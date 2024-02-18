from the pound-of-flesh dept.
Ecuador's foreign minister has blamed Britain over the stalemate surrounding WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange following rekindled attempts to secure his safe exit from Quito's embassy in London.
"On the issue of mediation, I have to say very honestly that it has not been successful because two parties are needed to mediate, [sic]" Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the Ecuadorian foreign minister, told reporters Friday with respect to the Assange case, Agence France-Presse translated.
"Ecuador is willing but the other party is not," she added, referring to Britain, according to Reuters.
On the other hand, from the same source, and as we have already reported:
British authorities argue that Mr. Assange, an Australian, was under house arrest when he entered the embassy and should be apprehended for having breached his bail conditions if and when he exits.
Source: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/feb/23/ecuador-blames-britain-over-julian-assange-impasse/
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 25, @08:02PM (10 children)
I find it interesting that Australia seems to avoid any part of this pissing contest.
I'd be looking for a new country.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Sunday February 25, @08:23PM (8 children)
What part could they play?
I suppose Australia could have protected him themselves (not likely with their close ties to the US and Britain), or could chime in to ask nicely that Ecuador stop protecting him, but beyond that there's not much they could realistically do.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Sunday February 25, @08:45PM (6 children)
Sure they could.
Happens all the time for small types of crimes. (The longer the sentence the more willing the UK is to shift the bill to someone else).
All he's wanted for now is a bail jump. The bail bondsman is out some amount of money. (The crown is out nothing at all).
Australia could force the issue by just making loud public demands, or promising to extract said bail themselves in their home courts. Then quietly dismissing the case once Assange is home.
Its clearly the UK government who is perverting the course of justice here.
They saw to it that their Asperger boy got tried (more likely nothing happens to him) in the UK. They know how the game is played.
Nothing but false pride keeps them from looking for a way out of this mess.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by fritsd on Sunday February 25, @09:13PM (2 children)
Meanwhile the British taxpayer has paid a fortune to keep the Ecuadorian embassy under 24 hour surveillance for several years.
I don't think they have done that for any other suspected or alleged rapist or bail jumper.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday February 25, @11:33PM
The Ecuadorians couldn't buy this protection for any money.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @11:59PM
> I don't think they have done that for any other suspected or alleged rapist or bail jumper.
Bail jumping is what the British are leaning on. Technically that's all they have. But the large smear campaign depends on bald face lies, which are common enough that some repeat or imply them. Some because of the sheer frequency of repetition and some because of wishful thinking and an agenda against Jualian or even againt men in general.
If you've ended up with the mistaken belief that he was in any way wanted for rape, then you should read more about the persecution of Julian Assange [paulcraigroberts.org]. There wasn't any case against him and he cleared his departure with the Swedish government. Hours later a new, different prosecutor reopened the investigation and issued an Interpol "red alert".
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday February 25, @10:09PM (2 children)
Not true. Actually, some wealthy folk in the UK are out of what to them is a small amount of money. The UK doesn't have bail bondsmen.
(Score: 1, Troll) by frojack on Sunday February 25, @10:32PM (1 child)
Calling it a different are doesn't mean you don't have the same thing. You don't have potato chips in the UK either by that reasoning.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday February 25, @11:03PM
I didn't say that the UK doesn't have a bail system. Can't you read?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Mykl on Sunday February 25, @11:46PM
Assange fled to the Ecuadorian embassy because he was afraid that the UK was about to hand him over to the US (and from there a 1-way ticket to Gitmo).
The Australian government would be no less likely to roll over and have the US tickle its tummy than the UK. No point in seeking protection from them.
My guess is that the UK will still refuse the drop the case because they are still under a promise to send Julian off to the US. If not for that, it would have been called off as a waste of time and money years ago.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Sunday February 25, @09:58PM
Yes, because the Australian politicians are too afraid to piss off their masters, the Americans, and their former masters, the POMs. On top of that they're also pissed because wikileaks has also aired some of their dirty laundry.
We've seen our government and media shining a sympathetic light on Australian drug dealers caught red-handed in various Asian countries with death penalties.
Looking for a new country is much easier said than done though.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @08:04PM (6 children)
So what? That does not preclude the right to self defense against arbitrary authority. We need to stop sanctifying the state. The right to self defense is absolute.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @08:14PM (3 children)
Not in the UK.
Do not project your US ideals upon them. They have a different form of gov. You are at the will of the crown. You can enjoy quite a large number of freedoms but all of it is at the whim of the crown. The US flipped that as we have rights the gov shall not limit your rights. The constitution we have is a government limiter not a right giver, we already have the rights.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @08:26PM
All men have those rights. Some countries are run by assholes.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 25, @08:52PM (1 child)
Even in the US you don't have the right to "self defense against arbitrary authority". You don't get to decide what is arbitrary.
You actually stand a better chance in court than barricading yourself and bleating self defense from the government. When has that EVER gone well?
There is a lot of delusional understanding of supposed "rights" in the US, to say nothing about the rest of the world.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Sunday February 25, @09:29PM
Everyone has a right to self defense. And anyone with the requisite mental faculties certainly can decide for themselves what is arbitrary.
Whether anyone else respects that decision is a separate issue.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @12:10AM (1 child)
> So what? That does not preclude the right to self defense against arbitrary authority. We need to stop sanctifying the state. The right to self defense is absolute.
It's not absolute. The UK is just wrong on this. So are you. The UN formally found in February 2016 that Julian Assange is unlawfully detained by Sweden and the UK:
https://www.justice4assange.com/UN-Working-Group-on-Arbitrary.html [justice4assange.com]
Or read it from the UN itself directly, but watch out for docx malware:
http://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Issues/Detention/A.HRC.WGAD.2015.docx [ohchr.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:17AM
Than k you, I needed a good laugh.
(Score: 1, Disagree) by cubancigar11 on Sunday February 25, @09:15PM (8 children)
If for a moment we suspend belief that he will be illegally extradited to US, the punishment for jumping bail is definitely almost nothing once you are ready to pay huge sums of money and accept your mistake in court. He is at-max looking at 1 week incarceration in my understanding - nothing compared to his ongoing problem. I think he is more worried about his place to stay after he is freed. Where exactly will he go? Australia has already impounded his passport afaik, and Ecuador won't take him.
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Sunday February 25, @09:24PM (1 child)
Actually, Ecuador granted him citizenship in January [reuters.com]. So they would take him (just not hanging around the embassy aka Assange crib anymore). All Assange would need to do is get a flight to Ecuador without the CIA
renditioningkidnapping him.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday February 26, @04:41AM
Hmm. I thought it was only because Ecuador wanted him out of the embassy and ran out of all other options. My reading of that is that there are more risks being outside of that building for Assange than not, right? Couldn't USA assassinate him in Ecuador? It is not really a legal paradise! Or Ecuador can just not contest his extradition request from USA in exchange of some favors?
I just don't think the risks are as simple as kidnapping Assange from UK when the whole world is looking at him and that place.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Sunday February 25, @09:36PM (3 children)
Ecuador has granted him citzenship [theguardian.com] in an attempt to progress the situation. That's possibly as much to do with getting their lodger out of an embassy that isn't really equipped for a long term residency as much as anything else, but they're definitely willing to take him. As you say, the only thing he's really looking at is the penalty for jumping bail, and that even could potentially be mitigated with a deal in return for simply agreeing to turn himself in and accepting the pre-arranged punishment (a fine - probably quite significant if costs are involved - and a few weeks incarceration, or whatever), then off to Ecuador, or wherever else he might want to go that will let him in. The problem here isn't the UK; it's Julian Assange's unwillingness to accept responsibility for his decision to breach the conditions of his bail.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Mykl on Sunday February 25, @11:50PM
No, the problem here is that the UK has consistently refused to rule out extraditing Assange to the US where he will rot in a jail cell for the rest of his life for the crime of embarrassing their government.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Monday February 26, @12:53AM
Bail for an illegal detention? Consider it void.
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday February 26, @04:47AM
You may be right. Though I would like not to believe it. There ought to be something more that he is seeing. Or maybe he is paranoid. Being stuck inside a building for such long time can do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 25, @09:42PM
The Presidential Suite at Gitmo is currently available.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @12:16AM
Why shoud he just go to jail? He's not done anything except be illegally detained by the UK. That is on the UK not him.
http://www.scribd.com/doc/80912442/Agreed-Facts-Assange-Case [scribd.com]
Now he is an Ecuadorean citizen and would be able to go to Ecuador right way if the UK were not harassing him as they are. Lying about that won't help your grudge against him get resolved.