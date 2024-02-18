Stories
SEC Urges Clearer Disclosures About Cybersecurity Risks

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday February 25, @10:50AM   Printer-friendly
from the stock-trading-in-the-age-of-cybercrime dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday issued new guidance on how and when public companies should disclose cybersecurity risks and breaches.

The "interpretive guidance" document (PDF) urges informing investors of risks in a timely fashion, including vulnerabilities that have not yet been targeted by hackers. The guidance also says executives should refrain from trading in the company's stock while in possession of nonpublic information about significant cybersecurity attacks.

The commission, which unanimously approved the updated guidance, believes the document will help "promote clearer and more robust disclosure by companies about cybersecurity risks and incidents, resulting in more complete information being available to investors," SEC Chairman Jon Clayton said in a statement.

Original Submission


