Two astrophysicists warn that passive SETI could be dangerous due to malicious code, blueprints, or ultimatums sent to Earth by aliens or alien AIs:
With all the news stories these days about computer hacking, it probably comes as no surprise that someone is worried about hackers from outer space. Yes, there are now scientists who fret that space aliens might send messages that worm their way into human society — not to steal our passwords but to bring down our culture.
How exactly would they do that? Astrophysicists Michael Hippke and John Learned argue in a recent paper that our telescopes might pick up hazardous messages sent our way — a virus that shuts down our computers, for example, or something a bit like cosmic blackmail: "Do this for us, or we'll make your sun go supernova and destroy Earth." Or perhaps the cosmic hackers could trick us into building self-replicating nanobots, and then arrange for them to be let loose to chew up our planet or its inhabitants.
Although it may be rational for us to engage trade with this alien AI, the researchers ponder the consequences if the cure for cancer involves, say, building an army of nanobots from blueprints provided by the AI. In a sort of reverse-Contact scenario, the researchers imagine a scenario in which the machine blueprints turn out to be malicious. Perhaps humans build these cancer-curing nanobots and they are actually programmed to deplete Earth of certain vital resources.
The scenarios offered by the researchers are pretty far out, but are worth taking seriously in the event we ever establish contact with an extraterrestrial intelligence. Still, that's not necessarily a reason to refrain from opening the message. "Our main argument is that a message from ETI cannot be decontaminated with certainty," Hippke and Learned conclude in their paper. "Overall, we believe that the risk is very small (but not zero), and the potential benefit very large, so that we strongly encourage to read an incoming message."
(Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Tuesday February 27, @12:17AM (2 children)
My name is Manboobeh Vaginitis and I represent the Prince of the Universe: his money is tied up in a black hole and if you were to help him....
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:11AM
Oh hi Manboobeh, I suppose the $10,000,000 fee can be paid to you by Western Union? Really looking forward to your shipment of 42 matching solid gold moons and the diamond microplanet.
(Score: 3, Funny) by stretch611 on Tuesday February 27, @02:13AM
The King of Proxima Centauri has died. His son, the prince cannot afford to take the throne. Please send 10,000 star credits via Western Union to help and we will reward you with 10,000,000 star credits after he ascends to the throne. Its a no risk proposition.
--OR--
YOU WON!!!
We are pleased to announce that you have one the Milky Way Lottery!!! We have a check of 10million galactic duckets waiting to be sent to you. Just forward us $5,000 in processing fees an we will send your check out. Don't want to wait? for an extra $1,000, we will process your check immediately and send it out first class... guaranteed to save you a month in intergalactic travel time.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday February 27, @12:22AM (2 children)
When you thought we had run out of all them princes from Nigeria that wants to transfer funds out of the country and just needs to borrow your CC for a bit. Now we have little grey men that wants to infect our computers with extra terrestrial malware? Did they get really stoned or drunk and decided to write this after falling asleep during Independence Day? So some signal from outer space that turns out to be intelligent, or from an intelligent source, is just going to be downloaded and executed on a network enabled computer and spread like wildfire on the internet? Sure, sounds totally believable ... I don't think this would even make it as a basis for another ID movie or remake.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 27, @02:32AM
Nothing so simple-minded. Here is this amazing technology that works out of the box and fixes any problems you might have (like any environmental harm no matter how big, dying, space colonization of the entire Solar System and beyond, etc). But we stuck a little malware in there that takes over and turns you into more of us once you've fully implemented the technology.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:21AM
It's even worse. They want to infect our computers with extraterrestrial malware.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 27, @12:25AM (4 children)
Imagine some super-powerful alien race were sending an ultimatum to Planet Earth, with a demonstrated capability and willingness to wipe us out. Which would you rather:
A. SETI receives and decodes the ultimatum, we have to do something we don't like, and our nerds figure out some sort of way to send something that demonstrates we complied in return.
B. Nobody receives or decodes the ultimatum, so the aliens decide to wipe us out without us even realizing that we're about to get hit with an interstellar flyswatter.
In that scenario, I'd want the first option, every time. That at least gives us a chance of survival.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Tuesday February 27, @12:33AM (1 child)
Is it worth making them prove they can do something like kill off 1/4 the population before we just cave and do what they say?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @01:45AM
What if they are trolling?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Tuesday February 27, @12:37AM
You just know there is going to be some awkward alien teenager that is going to make us the target of some intergalactic swatting and have some deathstar fleet come by and wipe us out eventually so why bother ...
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 27, @04:52AM
Either way we's a be toast.
However, the idea that we could devise a return malware/virus for a computer system we've never seen is laughable. That they could devise one for our computer system is somewhat more believable, as exampled by twitter and facebook.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snow on Tuesday February 27, @12:34AM (3 children)
If they had the capability to cross space and infect our systems (or us) then they already know far, far, far, far more than we do, so they'd just be fucking with us at that point.
It's like an ant colony plugging their ears if they hear a human. It's not going to make any difference in the end result.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:09AM (1 child)
Exactly. They can travel intergalactic distances and we can barely keep a tin can floating up there for 20 yrs. (ISS)Their tech probably will make thermal nuclear weapons seem primitive.
If they are nice, we are safe. If they are mean, we are fucked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:12AM
And to really troll us they can have a Tesla lead their space armada to Earth.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 27, @04:54AM
Hmmm. Seems to me the ant colony always wins. My might move them 10 feet, but they will be back and they are already annexing your basement, while stinging the hell out of your 4 year old.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @12:35AM (4 children)
What if it wasn't Russians that hacked the election, what if it was aliens from outer space? One of these seems plausible but USS Mueller may have to journey to planet Seth Rich to discover which one it is.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday February 27, @02:31AM
Space Russians hacked the election and deleted Her emails.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SpockLogic on Tuesday February 27, @02:47AM
Fear not mon brave, the aliens will be defeated by our "Hypothetical Hero", President Bone Spurs, who today informed us he would have run into a Florida high school unarmed to thwart a mass shooting. If the wall on the southern border doesn't keep them brown aliens out he can be relied on to raise an army of last responders to tell us all what he would have done if he'd been there at the time.
Problem solved.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday February 27, @02:52AM (1 child)
Now days I find myself oft wondering what world the round orange skinned one comes from?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @03:11AM
That time would be better spent wondering what world we can send him to.
(Score: 5, Funny) by martyb on Tuesday February 27, @12:44AM
What happens if we do NOT get the message? Obligatory [goodreads.com]:
Let's just hope the Earth is not in the middle of a galactic construction project! =)
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday February 27, @12:59AM (1 child)
Just make sure not to click on any links, and for goodness sake run NoScript!
More seriously, given the unknowns facing any civilization WRT the technology, capabilities and lack of ROI, I find the proposed scenario unlikely in the extreme.
And that doesn't even address the huge difficulty in communicating complexity of any kind (Contact [wikipedia.org], Independence Day [wikipedia.org] and even more ridiculous, Arrival [wikipedia.org] notwithstanding) with another civilization that doesn't share any referent other than basic physical constants.
The most we could reasonably expect from a transmission sent by an alien intelligence/civilization would be to identify that it isn't a natural phenomenon. I hope we eventually do receive such a signal, as I ...pray that there's intelligent life somewhere out in space, as there's bugger all down here on Earth [youtu.be] -- as TFA plainly shows.
And no, you can't have my liver.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:09AM
I wonder what browser SETI are using to find them aliens with. Firefox? Safari? Chrome? Edge? Just Bing! for the message to read it yourself.
Points to ponder:
* read the message first - if you can even decode it (FBI wall sculpture, Voynicht book, etc), by which time it may be too late (look at our drive-by malware)
* what an incredible waste of energy and resources SETI is "looking for aliens" that don't exist in the first place
* real scientists could do with looking at real scientific methods and data
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:03AM (3 children)
Really? A fucking virus?
Assume that the lizard people are communicating with us. Well, we can't even do that because our radio transmissions won't reach Thuban for another 200 some-odd years.
But let's assume it anyway. And the lizard people are going to be intimately familiar with what our computer architectures will be in 600 years when the reply to our last transmission comes through? So familiar that they're going to encode interstellar ransomware or something in the reply they send?
Well, I can think of a more likely scenario. We'll call up the lizard people, and they'll send back a reply, and a bit will be received wrong.
That will causing the computer recording the reply to massively fuck up and lose the whole damned thing, fucking up a first contact transmission, because some asshole PHB whose nephew is really good with computers wrote the fucking thing in PHP, and the dumbass news media will report that the lizard people pulled off a hack! Just by changing one fucking bit in the transmission!
If changing a whole fucking number in a URL is hacking, why not a solitary bit?
ARGH!
Then knowing how these fucking humans approach every misunderstanding and accident, the next transmission will be announcing a fleet of war ships on its way to conquer Thuban IV in retaliation for "hacking!" (Well, the humans will claim economic sanctions.) In the name of capitalism and muh freedumbs!
ARGH10¹⁰⁰!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 27, @02:45AM
Error correcting codes [wikipedia.org]. You can get the error rate arbitrarily low say to the point where it's more likely that you'll win the lottery than a bit of the final encoded message will be received wrong, even in a very noisy channel.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday February 27, @02:47AM (1 child)
Gee...wish you had a user name so I could mod your post up. Not sure if it would be funny or insightful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @06:51AM
Pro tip: you can mod up the AC posts as well.
(BTW, who says that the GP doesn't have a user name? I do, I just prefer to "☑ Post Anonymously".)
(Score: 1) by Provocateur on Tuesday February 27, @01:44AM (1 child)
Where is that space cadet who will heroically confront these Cardassians and say, Awfully sorry, chaps, but we have been welcoming our very own Kardashians for quite some time now; I don't think they will tolerate any intelligence beyond theirs.Kanye happens to be the sole exception. Why not try that red planet over there?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:47AM
I believe our cadet was sidelined with bone spurs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:47AM (1 child)
I know it's fiction, but in the Movie "Contact", the aliens sent plans for a gigantic machine that both proved that god does not exist, and that science is a matter of faith based on experience. They probly were just trolling Matty McCounaughty and Merril Streep.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:49AM
And by Merril Streep you mean Jodi Foster?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @01:48AM (1 child)
How many angels can dance on the head of a pin ?
As long as the Aliens are only Mac-compatible, my family is safe.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday February 27, @02:38AM
Fun fact: Aliens gave Steve Jobs Earth-cancer as a cover to sneak him off the planet and make him do keynotes about the latest razor-thin laptops and rounded rectangle technology.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stretch611 on Tuesday February 27, @02:04AM (1 child)
While this, in theory, can be a credible threat, who is going to do anything about it?
We have corporations trusted with our most sensitive data, (Equifax and others) that do not even perform maintenance patches.
Every few days there is a new disclosure about companies getting hacked and losing our personal information.
Marketing companies don't even bother to check for malware when publishing ads on the internet.
Many people barely know how to turn on their computers, yet alone try to keep it safe.
And the less said about IOT... the better.
Big business will never improve as long as the continue to not be liable.
Our own government is horrible with security too, only playing lip service to it and getting rid of it when it is inconvenient.
From https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/02/24/security_roundup/ [theregister.co.uk]
Why would we do anything about alien hacking, when we don't do anything about hacking here on earth?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 27, @02:45AM
We need a hero [edisonrex.net] (or you can start reading from the beginning of the archive, it's only about 5 pages in from the start).
(Score: 2, Informative) by Aurean on Tuesday February 27, @02:08AM (1 child)
We already have self-replicating nanobots run amok - they're called germs.
If they haven't yet wiped out the planet after millions - nay - billions of years of evolution honing them to replicate, absorb resources and replicate again - I think we'll be fine on the nanobot front.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @02:50AM
Well, they aren't the first to warn of the "grey goo" threat [nickbostrom.com].
They aren't the first doomsayers either.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by paranoid1 on Tuesday February 27, @02:36AM
A for Andromeda by Fred Hoyle and John Elliot (1961).
It concerns a group of scientists who detect a radio signal from another galaxy that contains instructions for the design of an advanced computer.
When the computer is built, it gives the scientists instructions for the creation of a living organism named Andromeda, but one of the scientists, John Fleming, fears that Andromeda's purpose is to subjugate humanity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @02:56AM
"ET hack home"