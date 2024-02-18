from the I-wonder-who-delivers-the-parts? dept.
UPS will work with partner Workhorse, a battery-electric transportation technology company, to develop and deploy a fleet of 50 custom-built plug-in electric delivery trucks with zero emissions.
The goal is to make trucks that cost as much to buy as do traditional fuel-based delivery vehicles — even without taking into account subsidies. The Workhorse-designed vehicles will be all-electric, and are designed to run on a single charge throughout a normal delivery day and then charge back up overnight.
Workhorse says they'll have a 100-mile range, which is a good fit for in-city routes, and the trucks will first enter testing in urban areas in various parts of the U.S., including Atlanta, Dallas and LA. The test will lead to fine-tuning, which will lead to a larger fleet deployment targeting 2019.
Source: TechCrunch
Also at The Verge, Reuters and Cincinnati.com
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @03:36PM
Last para of the link says:
> UPS’ goal ... as well as to hopefully reap benefits in terms of vehicle operation efficiency, and the cost of maintenance (which should be far less using all-electric trucks).
Tires are probably going to still be a large cost. Stop-start operation (UPS, mail trucks, etc) is hell on tire wear -- I've heard that the little post office trucks get less than 10K miles before the tires are worn out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @07:47PM
Companies that use them leave me equally unimpressed.
These services will just leave stuff by your front door.
...or they will leave a note on your door that says you have to go to their depot to pick up your stuff.
Just send it to me parcel post.
My mailbox is big enough to hold most things.
...and it's a federal crime for anyone except me or the postal carrier to mess with my mailbox.
...and, BTW, if you live off the beaten path, the commercial corps will hand off the final mile to USPS anyway.
...not to mention the crappy way that commercial operations treat their personnel.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 25, @07:48PM
These trucks are going to have to have their load delivered to them in the field by other trucks.
There is no way they could start at the UPS Distribrution hub, then run out to their route, and do the entire rout,e and run back again ALL under 100 miles.
Open Google maps, search for UPS Distribution Center, ask it to show a route to your location. For me that is 71 miles ONE WAY (ymmv).
