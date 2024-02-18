Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

UPS is Working on a Fleet of 50 Custom-Built Electric Delivery Trucks

posted by janrinok on Sunday February 25, @03:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the I-wonder-who-delivers-the-parts? dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

UPS will work with partner Workhorse, a battery-electric transportation technology company, to develop and deploy a fleet of 50 custom-built plug-in electric delivery trucks with zero emissions.

The goal is to make trucks that cost as much to buy as do traditional fuel-based delivery vehicles — even without taking into account subsidies. The Workhorse-designed vehicles will be all-electric, and are designed to run on a single charge throughout a normal delivery day and then charge back up overnight.

Workhorse says they'll have a 100-mile range, which is a good fit for in-city routes, and the trucks will first enter testing in urban areas in various parts of the U.S., including Atlanta, Dallas and LA. The test will lead to fine-tuning, which will lead to a larger fleet deployment targeting 2019.

Source: TechCrunch

Also at The Verge, Reuters and Cincinnati.com

Original Submission


«  NRA Gives Award to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai while Facing Public Outcry after Parkland, Florida Attack | The Intensifying Battle for Africa’s Burgeoning Tech Landscape  »
UPS is Working on a Fleet of 50 Custom-Built Electric Delivery Trucks | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:36PM (#643459)

    Last para of the link says:
    > UPS’ goal ... as well as to hopefully reap benefits in terms of vehicle operation efficiency, and the cost of maintenance (which should be far less using all-electric trucks).

    Tires are probably going to still be a large cost. Stop-start operation (UPS, mail trucks, etc) is hell on tire wear -- I've heard that the little post office trucks get less than 10K miles before the tires are worn out.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @07:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @07:47PM (#643541)

    Companies that use them leave me equally unimpressed.

    These services will just leave stuff by your front door.
    ...or they will leave a note on your door that says you have to go to their depot to pick up your stuff.

    Just send it to me parcel post.
    My mailbox is big enough to hold most things.
    ...and it's a federal crime for anyone except me or the postal carrier to mess with my mailbox.

    ...and, BTW, if you live off the beaten path, the commercial corps will hand off the final mile to USPS anyway.

    ...not to mention the crappy way that commercial operations treat their personnel.

    -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 25, @07:48PM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Sunday February 25, @07:48PM (#643542) Journal

    Workhorse says they'll have a 100-mile range, which is a good fit for in-city routes, and the trucks will first enter testing in urban areas in various parts of the U.S., including Atlanta, Dallas and LA.

    These trucks are going to have to have their load delivered to them in the field by other trucks.

    There is no way they could start at the UPS Distribrution hub, then run out to their route, and do the entire rout,e and run back again ALL under 100 miles.

    Open Google maps, search for UPS Distribution Center, ask it to show a route to your location. For me that is 71 miles ONE WAY (ymmv).

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(1)