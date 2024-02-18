from the picture-this dept.
A machine learning algorithm has created tiny (64×64 pixels) 32-frame videos based on text descriptions:
The researchers trained the algorithm on 10 types of scenes, including "playing golf on grass," and "kitesurfing on the sea," which it then roughly reproduced. Picture grainy VHS footage. Nevertheless, a simple classification algorithm correctly guessed the intended action among six choices about half the time. (Sailing and kitesurfing were often mistaken for each other.) What's more, the network could also generate videos for nonsensical actions, such as "sailing on snow," and "playing golf at swimming pool," the team reported this month at a meeting of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence in New Orleans, Louisiana.
[...] Currently, the videos are only 32 frames long—lasting about 1 second—and the size of a U.S. postage stamp, 64 by 64 pixels. Anything larger reduces accuracy, says Yitong Li, a computer scientist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and the paper's first author. Because people often appear as distorted figures, a next step, he says, is using human skeletal models to improve movement.
Tuytelaars also sees applications beyond Hollywood. Video generation could lead to better compression if a movie can be stored as nothing but a brief description. It could also generate training data for other machine learning algorithms. For example, realistic video clips might help autonomous cars prepare for dangerous situations they would not frequently encounter. And programs that deeply understand the visual world could spin off useful applications in everything from refereeing to surveillance. They could help a self-driving car predict where a motorbike will go, for example, or train a household robot to open a fridge, Pirsiavash says.
An AI-generated Hollywood blockbuster may still be beyond the horizon, but in the meantime, we finally know what "kitesurfing on grass" looks like.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @09:06PM
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 24, @10:07PM
"An AI-generated Hollywood blockbuster may still be beyond the horizon, but in the meantime, we finally know what "kitesurfing on grass" looks like."
Well .... A lot of hollyweird scripts and movies are really shit so it might not be noticeable that it is written by an AI. I'm sure some critic will proclaim it to be really deep and profound. Considering that some movies appear to have stories that fit on a napkin and / or be described in flowcharts or is just one scene of violence after another it might not take that much to get one going. If academics can write shit papers that gets published an AI script might not be far fetched -- they could even write an article and paper about it.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday February 24, @10:15PM (1 child)
We could do something similar with music too. Perhaps we could call it MIDI?
Been there done that.
DOOME1M1.MID. (You can hear it in your head now can't you? :P )
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 24, @10:51PM
MIDI was a godsend for getting files of songs and opening them in the score editor to learn how to play them. Considering that the official books were over 20 bucks an album (more for larger or more rare ones, my then-girlfriend paid 40 for an official Tori Amos book which wasn't even accurate) the extra effort to download the midis was worth it, and anyway good luck finding the sheet music for Tarkus or Trilogy back then.
But the reason why this is on-topic is because similar approaches have been used to generate music, though with comparatively much better results than what is described in the article. If anybody can create their own "deep fakes" now, just imagine the capabilities of government agencies. Some of them probably have lots of very good blackmail material on very important people, and muh deep fake calls truth into question and gives falsehoods credibility.
(Score: 3, Touché) by requerdanos on Sunday February 25, @02:03AM
A pixel is not a measure of width, depth, length, or any other "size" measurement. It indicates that however large a given image--the size of a hydrogen atom, or the size of the known universe--that image has been divided into elements of usually equal size.
Thus, the videos are either the size of a hydrogen atom or smaller, the size of the known universe or larger, or somewhere in between. Thanks.
For a better comparison, they are about the size of an elephant: link to 64x64 picture of elephant [freworld.info]. Photo license CC BY-SA 4.0, attribution "Andrew Shiva"
They are about the size of a school bus: link to 64x64 picture of school bus [freworld.info]. Photo license Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported, attribution "Marcin Szala"
They are about the size of the Eiffel Tower: link to 64x64 picture of Eiffel Tower [freworld.info]. Photo license Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported, attribution "Julie Anne Workman".
They are about the size of--wait for it--The Library of Congress: link to 64x64 picture of LoC as seen from the North [freworld.info]. Photo license Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported, attribution, some Wikipedia user named Hugaholic (I didn't ask).
Note: Because the films are 32 frames, you must look at any of the above photos about 32 times to best get the best feel for the "size".
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:29AM (3 children)
Teenager in slightly dystopian, but totally self-inconsistent world, seeks to find their individuality, while overthrowing a comically inept dictator.
Split into several movies with the last part split into part 1 and 2.
*Generate*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:59AM (1 child)
> ...nonsensical actions, such as "sailing on snow...
Sounds like ice boating to me, not "nonsensical" at all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:19AM
Ou Est Le Swimming Pool [wikipedia.org] ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:07AM
Sigh. And just after The Hunger Games novels convinced teens that it was cool to read books in public, the movies happened.