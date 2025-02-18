from the 21-millions-of-problems dept.
Title: Blockchain Nears Peak Hype: Uk Politicos To Probe Crypto-Coin
Hot on the heels of Bitcoin's dramatic rise and fall - and rise, British parliamentarians have decided to launch an inquiry into digital currencies.
The Treasury Committee, one of the more influential of the House of Commons' talking shops, today confirmed it will investigate the impact of cryptocurrencies and how they can be regulated.
[...] "Striking the right balance between regulating digital currencies to provide adequate protection for consumers and businesses, whilst not stifling innovation, is crucial."
[...] Many regulators and government bodies - from the European Commission to the US Securities and Exchange Commission - have made no secret of their disdain for Bitcoin.
[...] But the committee also plans to investigate the potential benefits of cryptocurrencies and the underlying distributed ledger technology, for instance in boosting security or disrupting the economy or work of the public sector.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:37PM (1 child)
The blockchain bros [nytimes.com].
At least they'll know where to find them [google.com].
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Monday February 26, @04:39PM (1 child)
http://fortune.com/2018/02/06/bitcoin-stock-volatility-vix-sec/ [fortune.com]
SEC Chair pointing out that bitcoin is less volatile than the stock market.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @07:34PM
I haven't understood all the nuances of that article you linked, but frankly, it doesn't pass the smell test.
Just looking at the graph of "Daily Percent Change in Prices of Bitcoin, Gold, and S&P 500 Index" makes it clear that Bitcoin is FAR more volatile than stocks as a whole.
Anecdotally, when the S&P drops 5% in a day it's national news on all the networks. When Bitcoin drops 10% in a day, everybody yawns.
I suspect this quote was cherry-picked by Bitcoin boosters to pump bitcoin further.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @04:48PM (1 child)
Oh well. Shitcoin had a good run. Bros, let's innovate another scam, dude bros.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @05:57PM
I'd like to purchase exclusive mining rights to your personality. People overlook common commodities, but there is a lot of money to be made in salt mining. Mining, not just for dude bros!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @05:32PM (1 child)
Dear Fine and Honorable British MPs,
You cannot "regulate" cryptocurrencies. You can either ban them or suffer their existence. And don't try to buy a large stake in them now in order to manipulate their values at a later date. You are not welcome in our sandbox.
Signed,
The Future
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @07:13PM
Of course, that prohibition created organized crime on a continental scale, and then a global scale.
Governments can wreak havoc trying to control people, so don't be so smug.