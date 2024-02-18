from the yes-carrier dept.
San Francisco: Building Community Broadband to Protect Net Neutrality and Online Privacy
Like many cities around the country, San Francisco is considering an investment in community broadband infrastructure: high-speed fiber that would make Internet access cheaper and better for city residents. Community broadband can help alleviate a number of issues with Internet access that we see all over America today. Many Americans have no choice of provider for high-speed Internet, Congress eliminated user privacy protections in 2017, and the FCC decided to roll back net neutrality protections in December.
This week, San Francisco published the recommendations of a group of experts, including EFF's Kit Walsh, regarding how to protect the privacy and speech of those using community broadband.
This week, the Blue Ribbon Panel on Municipal Fiber released its third report, which tackles competition, security, privacy, net neutrality, and more. It recommends San Francisco's community broadband require net neutrality and privacy protections. Any ISP looking to use the city's infrastructure would have to adhere to certain standards. The model of community broadband that EFF favors is sometimes called "dark fiber" or "open access." In this model, the government invests in fiber infrastructure, then opens it up for private companies to compete as your ISP. This means the big incumbent ISPs can no longer block new competitors from offering you Internet service. San Francisco is pursuing the "open access" option, and is quite far along in its process.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 24, @06:28PM
Like roads, perhaps even more importantly than roads, internet access should be universally provided to residents.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:47PM
Yes roads are important, but if you think the most people in SF are living large you've got another thing coming. If you want to get the high SF tech salary you'd better be comfortable paying $1100 for a single room in a 2br/1ba apartment. $1500+ for a tiny studio if you're lucky, more like $2k+ for decent yet still tiny studios.
Maybe you should travel, find out what the rest of the world is really like before you form such drastic opinions.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Saturday February 24, @11:43PM
For comparison's sake: There was someone talking about recruiting me to work in Silicon Valley for about 3 times what I was making in Ohio. That was enough to make me sit up and take notice ... until I started doing the math, and I realized that my quality of life was going to go down, my cost of living was going to go way up, and the bottom line would be at best no better. To give an idea of the difference, those tiny little studio apartments that are hard to get are double the rent of the comfortable 4-bedroom house I was living in, in a nice neighborhood with a lovely view of Lake Erie and the sound of waves crashing against the beach.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 24, @06:55PM (3 children)
My delivery drivers make it down 1/4 mile of unpaved potholes and dirt to drop packages at my door every day.
I feel like I'm paying Comcast $80 per month (or whatever the hell they want to charge) for similar internet access - flakes out when it rains, craps out my voice connections every few minutes, etc. Meanwhile, my tax dollars are putting 4 additional lanes onto the freeway a mile from my house - not sure we needed those, but I am sure that the project ran into the hundreds of millions.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:28PM (9 children)
Mesh networks will fix everything. All of the techbro dudes living in my apartment complex agree with me. Mesh, bro.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:55PM (7 children)
It actually would work quite well if enough people ran nodes. There is still the problem of the fiber lines connecting cities, unless those are turned into dumb pipes then mesh networks won't change a whole lot. The only feasible method I can imagine is to have caching nodes that reduce the demand on the actual internet connection. Sneakernet meets meshnet.
Except for OP, screw that troll he can stand in line at the internet kitchen.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Saturday February 24, @08:32PM (2 children)
Mesh networks are inherently high latency. This is true even if everybody and his dog and *his* guinea pig are running nodes. That's because there are so many hops. The only way to solve this is to increase the switching speed, and that has its own problems.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 24, @11:01PM
And just imagine the havoc that all those torrenting freeloaders would inflict on the system.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Sunday February 25, @12:21AM
Besides that, nobody has a good solution for load balancing what few gateways exist from the mesh to the Internet, so some poor sod ends up with a saturated link while others go unused. More gateways make it harder to manage, and few gateways make it easier for ISPs to detect AUP violations. If it were easy, whores would do it.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 24, @06:30PM (6 children)
Where is the affordable housing? Why are Facebook employees sleeping out of their cars, why are entire families having to live in rented garages and basements?
ISP competition doesn't matter at all if you can afford 5000 a month for a studio apartment, because in that case even relatively expensive internet fees are of little consequence. And while this is a good idea, the rest of the U.S. considers "San Francisco" a pejorative phrase and is disgusted by anything associated with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @06:51PM (3 children)
Gee I wonder why people dislike San Francisco.
Oh right!! Because it is known as a very gay friendly town, and a large minority in the US is homophobic and bigoted. I lived there for a short bit and every person over 50 I met in different areas had to make a wisecrack about gay people and SF. Pretty sad, but hey the bigots are dying off and we'll probably have a civil war that gets the confederacy to finally secede and build a wall to keep the liberals out. I would be OK with that.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 24, @07:07PM (2 children)
I don't hate San Francisco, just the people in it. As a libertarian, I have no problems with the 'Mo's having naked parades down the streets and jacking up in broad daylight. What I do have a problem with is the amount of control over tech and culture the area holds, and worst of all, they're every bit as intolerant, oppressive, hypocritical, and preachy as the worst Baptist windbag televangelists.
Liberals stopped being "the good guys" at least a decade ago. There is plenty of tech work throughout California, and skilled people who are able to move choose to live in San Francisco because they choose to live in a self-reinforcing circle-jerk and lack the self-control to contain their sex-lives indoors. Even the most ardent liberals should be horrified at the amount of censorship going on at Facebook, Google, Twitter, and others.
The only hope now is for viable alternatives to the above services to emerge.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 24, @08:09PM
The people are fighting back against the Silicon Valley cancer:
https://www.theverge.com/2013/12/20/5231758/protesters-target-silicon-valley-shuttles-smash-google-bus-window [theverge.com]
http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-42738709 [bbc.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by Spamalope on Saturday February 24, @07:24PM (3 children)
high-speed fiber that would make Internet access cheaper and better for city residents
This is why the utilities have been working for decades to make community/co-op access illegal.
(Score: 3, Informative) by stretch611 on Saturday February 24, @09:55PM (2 children)
Slight Correction...
In many places power utilities have created ISPs to compete. Specifically in TN and NC where the telecoms have bribed the state politicians to limit the expansion.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Saturday February 24, @11:45PM
Slight correction to the correction:
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @05:31AM
Chattanooga's publicly-owned power utility is the classic case of expanding into adding internet cables to their infrastructure.
...and, yeah, the incumbent companies pulled the backdoor move to limit expansion.
...but In Spite of Lobbyist Efforts, over 500 Community Broadband Networks Across US [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [broadbandnow.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday February 24, @11:35PM (2 children)
I find it striking that the comments on this story are of a much different tenor than the discussion on the same subject [soylentnews.org] three weeks ago.
It seems odd that the same topic would lead to such a different mix of comments. I wonder why?
Both stories were published on the weekend, so that's probably not it.
I know TMB does similar stuff from time to time, so perhaps he could look at quality measures for comments (upmods vs. downmods) in different dimensions (day of week, subject matter (e.g., science, tech, politics, etc.), number/length of comments, number of commenters, etc.) and break things down.
Not sure if that would be too much work to ask of TMB, as I know he's usually pretty busy fixing bugs, keeping things running smoothly and making his presence known when he isn't fishing.
The results might be interesting.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
