According to OpenSignal's latest State of LTE report, the average 4G download speed in the United States was 16.31 Mbps in Q4 2017. That's little more than a third of the speed that mobile device users in Singapore enjoy and ranks the U.S. at a disappointing 62nd place in the global ranking.

Where Smartphone Users Surf the Fastest

The Full Open Signal Report, The State of LTE (February 2018):

http://opensignal.com/reports/2018/02/state-of-lte