from the blooming-ridiculous dept.
Last year, Australian bureaucrats facilitated the destruction of a priceless, irreplaceable, scientific collection of plant materials on loan to their country's scientists from France. Apparently the actual destruction was carried out by an "external contractor", but that in no way absolves the bureaucracy.
Jeanson had received a message from the director of the Queensland Herbarium in Australia that was abrupt to the point of being blunt. It told him that a package of 105 botanical specimens of Australian plants owned by the Jardin des Plantes – and gathered by an intrepid French botanist more than 200 years earlier – had been destroyed by Australian biosecurity officials.
To this day, Jeanson can't quite believe what happened, and nor can scientists and museum directors from around the world who have followed the story with horror.
The specimens were both priceless and irreplaceable. How could anyone, let alone government officials, incinerate such artefacts? It was simply beyond Jeanson's comprehension. It remains so, even after post-mortems and investigations conducted in both countries, by scientists and bureaucrats, after diplomats stepped in and compensation negotiations were undertaken.
The specimens destroyed were part of the catalog of the world's plants and were a part of a base for pharmacy, agriculture, and any kind of science based on plants.
Source : 'Would you burn the Mona Lisa if it was sent?': Our horror bureaucratic bungle
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @06:14PM (13 children)
Never send anything outside your country that you can't afford to lose, especially when the destination country is somewhat backwards.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 26, @06:26PM (5 children)
What's the appropriate punishment for this? Blacklist the criminal state of Australia forever?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @06:27PM
The man was proud of himself. He had done it. His RPM score was far higher than anyone else's in his city, and he had actually set a new record. Thanks to this, the man was to receive a prestigious award from the city government.
Indeed, achieving such a high Rapings Per Month score was extremely commendable and even heroic.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @06:37PM
Basically, yes: don't ship any more extremely valuable scientific or cultural artifacts there. They've proven they can't be trusted with them.
It's just like loaning your tools to your neighbor: if you loan a nice cordless drill or air wrench or whatever to your neighbor, and he completely wrecks it or returns it in beat-up condition, would you ever loan such a tool to him again? You'd be an idiot if you did. In general, it's a bad idea to ever loan out valuables like this, unless the other party has proven themselves to be completely trustworthy. For France, they can probably trust certain countries with stuff like this, such as Netherlands or Norway or Germany. Australia isn't on that list, just like Zimbabwe or Sudan or Iraq.
(Score: 2, Informative) by dtremenak on Monday February 26, @06:43PM
Actually...yeah, basically. If you loan a few books or tools to a friend, and they don't come back, you stop loaning them things, right? Especially when it happens more than once (a rare lichen collection from a New Zealand museum was also incinerated by Australia last year).
And let's see what happened from TFA:
"Jeanson says ... the museum will maintain its suspension of loans to Australia. The ban includes not only botanical specimens, but those from across the museum's vast holdings in areas such as mineralogy, geology, palaeontology and comparative anatomy."
"Barbara Thiers, director of New York's Steere Herbarium, the world's second largest, [also] immediately suspended loans to Australia."
"The Council of Heads of Australasian Herbaria agreed that the institutions they represent would stop even making requests until they could ensure the safety of specimens"
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday February 26, @06:54PM
What's funny is the shameless defense - that the sticker price said $2 beside 'museum artifact' hence it was deemed useless enough to be incinerated. I mean, they are actually complaining about losing out some moolah! Surreal.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Monday February 26, @07:35PM
Yes.
Until Australia passes laws that respect the scientific and cultural values of other people's property. This happened because of fucking ridiculous policy carried out by corrupt and inept politicians.
No art, no science, no nothing.
Australia, deeply, deeply, deeply, DEEEPLY, fucked up here. I wouldn't trust them with a preserved butterfly collection.
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Monday February 26, @06:42PM (6 children)
It's probably worse than that if it is part of the general trend towards uneducated, unknowledgeable, and undertrained staff I am seeing in recent years. It's a real bite but there might be few places remaining where even a motivated young person can get a proper education any more. A number of them that I knew who were motivated were really singled out by those in charge who really worked to beat it out of them. Two didn't break.
About how that Customs services, over on the other side of the planet a professional musician from Canada made the mistake of passing through JFK and had 11 of his flutes confiscated [slippedisc.com] and destroyed [bostonglobe.com]. When called out, the US Customs just doubled down on stupid [foreignpolicy.com].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Monday February 26, @06:51PM (1 child)
I once ordered some books from USA to Germany and it was held in the custom. I had to go there and open it to show them it wasn't containing god knows what they thought heavy thick books could be. Brick, may be?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 26, @07:14PM
Maybe they wanted you present when your shipment of Cuban Cigars was opened?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 26, @07:12PM (1 child)
Your own linked story at foreign policy.com calls the whole incident into question.
Customs seized and disposed of fresh cut green bamboo, a notoriously invasive plant.
Those were packed in different luggage than the flutes, which customs said they didn't touch.
So at best this is a he-said she-said story. Maybe read these links before you post them?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday February 26, @07:44PM
From the update in the Foreign Policy article:
If he did have fresh bamboo, then he is quite an asshole. However, separate from that the flutes are gone [npr.org]. The two problems are not mutually exclusive.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 26, @07:21PM
Yeah, well, if the picolo player - errr, flute player - had been allowed through customs, he may well have planted his picolo - errr, FLUTE, I mean - and started another invasive species growing. Just look at this article, then try to imagine picolo bushes growing all over America - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kudzu#Invasive_species [wikipedia.org]
/sarcasm
Picolo joke gratis - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3dk_ZYw_BtY [youtube.com]
For those who fear Youtube - https://cosmo360.blogspot.com/2010/04/joke-piccolo-player.html [blogspot.com]
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @07:37PM
As long as they aren't slapped down, hard - they'll try for more the next time.
Such is human nature.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @06:43PM (1 child)
Bureaucrats: even more dangerous than Australian wildlife.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 26, @07:23PM
Wait - the drop bears have taken over the bureaucracy?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @06:56PM (3 children)
Considering Napoleon's army is responsible for blowing the nose of the Sphinx and the time period of collection, I'd say turnabout is fair play.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Weasley on Monday February 26, @07:07PM (2 children)
Napoleon's army did not blow the nose off the Sphinx. A sketch from 1737 (32 years before Napolean was born) shows the nose is missing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @07:19PM
That doesn't, technically, prove the french didn't replace the nose to blow it off again...
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 26, @07:19PM
It was Muslims.
https://www.smithsonianjourneys.org/blog/photo-what-happened-to-the-sphinxs-nose-180950757/ [smithsonianjourneys.org]
Maybe .
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @07:46PM
They did not have a backup in tissue culture or high-resolution scans and DNA records?
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday February 26, @07:48PM
The actual cause: Cheech and Chong were working as customs officials, and, well, you never know till you try it.