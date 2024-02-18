from the responsible-encryption-=-unbreakable-encryption dept.
Techdirt covers a new paper published by the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine regarding the general access that the FBI and DOJ want to encrypted communications.
Another paper has been released, adding to the current encryption discussion. The FBI and DOJ want access to the contents of locked devices. They call encryption that can be bypassed by law enforcement "responsible encryption." It isn't. A recent paper by cryptograpghy expert Riana Pfefferkorn explained in detail how irresponsible these suggestions for broken or weakened encryption are.
This new paper [PDF] was put together by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. (h/t Lawfare) It covers a lot of ground others have and rehashes the history of encryption, along with many of the pro/con arguments. That said, it's still worth reading. It raises some good questions and spends a great deal of time discussing the multitude of options law enforcement has available, but which are ignored by FBI officials when discussing the backdoors/key escrow/weakened encryption they'd rather have.
The paper's suggestions have not been rigorously investigated by those with domain expertise, yet.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday February 24, @11:31PM (3 children)
If you can read my encrypted communications with my bank then so can the Russian/Chinese/Iranian/Norks. Not to mention the 12 year old script kiddie the street that my kid was babysitting a couple years ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @11:42PM (2 children)
I dunno about your bank communications, but I'm having trouble with your second sentence.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday February 24, @11:56PM (1 child)
down. I edited that and sat on it for a good 30 minutes. Left out the word down. If you can't figure out where 'down' should have been then, well, whatever.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday February 25, @12:09AM
You're lying. I think what you meant to say was that your 12 year old kid is the best script kiddie on the street.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @12:18AM (7 children)
Why is there all this effort to appease law enforcement?? Let's just make the best encryption possible, and spend our valuable time talking about the weather and baseball. Spring training starts next month. Let's focus on the important things in life
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday February 25, @12:35AM (4 children)
Because we're quite afraid of them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @01:31AM (3 children)
If your neighbor breaks your face, they were "up to no good"; if a police officer breaks your face, you were "up to no good."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:09AM (2 children)
Really? So Andrew Finch was "up to no good?"
Do you at least have the common courtesy to wash the boot polish out of your mouth before you deep throat cop cock?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:21AM
Poorly phrased, but I think that was a whoosh for you. There is definite sarcasm there. The parent to that comment and the use of quotes make it seem that way to me, at least. That comment seems to be elaborating on its parent in terms of the default thinking people have in the parallel situations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:33AM
Poe-Poe [wikipedia.org] strikes again!
See what I did there? I just slay me!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @01:58AM
Spring training started a couple weeks ago. Spring training *games* started yesterday.
Just sayin'.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday February 25, @05:45AM
Why is there all this effort to appease law enforcement??
There's a world of difference between the "peace officers" of four plus decades back and many of the "law enforcement" teams around now, both in their attitudes, equipment, and their use in the larger political schemes.
Expanding on RS3's comment, Trump has been making most of his pitches to his base, law enforcement [washingtonexaminer.com], which has been getting armed to the teeth with full military equipment [newsweek.com]. It won't make us any safer [fortune.com], it is about controlling the population through beat-downs and fear of beat-downs. Putting holes in the encryption so that it does not work just eliminates the need for manual investigations such that those in need of a beat-down can then be identified automatically, give or take a wide margin of error.
As everyone here sees, they are pushing for encryption that doesn't work. I notice that both major US parties appear eager for that. They're not concerned even a little about how many foreign interests are crawling all around in things. Law enforcement and their blind supporters are keen on that too as long as they can snoop around in it too without lifting a finger. It appears that various factions are learning that it is now time to announce whose backs they are willing to scratch in return for the same. As everyone here already knows, and points out regularly, encryption is either the kind that works or it is the kind that does not. There is no middle ground.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 25, @12:20AM (3 children)
Anything that I have taken the care to encrypt should be within my right to be secure in my effects against unreasonable search. As secure as a paper note I have burned. Besides, why does law enforcement need to search encrypted communications when people post things like this to open social media?
https://www.reddit.com/r/Whatcouldgowrong/comments/7zp9dq/lets_post_the_dumb_illegal_things_we_do_to_social/ [reddit.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @12:26AM (2 children)
Because the real monsters are people who don't use Facebook, Twitter, etc. People like... SoylentNews users. Murderers, terrorists, and rapists, the lot of 'em.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday February 25, @12:35AM (1 child)
More specifically because it would make it more difficult to plant stuff or otherwise manipulate a person's experience directly by planting false information.
Now, if we were like Mexico, [wired.com] then maybe it would be a good idea for the "good guys" to have indiscriminate access to all comms systems. But that is not really a good point because you wonder how much assistance the Zetas received from, heh, "American advisors."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @06:10AM
Mexico's situation could have been nominally shut down by the US legalizing and regulating criminal drugs and economically shutting down the drug trade (which would probably result in more human trafficking, but not enough to keep the cartels of the size or influence they are today.
Instead we have lots of Pharma opiates being 'illegally prescribed' for their street value inside the US, Weed legal, but only in some places leading to cultivation and sale across state lines, in some cases by cartel growers, and the cartels themselves buying/cultivating/etc other illicit substances as well as manufactured weapons from south of the border and shipping them up into the US for big bucks.
As far as the 'planting of evidence' goes: The US has already bragged they can compromise tech companies without a warrant. Being able to break/weaken encryption would actually give you a better benefit of doubt (although still not enough to win) than the current 'TrustZone/ME/Secure Processor' backdoors, which not only exist but have become pervasive down to the level of microcontrollers (Go look, there is now TrustZone support in the smaller ARM Cortex chips!)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by requerdanos on Sunday February 25, @12:51AM (1 child)
A few ways forward? A long walk on a short pier, for example. Wear good, heavy shoes.
If "law enforcement" or anyone else is engaged in a battle against me to read what I have encrypted, then they are the bad guys. Amendment 4.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Sunday February 25, @02:08AM
How about LEOs do some, you know, actual police work instaad of trampling on the 4th and 5th Amendments with Stingrays, orders to decrypt data, searching phones without warrants, surreptitious planting of GPS devices, etc., etc., etc.
LE was able to bring down most of La Cosa Nostra without trampling all over the bill of rights. Yes, it took them a long time and they had to put actual work and resources into it. But that's kind of the point.
Most sane, rational people don't want killers, rapists and other scumbags to walk free, but that's not a reason to violate *anyone's* civil rights.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday February 25, @03:08AM (2 children)
Seriously, calling it "responsible encryption" is such Orwellion doublespeak, such targeted, evil twisting of words to mean precisely the opposite of what the fuck they mean, that I can only conclude the people pushing for this are openly contemptuous of us and, for that matter, the Constitution.
They think we're fucking morons. And unfortunately, they're probably right about at least 3/4 of us :(
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:11AM (1 child)
TBH, "pro-choice" is also a bit of a euphemism. Everyone tries to market their cause.
(Score: 4, Informative) by NotSanguine on Sunday February 25, @05:30AM
While it is true that many folks who have specific views couch them in euphemistic terms.
However, "pro-choice" isn't one of them. It's exactly what it says it is. Pro-choice is the idea that a woman (and no one else) has agency and choice with regard to what happens to her body.
It's most emphatically not *just* pro-abortion, nor is it anti-life.
tl;dr: Pro-choice = For/supporting the agency and right of each woman to choose, for herself, whether or not she wishes to gestate a child within her body. Full stop.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:12AM
Deal with it. The people have never had any obligation to make law enforcement's job easier. It sucks that they might not get all the necessary information in criminal investigations, and some criminals might walk free as a result, but it would suck far, far more to give them the power to break any cryptographic system, which power they will certainly use not only in the context of legitimate criminal investigation. The FBI has already shown what they will do when given power, as we saw in the days of COINTELPRO, and I don't think anyone wants to go back to those dark days.