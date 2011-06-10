from the tick.......tock dept.
Construction begins on Jeff Bezos' $42 million 10,000-year clock
Installation has finally begun on Jeff Bezos' 10,000-year clock, a project that the Amazon CEO has invested $42 million in (along with a hollowed-out mountain in Texas that Bezos intends for a Blue Origin spaceport), with the goal of building a mechanical clock that will run for 10 millennia.
It's a monumental undertaking that Bezos and the crew of people designing and building the clock repeatedly compare to the Egyptian pyramids. And as with the pharaohs, it takes a certain amount of ego — even hubris — to consider building such a monument. But it's also an unparalleled engineering problem, challenging its makers to think about how to keep a machine intact, operational and accurate over a time span longer than most human-made objects have even existed.
Consider this: 10,000 years ago, our ancestors had barely begun making the transition from hunting and gathering to simple agriculture, and had just figured out how to cultivate gourds to use as bottles. What if those people had built a machine, set it in motion, and it was still running today? Would we understand how to use it? What would it tell us about them?
The actual idea for the clock comes from Danny Hillis, who originally proposed a 10,000-year clock in 1995 in Wired as a way to think about the long-term future of humanity and the planet. That idea grew into the Clock of the Long Now, a project by the Long Now Foundation, which Hillis went on to co-found to build an actual, working version of the proposed clock.
Also at CNBC.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @09:20PM (1 child)
Needs a really loud alarm at 9,999 years to scare the fuck out of whatever is left of humanity at that time.
(Score: 3, Funny) by edIII on Monday February 26, @10:49PM
Yes, but instead of being a clock, let it be a countdown timer. As it starts to wind down in the last few days, start some rotating symbols on the clock.
At the very end, send out a large mechanical Cucko from the face of the clock.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday February 26, @09:25PM (11 children)
$42 million is a hell of a lot of money... for a clock
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 3, Touché) by frojack on Monday February 26, @09:42PM (3 children)
And it will probably be pilfered just as were the ancient Egyptian tombs. Probably sooner rather than later if history is any guide.
As the nation crumbles the drilled out cave will become some factions hole in the wall, change hands by force, stripped of titanium, and trade goods. Bezos can't build in the death traps the pyramid builders got away with.
But hey, let him build several hundred of these. It's a great jobs program. Probably no better way to return all that loot he sucked out of the economy over the years.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday February 26, @09:55PM (2 children)
The Great Pyramid was once clad in white marble.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Informative) by minegoat on Monday February 26, @11:23PM (1 child)
Actually, the pyramids were clad in polished white limestone (not that it detracts from your point).
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 27, @01:01AM
I once owned an impressively detailed book about the great pyramid. I don't know what eventually happened to it.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 26, @09:47PM
Bezos is the world's richest man, at least when his Amazon stock is counted.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @10:41PM
only a super rich dumbass would spend so much money for something so stupid. you could start a project to start community gardens or some shit and feed millions of people, but nooo, lets build a fancy clock.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @10:52PM (1 child)
If they installed it in Texas they need to set it back twenty years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @12:29AM
Well they could put it in down town San Fran and it could be a bum hotel.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday February 26, @10:52PM (2 children)
Well, given 10,000 years, that's just $4200 per year. ;-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday February 27, @01:07AM (1 child)
If he put $42 million into an annuity, it would pay out a lot more than that. A lot more. More than a lot of people make. I wouldn't want to live on it, for me it would be a serious downgrade, it would be very basic. But a lot of folks would be happy. calculator.net/annuity-payout-calculator.html [calculator.net]
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @06:46AM
You are a fraud!!! the Real One would never link to calculator!!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @09:30PM (4 children)
Sorry, but that's just not true. That is a long-held and long-promulgated narrative (or even a modern myth), which has been utterly dismantled in the last 20 years by geological, archaeological, linguistic, fossil, and DNA evidence which shows humanity has a much longer, much richer history than that.
Go look into it; you can start with reading about Göbekli Tepe [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @10:39PM
that's what i was thinking when i read the summary: bullshit!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 27, @05:11AM (2 children)
A site which was active since 11,000 years ago with some basic stone working and societal organization? No, it doesn't show what you claim it shows.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @05:50AM (1 child)
And "basic stone working" doesn't even begin to describe it; there are some massive megaliths that would have been difficult to position (let alone procure) even with modern equipment, and there are 3D stone carvings of animals. It shows that there must have been some advanced societal organization well beyond "simple agriculture".
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 27, @06:17AM
Not seeing it myself. Simple agriculture allows for higher populations and the ability to do modest group projects like this.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday February 26, @09:54PM (8 children)
-ne?
How much of the code we write today will still be in use ten thousand years from now?
The vast majority of code that I've written in three decades won't even run on today's computers.
Let's start with small steps: How much of your code will still be in use in ten years?
There's lots of ten year old code that's still around but that is only a tiny fraction of the total amount of ten year old code.
For quite some time now it has become vitally important that after I'm gone I will be remembered for something good that I've done. Nobody is going to remember me for my software.
Homer's Illiad and Oddysey were composed - not written at first, but passed on as an oral tradition - almost three thousand years ago, yet they are still widely read today. I've read them both.
If I am to be remembered for anything, it will be for my writing [warplife.com].
That's why I have come to regard coding as just my day jobs. I have forsworn getting paid for my writing. It's all free as in beer; some is free as in freedom.
A while back I emailed my entire family and told them my only wish for what happened after I'm gone is that they will see to it that my writing is kept online...
... forever.
But the longest term that domains can be registered for is just ten years. Quite likely the time will come that my domains are captured by cybersquatters.
It is for that reason that I will self-publish print editions of my essays, starting with my essays about mental illness. I must charge for those but I won't charge much.
I expect there is a way I could get them printed on acid-free paper then stored in pure nitrogen, as the constitution and declaration of indolence are.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 26, @10:09PM (4 children)
The central insight of, among others, Buddhism, is that all conditioned ("contingent" might be a better word here) things are not first-order phenomena, and therefore destructible. All that has form will cease to exist someday. Don't fret over it; even the fretting is one of those conditioned things.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 27, @01:00AM (3 children)
Specifically she said that "When you're dead you won't know whether anyone remembers you."
I replied "It would comfort me a great deal when the end is near to know that I will be remembered".
I'm not clear how long it will be, but when the Sun's hydrogen is depleted it will become a Red Giant, with the result that it will swell up to engulf the earth's entire orbit.
When that happens very little of humanity's works will remain. Hopefully we will have reached the stars by then.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 27, @03:18AM (2 children)
Why? At any given moment, there is no future yet, and the past is just a way we have of describing states of lesser entropy. None of this is first-order; it's ALL conditioned, ALL contingent. Just be in the now; that's really all there is.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 27, @03:51AM (1 child)
While time changes when one observes fundamental particles, it is not possible to determine the direction in which time changes. Time only has a definite direction when one observes particle systems that are large enough to have measurable entropy.
That time increases in the direction of increasing entropy is known as The Arrow Of Time.
When this was discussed in my graduate thermodynamics class, I asked the instructor "We do not yet know whether the Universe is open, flat or closed," - at least we didn't know back when I pointed that out - "Suppose the Universe is closed, and so will eventually collapse back on in itself in The Bug Crunch."
"Will the people who live at that time" - during the collapse - "experience time going forward or backward?"
A classmate quietly said "That's very insightful", then the room fell so quite you could hear a pin dropped.
No one attempted to answer my question.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 27, @06:25AM
Well, the answer is simple: People will experience time as going forward. They still will have memories of lower entropy times, not of higher-entropy times. It's just like people will always find that gravitation points down, no matter whether they are in Europe or Australia.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @12:04AM (1 child)
Well, it's been just over 10 years since I started working my current job. If experience will help me make this estimate, only my most god-awful shitty hacks will still be in use in 10 years.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @12:27AM
I have written will over a few million lines of code at this point. NONE and I mean NONE of it is in use anymore. Anywhere.
Code is ephemeral. We write it. It is used for awhile and then it is gone. At first I was kind of mad. I had put a ton of work into that stuff. But then I realized with no value the code should go away. It is in the way of new code that can replace my code that no longer holds any value.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday February 27, @01:33AM
Did you ever hear of "Y2K"? You never hear about it. People don't know this, there was something called "Y2K," which is what the computer people called the year 2000. And all the cyber was supposed to go boom. Because they did the years, in cyber, as 98, 99, 00. And 00 in cyber, in the computer, is zero. Which is less than 99. Big problem, right? Only it didn't happen, we were fine. Because the cyber changes so fast. Which is why nobody heard of it, it was a nothing. You wait and see, the year 10,000 will be a nothing too. They say the years will go 9998, 9999, 0000, they won't. Because the cyber will change before it's a problem.
You love to write, so do I. Let me tell you, I wrote a very political book years ago in the year 2000, The America We Deserve, and I said in that book that we better be careful with this guy named Osama bin Laden. I mean I really study this stuff. I really find it very interesting, and even though I’m a businessman I find it, I’ve always found, I’ve always been involved in politics -- I said we better be careful with Osama bin Laden. There’s a guy named Osama bin Laden. Nobody really knew who he was. But he was nasty. He was saying really nasty things about our country and what he wants to do to it. And I wrote in the book, this was 2000, two years before the World Trade Center came down, I talked to you about Osama bin Laden, you better take him out. I said he’s going to crawl under a rock. You better take him out. And now people are seeing that, they’re saying, "You know, Trump predicted Osama bin Laden" -- which actually is true. Believe me. And two years later, a year and a half later he knocked down the World Trade Center. Because we had a President who didn't read my books. He read a picture book about a goat. And he sat reading that book while those HORRIFIC attacks went on. Sad!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Monday February 26, @09:57PM (1 child)
Reminds me of an episode of Futurama in which 'Great Pharaoh' Bender has his giant statue constructed. "Remember me"
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @06:02AM
Despite the fact that it's one of the most monumental and mathematically aware structures ever built on the face of the Earth, there is no explicit signature on the Great Pyramid of Egypt; there is only a very hidden and probably faked cartouche stating "Khufu" (a Pharaoh), but otherwise the Great Pyramid is utterly devoid of any sort of inscriptions. Unlike so many of the Ancient Egyptian sites, the inside of the pyramid is bare, providing no hieroglyphs, stories, pictures, names, reliefs, or anything to explain what it is, who built it, why it was built, how it was built, etc. NOTHING.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Monday February 26, @10:16PM (1 child)
It's called a sundial. Pretty accurate too. Built out of proper materials it should easily last 10,000 years... or until the Taliban blow it up, whichever comes first.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 26, @10:45PM
Would that be accurate in 10,000 years?
That's a long time, even continental drift would be a factor. It seems from this image [wikimedia.org] that North America is moving left / rotating counter clockwise, so it would probably be a little off by then ...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 27, @12:29AM (1 child)
What is the warranty like on that thing? Not like anyone of us will be around in 10k years. Good luck finding spare parts or someone to repair it when it eventually breaks down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @04:13AM
> ...warranty...
Like all extended warranties, it's really just an insurance policy. And of course Bezos is self-insured, like any sensible rich person.