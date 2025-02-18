from the keeping-the-bugs-contained dept.
A new CDC lab will cost up to $480 million:
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it needs to replace its aging high containment lab, which handles some of the world's most dangerous contagions.
The project would cost $350 million to build. But over three years, the total budget could reach $480 million, also funding campus infrastructure improvements, such as extending utility tunnels to support the new lab. The CDC is in the early stages of asking Congress for the funds.
In its current "high containment lab" (HCL), the CDC develops and performs diagnostic tests for the deadliest disease threats, including emerging influenza viruses and viral hemorrhagic fevers such as Ebola and Lassa fever.
[...] Without investment, the CDC's current lab will be left with only a fraction of its current research space and the agency will fall behind in protecting, defending and responding to infectious disease threats. In the next few years, it faces a risk of an unplanned and potentially catastrophic shutdown.
Meanwhile, a CDC employee has been missing since he called in sick from work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @05:06AM (1 child)
You'd think they'd have done this sooner, esecially after this incident [bbc.co.uk] (more details here [dailymotion.com]).
We work with some really dangerous stuff, so it behooves us to make sure it's as safe as possible.
(Score: 2) by buswolley on Monday February 26, @05:44AM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2018/02/25/a-cdc-researcher-left-work-sick-two-weeks-ago-then-vanished/?hpid=hp_hp-more-top-stories_cdcmissing-920pm%3Ahomepage%2Fstory&utm_term=.8df8e18027a9 [washingtonpost.com]
feel free to speculate
(Score: 1) by Provocateur on Monday February 26, @05:14AM
I for one, vote Atlanta as the new location for the CDC containment facility, but have not nominated anyone as a voluntary test subject. It's be kind to animals week.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @05:26AM (3 children)
If the CDC doesn't have proper facilities, it should simply destroy the horrible pathogens it's hoarding.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 26, @06:15AM
Like for the Russian nukes, you'd be left with only the military planners in charge. While they are more reasonable than many elected officials, they still have a certainly biased approach towards usage and prioritization of their tools.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday February 26, @06:39AM (1 child)
It's not as much those pathogens as the pathogens found freely out in nature, such as Ebola which caused so much panic recently. However, that situation was from tne set of politicians who worked very effectively to cut funding for the CDC and were on their way towards eventually eliminating it. When Ebola hit inside the US, rather than manning up and fixing the problem in preparation against future incidents, they just doubled down and got the media to attack the president over it even though he had nothing to do with its state at the time. It appears for them that social-economic ideologies trump patriotism. So like in other countries their tactic is to defund, sabotage, then privatize.
They're still at it [nbcnews.com], even this year as well [the-scientist.com].
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday February 26, @07:15AM
Well, except for some anthrax that got mailed to a member of congress awhile ago. That turned out to have come from a military bio-warfare lab...but it caused quite a bit of stir for awhile, and got a few of the recipients a bit more subdued.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @07:23AM
Three years seems like a pretty optimistic timeline for a BSL4 facility. I wonder if NIMBY public opposition will cause delays like the ~10 years for the NEIDL.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Emerging_Infectious_Diseases_Laboratories [wikipedia.org]