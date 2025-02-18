from the shocking-news dept.
Car companies, starting with Volvo last summer, have laid out plans to electrify entire lineups of vehicles. But the fine print makes it clear that the coming decade and beyond will focus not just on massive battery packs powering electric motors, but also on adding a little extra juice to the venerable internal combustion engine.
Increasingly, that juice will arrive in the form of new electrical systems built to a 48-volt standard, instead of the 12-volt systems that have dominated since the 1950s. Simpler than Prius-type drivetrains and less expensive than Tesla-scale battery power, the new electrical architecture both satisfies the demands of cars made more power hungry by their gadget load and enables the use of lower-cost hybrid drive systems.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/08/business/electric-cars-48-volts.html
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @12:30AM (32 children)
12V has a couple of things going for it -- as long as there are lower cost cars using incandescent light bulbs, the 12V filaments are thicker and more vibration resistant than higher voltage bulbs. Also, 12V switches don't arc, but special switches with arc extinguishing are required over ~30V DC...or more expensive solid state switches.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @12:47AM (15 children)
The article explains they will be utilizing a dual voltage system, 12 and 48 on different circuits. This is probably specifically for the low power stuff like lights, instrument cluster, cabin lights, aux power and what not.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @02:21AM (14 children)
This is probably specifically for the low power stuff like lights, instrument cluster, cabin lights, aux power and what not.
Why would you need 12V for any of that stuff? Lights are LED now, cabin lights should be if they aren't already, the instrument cluster has been using LEDs and other stuff for ages now, etc. The only thing you "need" 12V for is your cigarette lighter socket, because commonly-available accessories that plug into these are 12V.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @02:28AM (8 children)
what LED runs on 48 volts?
might as well move to HPS cabin lights
(Score: 4, Informative) by requerdanos on Monday February 26, @02:39AM (2 children)
The selection of 48 volt LEDs is just as expansive as that of 12 volt LEDs: None.
We use resistors, LEDs in series, and other various tricks to run low voltage lighting on higher voltage supplies.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday February 26, @03:02AM
That is irrelevant to the point that 12v filaments are more physically robust than 48v filaments.
And given that, such electrical "tricks" to make LEDs work in a 48v environment are easy, robust, and long-term dependable; much more so than heated filaments — of any kind.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday February 26, @06:41AM
Well, the 100-Watt LED chip arrays normally run on around 32-34 Volts.
The 10-Watt LED chip arrays I have seen run on around 10 volts, although I have a couple that also want to see about 30 volts.
The voltages are predicated on each blue ( white if phosphored ) LED chips having a Vf of about three volts.
Its customary to current-drive these, not voltage drive them. Their current/voltage curve is extremely nonlinear.
Its like trying to drive a zener diode. Except some of the energy dissipated is released as light instead of heat.
So most people involve a current-mode SwitchMode Power Switcher design. Turns out the LED, needing constant current, is an ideal match for the current-mode switching designs, that optimally power a constant current load.
So what voltage you have to start off with is really a tiny consideration. Many designs are extremely tolerant of quite wide input voltage range.
We have made some extremely clever innovations in SwitchMode power conversion in the last 30 years or so. We can convert DC from one form to another just about as easily as a gearbox handles RPM/Torque tradeoffs.
At this point, I just hope they go ahead and ditch lead-acid car battery technologies... as unmonitored series cells are trouble prone due to slight variations in cell current leakages, which forces the "better" cells in the series stack to accept overcharge as the charger tries to top off the laggards. And, of course, the stronger cells in a series stack will cause severe damage to the weaker ones as the whole bank nears discharge, and the stronger cells will actually ram current backwards through the weaker cells that pooped out first.
Here's hoping the newer 48 volt car batteries will be lithium smart-batteries with the proper charge balancing and cell monitoring, and hopefully standardize on a public interface.... personally I would love to see them interface as an isolated SPI. So I would get serial clock and data ( incoming and outgoing ) data, and a "Yes, I am talking to You" Chip Select line. So we can use them for many other things besides cars.
If I had my druthers, I would have the batteries protection circuitry disable the connection to the power terminals ( via biasing of MOSFET switches ) until the SPI port has been talked to and told to turn it on.... and continued SPI to keep it on... as when we start talking this much energy stored with this kind of release rate, its kinda like wanting to keep gasoline in the proper container as well. If the energy is released without control, bad things are likely to happen.
If its a well-known public interface, even Arduinos can talk to it. Gotta have power switches anyway. Might as well use the one in the battery.
Bikes, toys, boats, and solar storage comes to mind, others will follow.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @02:44AM (4 children)
What LEDs run on 12V? Answer: none of them. LEDs operate on less than 1V. To make them useful on any normal power supply (12VDC, 110VAC, etc.), you either need to use a voltage regulator circuit, or as a quick hack, daisy-chain a bunch of them in series and then add a dropping resistor. The latter is pretty crappy in a car because the voltage fluctuates so much and can have significant spikes (which you can deal with using a TVS suppressor).
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday February 26, @03:04AM (2 children)
Switching voltage regulators are very efficient and can provide the voltage conversions required. It's really not a problem at all.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @03:52AM (1 child)
Exactly my point.
The only downside with lighting for moving to 48V is that you wouldn't be able to use off-the-shelf parts already in your supply chain; you'd have to get your suppliers to make new 48V parts instead. But once that's done, it's no big deal. Automakers have to get lots of parts redesigned or modified for new generations of cars anyway. If you're doing a fresh design of, for instance, an LED/DRL headlight assembly, it's no more work to make it 48V than 12V. Honestly I'm surprised they haven't bothered with this sooner, though the fairly recent move to changing everything to LEDs might have changed the equation (making new standards for incandescent bulbs isn't so easy; with LEDs you don't care because they're all built-in): with 48V, you can reduce the wiring size significantly, saving some weight and also saving a lot of copper, which is expensive. They stand to save a bunch of money per car just by reducing copper wiring, and probably more by reducing motor sizes (again, reducing copper).
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday February 26, @06:16AM
They can also move the power supplies out of the LEDs; one common source for various E and I needs would be much more cost effective. No reason 12v devices wouldn't still be in the loop, either – the current crop of entertainment systems, for instance.
The important stuff here, as you note, is the motors. Between those and environmental control systems, there's the potential serious efficiency gain.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:33AM
Most LEDs won't run on 1V. It obviously depends on the part but many need 2V or more to operate.
The voltage drop usually depends on several factors, including temperature and operating current. LED manufacturers publish graphs that show how this works. See the datasheet for your specific part.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 26, @03:52AM (4 children)
Cost. The 12v rated contacts in all the switches won't stand up to 48v at all. All of the off the shelf motors, switches, etc are 12v. Those instrument clusters all run on 12V. Basically, adding a voltage converter will be a LOT cheaper than redesigning all of that and totally replacing all of those off the shelf parts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @04:01AM (3 children)
Mostly wrong.
1. Instrument clusters: no one reuses instrument clusters. Every car has a different one, and every car gets a completely different one when it's redesigned for a new generation. You have to redesign your instrument cluster every 3-6 years anyway, so designing it for 48V is no extra cost.
2. Switches: lots of stuff is going away from high-current switches, and moving to extremely low-current switches with MOSFET power switching circuits. This lets you use the vehicle network to get commands from switches, and then remotely actuate stuff elsewhere in the car (like in a different door, in the case of window switches), so wiring is simpler and you don't need to route high-power wires all over the place.
3. Motors do get changed from time to time. 48V motors are smaller and cheaper than 12V ones because you need much less copper winding to get the same torque.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 26, @04:30AM (2 children)
The cluster itself may change from year to year, but the parts that make up the cluster don't.
Perhaps going away, but far from gone.
in the same volume with the same available data on lifetime, 48v motors would be cheaper. But 12v motors for automotive applications are in volume production and have been for a long time.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @06:26AM (1 child)
The cluster itself may change from year to year, but the parts that make up the cluster don't.
They absolutely do: every new cluster means you need an all-new PCB designed. If you're going to redesign the PCB, you might as well redesign the power supply on it. Why on earth would you stick the same 12V power supply on there, and then design in a 48V-to-12V DC-DC converter somewhere, when you can just slightly modify the power supply on the cluster PCB to handle 48V?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 26, @06:43AM
Because you already need the 12V converter, so it comes "for free"
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday February 26, @12:48AM (3 children)
Don't forget about boats. Your garden-variety Party Barges run from 12 volt marine batteries, then you throw an inverter in there, and now you can operate test equipment in the field and yet still have a wide latitude for Jerry-rigging in emergencies.
But back to car motors, American (and other) automotive manufacturers have long been interested in creating ever more efficient internal combustion engines. For example, turbocharged 3-cylinder motors which deliver ridiculous amounts of horsepower given their small footprint. But you wouldn't believe that given that American drivers like their power.
Personally I'm partial to the 4-banger + 5-speed manual transmission. Allows you to give chase and beat up all of those obnoxious fuckers who drive sports cars with automatics.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 26, @01:45AM (2 children)
You've just reminded me of my youth. My first car was pretty much dead before I ever laid eyes on it. Acceleration was abysmal. The road we lived on led out onto Highway 18, between two curves. I would wait for no one to be in sight, then pull out - and often times, a truck would come around the bend behind me, bearing down on my young ass. Scary! I learned that you've got to have something that will accelerate when you need it.
No, I don't run huge twelve cylinder engines, and I never felt the need for 500 (or more) horsepower - but I have always demanded something that would run. When I punch that accelerator, I expect to be pushed back into the seat.
Back in the day, few of your 4-bangers had that ability. Today? Some of those little 4-cylinders are amazing. Not to mention the V-6 engines. If the manufacturers were to stop building V-8 engines today, few people would really miss them.
At the moment, I'm pretty happy with a new version of the old inline-six engine. Chevrolet's 270 powers a Trailblazer away from a stop sign pretty respectably. Internally, it seems to be pretty much the same as any old inline, but electronic ignition and fuel injection makes it an entirely new beast.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @06:23AM (1 child)
Once again Runaway is triggered, and starts talking about his ass, and trucks, and the day his mom got out of prison. David Allen Coe [youtube.com] And we end with a Chevy ad? Offtopic does not begin to cover this!
Mine was always a Ford family, so I must despise you from a distance, Runaway. Thank you again for disrupting the flow of discussion with totally irrelevant random recollections from your past.
(How old is he, anyway?)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @06:53AM
Judging from his posts, he has seen a lot. And I feel a bit wiser after I have read his posts.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 26, @12:53AM (6 children)
Will they get away with thinner wires?
Also why would they need spark arrestingly switches? There are plenty of spark sources in the typical car. Not to mention cigarette lighters.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @01:04AM (1 child)
> why would they need spark arrestingly switches?
An arc across the switch points quickly erodes the contacts and destroys the switch -- instead of thousands of uses (over the life of the car), you might get a hundred or something. Arc welding voltage is ~30V DC, anything higher than that will maintain an arc for awhile when the switch is opened (turned off).
AC switches are a different problem, since the alternating current goes through zero volts 120 times/sec (or 100 in 50Hz countries)...the arc can't last longer than 1/120 sec.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday February 26, @07:05AM
Another thing is that the day of the mechanical switch is fading. It won't go out, but MOSFETS are making great inroads as they can easily be controlled with much smaller signals, like a relay, and can be tailored for controlled ON and OFF time.
One thing I am looking forward to is the elimination of the starter motor and alternator as separate entities. This may already exist somewhere, but it sure seems to me that the flywheel, loaded with neodymium magnets, would make a good rotor for a motor/generator. The hybrid cars may be using this already - I am not up to speed on their design. I do know that every place I have a contact, I have a high probability of failure. Especially on a car.
Ever seen those guys "steam cleaning" a modern engine, with all those sensors and wiring? I cringe and wonder how much longer that engine will run with forced water application and corrosion starting up in its sensors... almost like seeing a Katrina or Harvey flood car. Pretty on the outside, and what evil lurks in some little sensor contacts, corroding, deep in the bowels of the thing? But it looks great on the used car lot.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Monday February 26, @04:00AM (3 children)
Thinner wires but thicker insulation due to safety regulations.
Arresting the spark isn't due to fire hazard, it's so the switch contacts don't pit and erode. They need the switches to hold up until the warranty is expired.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @06:32AM (2 children)
Thinner wires but thicker insulation due to safety regulations.
Doubtful. Typical wire jackets can already handle hundreds of volts (probably 600V), so 12V -> 48V isn't really a change, unless the OEMs are getting special wire with thinner insulation than usual. (i.e., If you go out and buy some wire right now, there's no such thing as "12V wire"; it all handles voltages far above anything you're likely to throw at it. Wire with insulation for only 12V would be ridiculously fragile anyway, since you don't need much insulation for such low voltage.) Even if they are using thinner-insulation wire, insulation doesn't add significant cost, unlike copper.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 26, @06:39AM
I'm thinking more for mechanical requirements rather than electrical.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday February 26, @07:15AM
I just hope they don't start using aluminum wire!
Looked at any modern washing machine motors? Aluminum wire! With orange lacquer so it LOOKS like copper.
I found that out when I decommissioned a machine with a rusted out tub. While I did recover several handfuls of nice colored wire for my projects, what became a firepit, and a mount for a sink I wanted for the back yard, I had kept the motor as a donor for copper wire that I like for things like tying plants. To my chagrin, when I ground the motor open to get to the wire wound on the stator, the wire itself was aluminum!
No problem for me, and the motor did not fail because of this, but I found it interesting that the motor was wound with orange-lacquered aluminum wire. Pretty obvious when I took a small file to it.
Also, note a lot of the "Heavy Duty 4 Gauge Jumper Cables" look like copper. Look for "CCA". I know, we automotive types see CCA and think "Cold Cranking Amperes". That's not what the manufacturer of those cables meant. "CCA" is their term for "Copper Clad Aluminum". That's right, Aluminum wire in your battery jump cables. That nice low-gauge rating may not mean as much as you was hoping it meant.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by corey on Monday February 26, @01:15AM
Merit to the switch argument but incandescent is old tech anyway, new cars are moving to LED lighting anyway.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday February 26, @02:59AM (2 children)
...this technology is on its last legs anyway. Not really a current factor.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @06:41AM
My first car was 6v, positive ground. Also had left-hand thread lug bolts on the driver's side. something left over from wagon axle nuts. But I converted it to 12v neg ground, to keep up the the times and to avoid having the jumper cables attached incorrectly by young 'uns. Problem was, I had to go through and take out and reverse every single bulb in the car, 'cause the 'lectricity was used to going the other way, and it just could put up with the positive poll being on the wrong side. Starter motor ran backwards, to, so the engine started running backwards. Not so much of a problem, but I only had one forward gear, and three in reverse. So I just turned the front seat around, put a flex extension on the steering, put alternate pedals and a mirror to see the instrument cluster. Drove for nigh on to a decade like that. Kids these days! Don't even know what a "ground" is!
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday February 26, @08:01AM
Ok, I can't "resist"... you left yourself so wide open with that pun. So I will take you up on it.
Ummm, yes, it IS a current factor. Typically LED's give a helluva lot more light per watt than incandescent will. [cnet.com] Especially lower temperature incandescent like automotive. You will get the same light from 500mA of LED current as you did from 2 Amperes of current to an incandescent.
Not only that, if done right, the LED will easily outlive the car and its owner. No more getting pulled over for burned out tail light.
The only thing that seems to make an LED dim over time is how hard it is driven... ease off a bit and the thing will live longer than you will.
Drive 'em hard and they will fail in seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks... and most designers seem to try to make the numbers look better than the competition - and design stuff that does not last very long. Stuff like lumenaires for businesses. They put 'em in and within a year, al lot of the die are, well, dead.
Given the lifetime, more robust connections can be made, which move the tradeoff from ease-of-replacement to reliability. Replacement of an LED tail light assembly could conceivably involve use of a soldering iron and heat shrink - as it the original wiring was crimped in place and sealed by factory automatons. How many times you have run across light bulbs that worked when wiggled because of a corroded connector?
But you are so right... incandescent technologies are nearly completely obsolete. There are very few holdouts where high temperatures and adverse conditions are involved, or spectral requirements of some laboratory devices. I am working toward getting rid of all incandescents in my life, but admittedly the light in the oven is going to remain incandescent for quite some time.
One of the things I really like about LED's is that, between phosphors and physics, I can get darned near any color of light I want. So I do not have to make a spectrum of colors and throw most of it away with filters.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 26, @03:14AM
Well, there you have it: a reason why new cars have to be serviced at the dealer, a reason why a $3 toggle switch can now be billed out at $87.
Lights: all LED, similar reasoning.
I think they stopped at 48V because over 50 you start worrying about serious electric shock on skin contact, and insulation classes ramp up accordingly.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Monday February 26, @01:27AM
https://www.whichcar.com.au/car-advice/whats-a-48-volt-car [whichcar.com.au]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @01:30AM (4 children)
Forklifts have been using 36-48 volt systems for years. You don't have to step up to 48v for everything as batteries are all 6 voltage cells chained together. One battery at 48 volts can have a 48 and a 12 volt ouput without any sort of fancy hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @02:44AM (1 child)
>batteries are all 6 voltage cells chained together.
depends on the battery chemistry
(Score: 2) by dry on Monday February 26, @03:50AM
>>batteries are all 6 voltage cells chained together.
>depends on the battery chemistry
With lead acid type car batteries being about 2 volts a cell.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Goghit on Monday February 26, @03:49AM
I've worked on boats/small ships that had a mix of DC available - 36v for the navigation lights, 24v for the radios, refridgerator, and sewage pump, and 12v for the cheap, non-essential DC stuff. Keeps life interesting, especially when the installation tech taps into the wrong point in the battery banks.
And then there's the equivalent in small ocean going yachts that have all that plus 120/240 60/50 Hz systems capable of jacking in to any dock plug in the world. Conversion would be straight forward but apparently these people need to be able to buy electric toys in the local market and power them too with a minium of adapters.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 26, @04:07AM
That would present a problem with uneven charge in the cells. You would end up saving on a voltage converter only to spend at least the whole savings on a more sophisticated charge controller.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @01:33AM (20 children)
12V car battery gave me more jolt than I can handle when I first started mucking with cars. 48V? Yeah, a real good time to come.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Monday February 26, @01:51AM (15 children)
How? By putting your tongue across the terminals?
12V batteries seldom provide more than a slight tingle, and that only if you use a more sensitive part of your body than your hand. For example, touching the positive battery terminal while leaning the inside of your forearm on the body.
Now, do everything in your power to avoid dropping a wrench across the terminals. That's some bad ju-ju there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @01:58AM (14 children)
Human body, 70% water, is helluva conductor. How old are you?
(Score: 2) by axsdenied on Monday February 26, @02:28AM (13 children)
The "70% water" in the human body is contained in a bag called skin. Your inside has low resistance but the skin has a resistance of about 10s of K Ohm. Touching the battery with dry hands will not result in enough current to feel anything. Wet hands is a different story though.
By the way, there is no need to insult people with comments like "how old are you", that makes you sound very immature.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @02:45AM (3 children)
And how old are you? I suppose me and all the other dopes who got zapped trying to jump a car are all some weird-ass special physical anomalies?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 26, @04:11AM
Apparently so. Or you're just over-sensitive to a mild tingle when your hands are wet.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @04:33AM
If you got an actual shock with a 12V battery, you must have been stupid enough to do it in the rain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:38AM
How does one get zapped trying to jump a car? Are you connecting to the ignition coil? I have exploded batteries jumping cars, but never got "zapped". Exactly how young are you? And, admit it, you have never jumpstarted a car, because there was electricity and it was too scary, right?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @02:51AM (8 children)
He's either not that old and think he sounds cool with insults like that, or he really is old, but he's incredibly stupid (smart old people know from experience how limited their knowledge is).
Touching a 12V battery with wet hands is unlikely to cause you any more than a mild electric shock. There just isn't enough voltage there to do much; your skin resistance drops to around 1kohm when you're wet, so you'll get maybe 10-20mA of current, which isn't enough to cause any harm, but it's enough to get a noticeable shock. Wet skin + 120VAC, however, is extremely dangerous because it'll give you a shock in the 100-200mA range, which is the perfect range to cause your heart to fibrillate. 12V with dry skin, of course, is so low-current you can't even feel it. Anyway, this is why 50VDC is considered the top "safe" voltage for humans to work around without any special precautions.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @03:37AM (7 children)
Kids, listen to this guy. Grab the two terminals, especially with the engine running and the alternator charging the battery. Fun times. Do it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @03:55AM
if you really think 14.4V is going to hurt you, you're a fucking idiot.
(Score: 3, Informative) by axsdenied on Monday February 26, @04:06AM (5 children)
Can you please explain why engine running and alternator charging the battery will change anything. And please no insults, they really do not contribute to the discussion.
And kids, don't listen to the anonymous coward either. Do some research and make an informed decision. Random people on the internet are usually NOT a good source of information.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:21AM (2 children)
Battery holds only so much charge, it's basically a slow-discharging capacitor. Alternator is an electrical generator - it uses engine power to generate continuous electrical power. Battery gives you a short jolt, alternator/generator keeps feeding the current that can fry you.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:38AM
That's not how electrical current works.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Monday February 26, @04:47AM
Some times I despair, when things like using Microserf Woerd is called "Computer Science, but the so-called STEM techies are ignorant of the most basic facts of physics. Batteries, hm, alternator!! Running car, with power! So you will get fried! Please, spare us.
Interesting story, however. I knew one of the first owners of an automobile in the Territories. He would drive around from town to town, turn off his horseless carriage, and hand the coil wire to a local to hold while he turned over the engine with a crank. 10 Thousand Volts! Now that is a capacitor. No one died.
Also, little know fact, when there were only two automobiles in the entire Territory, they managed to run into each other.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:53AM (1 child)
Bite your tongue!
Next you'll be telling us how Alex Jones, Rush, RT, The Daily Stormer and Breitbart are honest brokers of information, right?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @06:34AM
Next you'll be telling us how Alex Jones, Rush, RT, The Daily Stormer and Breitbart are honest brokers of information, right?
WTF? Rush is a great band; what are they doing in this list? Some of Neil's views are naively libertarian, but otherwise they have a lot of great songs.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 26, @01:52AM
There will be warning labels, "No user serviceable parts under this hood, keep your dick skinners out!" Of course, no one will heed those warnings.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 26, @03:18AM
If you're not careful with cars (specifically: spark plugs) you can get some very memorable jolts from them.
12 vs 48V? Meh. I'd actually prefer the lower amperage fuses/breakers that come with a 48V line, 20A (common in 12V systems) can cook a wire quickly, 5A is quite a bit more tame.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 26, @03:55AM (1 child)
It's the current that's more dangerous than the voltage though. I've been told scuffing your stocking feet across a carpet and touching the doorknob is a shock of over 10kV, but the current is so low as to be negligible. Besides which, your skin is a pretty good insulator, isn't it? Assuming the same total wattage, W = V*I, if the voltage quadruples from 12V to 48V, the current is .25 of what it was before.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @05:05AM
I hear this all the time, but it is simplifying what effects electrical currents have on the human body to the point of being devoid of any meaning.
This is not the case. The electric current from such an electrostatic discharge is measured in the hundreds of amperes. The air molecules between your finger and the doorknob are being literally ripped apart yet it barely hurts you. This releases enough energy to heat the air to thousands of degrees in a few microseconds, creating shockwaves throughout the nearby air and emitting visible light via blackbody radiation. This is what you see and hear. At the same time you feel something because some of your skin cells are burned by this plasma. (You can actually try this: hold a key and touch that to the doorknob instead of touching the doorknob directly with your finger. You won't feel anything!)
The fact is things are much more complicated than just "current kills you".