slow.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @05:04PM
MDC was talking shit. It was 125°C/257°F dry heat for 30 hours, which is bad enough for most materials used in a spacecraft.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 24, @05:01PM (2 children)
Not even close:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planetary_protection#Decontamination_procedures [wikipedia.org]
125 Celsius (°C) = 257 Fahrenheit (°F)
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday February 24, @05:27PM (1 child)
That's hotter, but not by too much, than the temperature that people use to make beef jerky. ("Jerked" meat is dried raw meat, usually additionally preserved with salt.) For comparison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @07:16PM
It's a bit more than a +15 psi pressure cooker (121 °C/250 °F), but without the pressure or steam obviously.
(Score: 3, Funny) by acid andy on Saturday February 24, @03:06PM (2 children)
Those damn scientists! They always have to over-complicate everything! Why can't they ever keep to a deadline and budget? Some shit about the spaceships have to be extra clean or something. Are they fucking OCD or what? And they expect me to read a two page report on it! I've got no more time for this shit! They need to get their ass to Mars on the cheap so I can go play some golf already or I'll fire their asses and give their bucks to the military!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday February 24, @04:41PM (1 child)
Well, I'm not sure how OCD they are if the reporting is accurate. From the Science reported linked in TFS from last year:
(emphasis added)
Hmm... perhaps this paragraph is just poorly written, but it actually ends up sounding like the parent's tongue-in-cheek post. They went to a great deal of trouble to sterilize the thing for a week, then JPL engineers opened the sterilized box, and then complained about "the confusing and vague way the offices presented its requirements." The implication is that the JPL engineers were complaining about the downgrade in sterility after they opened the already sterilized box.
That doesn't sound like OCD to me -- from the description, it sounds like people who just thought they'd get away with doing something that any idiot would understand would completely undermine a previous sterilization procedure. "Oh, I know that sealed package of sterile gauze is destined for surgery, but the team of nurses just went ahead and opened it to put a happy-face sticker on the interior of the package to cheer up doctors in the middle of a long procedure. I don't understand the 'vague and confusing' regulations about sterilization -- why can't we still use the gauze for surgery?"
Of course, I may be misreading this. Perhaps there were other complaints. but this paragraph makes it sound like an obvious breaking of sterilization protocol led to complaints regarding a downgrade in sterility.
NOTE: Perhaps the interplanetary sterilization guidelines are overkill. I don't know. But it seems pretty clear that if you open a sterilized box and mess with the contents, it's going to become less sterile and should be considered so.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday February 24, @04:51PM
On second thought, the article doesn't mention the exact conditions under which they opened the sterilized box. Perhaps there is more to the story and the engineers thought they were following adequate protocols if they did it in a very controlled environment or something. The text of that paragraph is vague though and makes the JPL engineers sound like a bunch of whiners who couldn't follow basic instructions and/or thought they'd "get away with" an obvious break in protocol.
(And, you know, I probably should give NASA engineers the benefit of the doubt. Except for the fact that in 1999, NASA lost the $125 million Mars Climate Orbiter because somebody forgot to convert feet to meters...)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 24, @03:27PM
I say we should ship them some smallpox blankets BEFORE we ever attempt to settle there. That way, the Martians will never get to make a good impression on impressionable earthmen. We can eradicated them with disease, go in and kill the last few thousand with muskets, and we've gained an entire PLANET!!
That sounds more profitable than the discovery of the Americas, doesn't it?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!