According to OpenSignal's latest State of LTE report, the average 4G download speed in the United States was 16.31 Mbps in Q4 2017. That's little more than a third of the speed that mobile device users in Singapore enjoy and ranks the U.S. at a disappointing 62nd place in the global ranking.
The Full Open Signal Report, The State of LTE (February 2018):
posted by mrpg on Sunday February 25, @01:26AM
Where Smartphone Users Surf the Fastest
http://opensignal.com/reports/2018/02/state-of-lte
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:15AM (7 children)
That's right, compare half a continent to one tiny island country.
This shit story would be a new low, except ShitStainNews has always been shit.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Sunday February 25, @02:31AM (3 children)
Somebody's butthurt!
As has been pointed out a zillion times, that argument is entirely without merit. The U.S. doesn't do any better in places like New York City where population density is even greater that the places that whip our asses in connectivity.
The real problem is lack of meaningful competition and weak captive regulators letting our telecom companies defecate on everyone.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:45AM (2 children)
As has been explained to you countless times, there are FOUR mobile carriers. Can you count to four, you rotting turd?
There's no competition among telecom companies, in your deluded fucking mind. One wonders why anyone ever bothers to communicate with you on any topic ever.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Sunday February 25, @03:00AM
And they all belong to the same group of stockholders. The deluded mind belongs not to the Parent poster but to the Coward posting anonymously. That would be you.
(Score: 4, Informative) by sjames on Sunday February 25, @03:15AM
And you should consider getting a crane to help haul you out of that armchair and go to the library. There you can find books on economics that will explain why 4 companies isn't really a lot of competition, especially in the presence of regulatory capture.
While you're there, do have a look at some books on manners, etiquette and persuasive speaking.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PastTense on Sunday February 25, @02:33AM (2 children)
There were 60 other countries also ahead of the U.S. What's your explanation for Australia--more than twice as fast as the U.S.?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @02:37AM
It turns out the NBN is just that great (and it carries mobile traffic).
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 25, @03:37AM
Once all the packets are out in the open and in transit, they're trying to escape the venomous indigenous population as fast as they can?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by idiot_king on Sunday February 25, @02:15AM (1 child)
The US ranks low on many things. It's essentially a paper tiger propped up by a handful of large monopolies and a government that prints money as fast as possible.
It's just a matter of time. I'm glad many younger people are waking up to how shoddy the capitalist structure of the West in general is. It's unacceptable to say the very least.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:27AM
Ha ha ha. Ancient peoples said all the same things about the Roman Empire while they were being conquered and enslaved. Rome thrived for a thousand years on capitalism. You young idiots will be long dead before your college socialist utopia spreads beyond your smoky dorm room.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @02:23AM
Hold on a minute. Lemme switch over to mobile data. Oh yeah there it is.
Oh no! I'm below average! Now I have to fucking kill myself!!@
(Score: -1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday February 25, @03:23AM
Obama’s attack on the Internet is another top down power grab. Obama made plans to turn over our Internet to foreigners. To China, to Russia, to many Countries. It's just one more way Obama-Clinton have sold out the citizens of this Country. And he tried to saddle our Internet companies with net neutrality. Net neutrality is the Fairness Doctrine. A way to target conservative media. And make it impossible for our small Internet companies to compete.
But I got some great guys. David Redl, I put him in charge of my National Telecommunications and Information Administration. So we can TAKE BACK our Internet from foreigners. And Ajit Pai, he's running my FCC, as everyone knows. He did the Repeal & Replace of net neutrality, he did a terrific job on that one, that's going to kick in very soon. Very soon. And maybe I will be including a provision in our next infrastructure proposal to promote and foster, enhance broadband access for rural America. It didn't make it into my first one. But maybe the next one. Or the third. We'll see what happens.
So hang in there, everybody. Try to hang in there. Because we're going to SAVE THE INTERNET. Believe me, we're going to have the best Internet you've seen in your entire life.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Sunday February 25, @03:44AM (1 child)
I'm certainly not.
Most other developed countries beat us by many important measures, except stuff like per-capita incarceration rates, infant mortality, military spending, gun murders -- no, strike that -- murders in general and a few other gems that make us the wonderful place we are. Sigh.
Here's just another example as to how:
1. Lack of infrastructure investment;
2. Short-term (long term doesn't need to be ten years here -- how about a year or two, instead of a quarter?) goals/thinking;
3. Lack of R&D investment;
4. Lack of meaningful competition (where are the R's on this one? They bray on and on about how they're the party of "free markets," but this gives the lie to that, doesn't it?);
5. Regulatory capture at the federal level;
6. Even more capture/corruption at the state and local levels
7. Screw the consumer/small business mentality;
8. No question marks, just *profit* for the megacorps and super-wealthy
the US is well on its way to looking just like some corrupt, third-world shit hole. It's just taking a long time as we chew through the equity previous generations created.
We should be building on that equity, not chewing through it for the benefit of large corporations and the financial services sector.
It makes me really sad.
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday February 25, @07:03AM
Banana republic with nuclear weapons?
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @04:55AM (1 child)
When is 16 MBps too slow for a phone? It's not like I'm going to switch carriers for 50 MBps. More important are coverage and voice quality. Why does my 16 MBps LTE billion-transistor gadget still often sound lousy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @06:00AM
Obviously, you're not using your phone correctly. "Phone calls" are obsolete! You should record a video, upload it to YouTube, tweet the link, then send a Facebook reminder to check Twitter to the person you want to talk to.