Source: City Hall close on $8.5 billion O'Hare expansion deal
Chicago is on the verge of striking a historic $8.5 billion deal with airline carriers at O'Hare to give the airport its largest-ever terminal expansion, adding dozens of gates and 3 million square feet to its footprint. Central to the plan to modernize and grow the airport is the construction of a new Global Terminal, which would replace Terminal 2 and serve larger aircraft for international flights, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
[...] The expansion would be complete by 2026, and the work could potentially create tens of thousands of jobs over the next eight years, the source said. It could also give O'Hare a chance to rise above its routinely dismal ranking for on-time flights.
[...] [The] mayor has said he could deliver on the long-elusive dream of a high-speed rail line between downtown and O'Hare. Four powerhouse firms, including Elon Musk's The Boring Company, have shown interest in designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining an express train.The city is hoping for a travel time of 20 minutes or less, with express trains running every 15 minutes for most of the day at fares cheaper than a taxi or Uber ride.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 26, @11:09PM (2 children)
It's wrong to put a train in between the airport and downtown; this transport function should be reserved for taxi cabs. Just ask NYC.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @12:49AM
Yeah they should dig up the blue line. /sarc
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:14AM
well they couldn't get the hyperloop. too much water in the tunnels already, and they have to dig deep--to then go out to the suburbs since o'hare really is not in chicago.
it's an old orchard, and there are a problem with subsurface roots, too, so tunnels there are a problem too, but not nearly the same problem.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 26, @11:10PM
They could invest a fraction of the cost of a new line into making the Blue Line faster and more comfortable. It's otherwise a pretty fast and reliable way to get straight into ORD (looking at you, dumb LAX).
The other place to invest money to help accessibility would be a solution to ease congestion at The Junction (for those unfamiliar, that's where 90 meet 94, inbound, and comparisons to the 405 in LA are not an exaggeration). Adding lanes overhead (double-stack the express lanes), adding trains going up the 94... Things that would improve the daily life of so many Chicagoans.
ORD itself is old, and it shows. But, having been to many other big US airports, it's actually not as dreadful as people stuck by a snowstorm keep claiming. If you know your way, the layout is decent, except for the lack of space near check-in (old airport problem). Adding bigger terminals and more gates should be done with an extra floor for check-in, and doubling of security areas, to avoid the legendary lines at peak hours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @12:05AM (1 child)
I have a nice bridge to sell you, too...
Running an express train every 15 minutes is a lot of trains a day... and a train takes you to a central location rather than your final destination.
I'm not a civil engineer, and I haven't done "The Math." I can see it being theoretically possible that they'd have the traffic volume to support such a volume and such a low price. I'm guessing this is more likely a classic case of overpromise underdeliver, though.
I hope if this does go through, the city has some good lawyers review the contract and that they explicitly define the levels of service this is expected to maintain at what price.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday February 27, @01:02AM
15 mins isn't that frequent. My city has trains that go every 5 mins during rush hour. I think every 15 mins is the minimum and my city is smaller than chicago.