The U.S. Cattlemen's Association has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop an official definition for terms like "meat" and "beef", as plant-based alternatives to meats continue to grow in popularity and lab-grown/cultured meat may be coming soon:
Companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are combining plant-based ingredients and science, rather than animals, to create fake-meat burgers and other products that taste like the real thing.
Now U.S. Cattlemen's Association is looking to draw a line in the sand. The association launched what could be the first salvo in a long battle against plant-based foods. Earlier this month, the association filed a 15-page petition with the U.S. Department of Agriculture calling for an official definition for the term "beef," and more broadly, "meat."
"While at this time alternative protein sources are not a direct threat to the beef industry, we do see improper labeling of these products as misleading," said Lia Biondo, the association's policy and outreach director. "Our goal is to head off the problem before it becomes a larger issue."
[...] While these foods are commonly dubbed "fake meat," there's a little more to the meat-substitute market than that. The Good Food Institute, which advocates a sustainable food supply, breaks it down into two categories: clean meat and plant-based meat. Clean meat refers to "meat" grown in a lab from a small amount of animal stem cells. This kind of meat isn't on the market yet, but it's in development. Plant-based meat is anything that mimics traditional meat but is made mainly using plant ingredients.
Here's an idea: define "meat" for the Cattlemen's Association, then tax it with an exemption for "lab-grown meat".
Scientists from the University of Missouri, the University of Maryland and the Animal Bioscience and Biotechnology Laboratory, US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service have published an article in Nature outlining a method for "generating skeletal muscle efficiently from porcine induced pluripotent stem cells (piPSC) in vitro thereby providing a versatile platform for applications ranging from regenerative biology to the ex vivo cultivation of meat". The research used a porcine stem cell line to generate muscular tissue instead of cells taken directly from a pig:
"What the paper describes is research designed to generate muscle from a newly established pig stem-cell line, rather that from primary cells taken directly from a pig," co-author Dr. Nicholas Genovese, a stem-cell biologist (and vegetarian), told Digital Trends. "This entailed understanding the biology of relatively uncharacterized and recently-derived porcine induced pluripotent stem cell lines. What conditions support cell growth, survival and differentiation? These are all questions I had to figure out in the lab before the cells could be turned into muscle."
Also at GlobalMeatNews.
Enhanced Development of Skeletal Myotubes from Porcine Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (open, DOI: 10.1038/srep41833) (DX)
A company called Memphis Meats has announced that it has developed artificial/synthetic/lab-grown/cultured chicken and duck meat. The company's press release says it plans to sell cultured meat products to consumers as soon as 2021. Duck is identified as key to the mainland China market, which consumes more of it (over 6 billion pounds annually) than the rest of the world combined:
The quest for artificial meat inches forward—the company Memphis Meats announced today it has developed chicken and duck meat from cultured cells of each bird, producing "clean poultry." The firm provided few details, although participants at a tasting reportedly said the chicken tasted like, well, chicken. Below is a repost of a story originally published 23 August 2016 on some of the regulatory challenges and questions facing Memphis Meats and other companies pursuing artificial meats.
[...] So far, none of these synthetic foods has reached the marketplace. But a handful of startup companies in the United States and elsewhere are trying to scale up production. In the San Francisco Bay area in California, entrepreneurs at Memphis Meats hope to have their cell-cultured meatballs, hot dogs, and sausages on store shelves in about 5 years, and those at Perfect Day are targeting the end of 2017 to distribute cow-free dairy products. It's not clear, however, which government agencies would oversee this potential new food supply.
Historically, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulates meat, poultry, and eggs, whereas the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees safety and security for food additives. FDA also approves so-called biologics, which include products made from human tissues, blood, and cells, and gene therapy techniques. But emerging biotechnologies may blur those lines of oversight, because some of the new foods don't fit neatly into existing regulatory definitions. "Cellular culture raises a lot of questions," says Isha Datar, CEO of New Harvest, a New York City–based nonprofit founded to support this nascent industry.
To help provide answers, the White House last year launched an initiative to review and overhaul how U.S. agencies regulate agricultural biotechnology [DOI: 10.1126/science.349.6244.131] [DX]. And the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine in Washington, D.C., is working on a broader study of future biotechnology developments and regulation, with a report slated for release at the end of this year. In the meantime, industry leaders are thinking about how their potential lab-based foods might be handled by regulators. One approach, they tell ScienceInsider, is to show that their product is similar to an existing product that testing has already shown to pose no hazards. "Most food regulation is about aligning new products with something that's already recognized as safe," Datar notes.
Right now, manufactured meat is as real as a flying car.
- Anonymous Coward, 2014
Impossible Foods, the six-year-old, Redwood City, Ca.-based company known for its "juicy" meatless burgers, quietly announced $75 million in funding late last week, led by Temasek, with participation from Open Philanthropy, as well as earlier investors Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures and Horizon Ventures.
The company says it isn't providing further financial details but the round brings Impossible's funding to nearly $300 million, including earlier rounds that have included GV, Viking Global Investors and UBS.
Impossible's burgers are made with soy leghemoglobin, a protein that carries heme, an iron-containing molecule that occurs naturally in every animal and plant.
The company has said it wants to replace a number of animal products with goods engineered from plants, but for now, it seems squarely focused on getting more of its burgers into the world. Part of that strategy involved opening a factory in Oakland, Ca., in May, where it expects to be producing 1 million pounds of ground "plant meat" each month.
Thought the race was on to have us eat insects.
From Wired:
WIRED wants to take you on the deepest dive yet into the science behind the Impossible Burger.
Biting into an Impossible Burger is to bite into a future in which humanity has to somehow feed an exploding population and not further imperil the planet with ever more livestock. Because livestock, and cows in particular, go through unfathomable amounts of food and water (up to 11,000 gallons a year per cow) and take up vast stretches of land. And their gastrointestinal methane emissions aren't doing the fight against global warming any favors either (cattle gas makes up 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide).
This is the inside story of the engineering of the Impossible Burger, the fake meat on a mission to change the world with one part soy plant, one part genetically engineered yeast—and one part activism. As it happens, though, you can't raise hell in the food supply without first raising a few eyebrows.
Submitted via IRC for takyon
Cargill Inc., one of the largest global agricultural companies, has joined Bill Gates and other business giants to invest in a nascent technology to make meat from self-producing animal cells amid rising consumer demand for protein that's less reliant on feed, land and water.
Memphis Meats, which produces beef, chicken and duck directly from animal cells without raising and slaughtering livestock or poultry, raised $17 million from investors including Cargill, Gates and billionaire Richard Branson, according to a statement Tuesday on the San Francisco-based startup's website. The fundraising round was led by venture-capital firm DFJ, which has previously backed several social-minded retail startups.
They made the first ever chicken and duck meat that were produced without the animals.
The company expects to have a product in stores by 2021.
"They're the leader in clean meat. There's no one else that far along," says venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, whose firm led Memphis Meats' recent $17 million Series A. Before he met Valeti in 2016, Jurvetson spent almost five years researching lab-grown meat and meat alternatives, believing the market was set to explode. "They're the only one that convinced me they can get to a price point and a scale that would make a difference in the industry," he says.
Cargill is the largest privately held corporation in the United States in terms of revenue ($109.7 billion in 2017).
Source: https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/10/cargill-bill-gates-richard-branson-backed-memphis-meats-expects-meat-from-cells-in-stores-by-2021.html
Like tobacco, carbon emissions and sugar, we can expect the harm to human health and the environment caused by the production and consumption of meat to be mitigated by 'sin taxes'in the next five to ten years.
"Sin taxes" on meat to reduce its huge impact on climate change and human health look inevitable, according to analysts for investors managing more than $4tn of assets.
The global livestock industry causes 15% of all global greenhouse gas emissions and meat consumption is rising around the world, but dangerous climate change cannot be avoided unless this is radically curbed. Furthermore, many people already eat far too much meat, seriously damaging their health and incurring huge costs. Livestock also drive other problems, such as water pollution and antibiotic resistance.
A new analysis from the investor network Farm Animal Investment Risk and Return (Fairr) Initiative argues that meat is therefore now following the same path as tobacco, carbon emissions and sugar towards a sin tax, a levy on harmful products to cut consumption. Meat taxes have already been discussed in parliaments in Germany, Denmark and Sweden, the analysis points out, and China's government has cut its recommended maximum meat consumption by 45% in 2016.
Would you pay a "meat tax" or would you change your eating habits?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Aiwendil on Tuesday February 27, @01:46AM (21 children)
Just label the labgrown as "cultivated meat" - like they did with pearls.
For the plantbased stuff, I dunno "margimeat"? (think margarine) (would allow for margibeef, maristeak, margiham...)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @01:48AM (6 children)
"Plantae flesh"
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @02:17AM (5 children)
It's not unded, since it was never alive so: "Construct meat"
(Score: 4, Funny) by requerdanos on Tuesday February 27, @02:26AM (3 children)
I know that defining "life" is not something that science has definitively settled... But plants were never alive?
I am no scientific expert here. But my Grandmother was a professional florist, and my Dad was a horticulturist.
In working with and for them during my formative years, I got the strong impressions that plants are alive during the time that they live and grow.
(Score: 3, Offtopic) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 27, @02:37AM
There's no scientific consensus that life is important.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @02:37AM (1 child)
I was referring to lab-grown stuff, soon to become industrial-vat-grown stuff.
Fake meat made out of plants is already called vegetarian patties, soy burger... and I'm sure they will keep inventing fuzzy-sounding names to differentiate from the upcoming frankenmeats.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by requerdanos on Tuesday February 27, @03:01AM
oooohhhh! I apologize for my confusion.
So if the lab-grown stuff was grown, was it not alive while it was growing? Definition of life thing again.
If it were a bunch of bacteria growing, of course we'd say it it was alive.
But it's a bunch of cow(/goat/chicken/whatever) cells, definitely not located within a cow(/goat/etc.)... Being cultured, that means growing, must be alive in some since, but definitely not a "live animal?" Just the fact that we use the word "grown" implies life to some degree. I don't have the answer(s).
I was surprised when the soy people got away with establishing the term "Soy Milk". I guess the meat people don't want a similar thing to happen with "Soy Meat" or "Soymeat."
Speaking of which, there are some "meat patties [flandersburgers.com]" available that contain fillers like soy [shoprite.com], that are called "beef" on the label. I wonder if those would survive a legal defining of the term "beef".
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 27, @04:46AM
I tried to figure out what you think 'alive' means but my processors shut down in protest after only milliseconds.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 4, Interesting) by KiloByte on Tuesday February 27, @02:05AM (10 children)
Cultured pearls or "artificial" diamonds are 100% real, and usually better than "natural" ones — same as fridge-made ice is cleaner than one carried from the mountains (ice delivery people bitched about it a century ago...).
Imitation meat, both plant and current lab-grown, doesn't even resemble actual meat. That's why it's important to ban fraudulent advertising terms, which can be as weaselly as "clean" meat. And even with some significant breakthroughs in cultured "meat", it'd presumably contain so much drugs that I wouldn't want to be as much as in the same room as such a product.
Antibiotic-laden meat is bad enough.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @02:40AM (9 children)
You have no evidence for this assertion.
I would assert the opposite: substitute live animals eating and pooping in close quarters for relatively sterile laboratory-like conditions, and you have less need for antibiotics. Whatever chemicals you do use in the cultured meat environment could be very carefully tuned. You could also zap the meat with UV or gamma rays at multiple points throughout the process, something you can't really do with a cow. Finally, the amount of time to create a particular unit of meat could be a lot shorter than the life cycle of a cow, meaning less exposure to this and that.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 27, @03:31AM (6 children)
Addendum necessary "... as long as you spend all the rest of your life in equally sterile laboratory-like conditions yourself".
Under such conditions, your immune system will be totally out of whack with the "real-world", so either:
- any microbe will kill you by the means of an immune system not prepare to answer quick enough, so you'll rot alive or bleed through your orifices to your death (or any biodoom horror you want to imagine).
- you die by overreaction to an otherwise benign protein that you ingested (think anaphylactic shock to cow milk protein)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @03:37AM (5 children)
What? Are we arguing that the "cultured meat" is not prepared for the real world?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday February 27, @03:58AM (4 children)
I'm arguing that eating mainly (in extreme, exclusively) from "sterile laboratory-like conditions" has the potential to make one unable to eat from natural sources (or even survive in natural environ).
Context is:
Case at point: "needing less antibiotics" doesn't automatically equate with "better fit to the real world env" - you may finish with the need to always carry with you (at least) antihistamine medication in spite of "needing less antibiotics".
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @04:57AM (1 child)
Meat that people pick up from the grocery store (cue Phoenix666 rage) has already been treated and packaged in a way that reduces the amount of bacteria on it:
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/1995-04-19/entertainment/9505090003_1_american-meat-institute-foundation-coli-0157-h7 [chicagotribune.com]
https://www.fda.gov/food/resourcesforyou/consumers/ucm261680.htm [fda.gov]
https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/food-safety-education/get-answers/food-safety-fact-sheets/safe-food-handling/packaging-materials/meat-poultry-packaging-materials [usda.gov]
https://uspackagingandwrapping.com/blog/A-Beginner-s-Guide-to-Meat-Packaging.html [uspackagingandwrapping.com]
People buy billions of pounds of the stuff. And you know what they do after they buy it? They cook it, further killing bacteria. They do this before they eat it.
So people are eating cooked meat with very few bacteria on it (unless it has been sitting around at room temperature after being cooked). What should they do next? Eat some dirt to make sure they are training their immune systems?
Maybe there is an argument to be made that the current way people consume meat has health issues associated with it. But I don't see cultured meat making it any worse.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 27, @06:37AM
"Cultured meat" by itself, no.
A non-trivial proportion of "cultured meat" in the daily diet may make the things worse.
Look what happened with highly refined foods to date (prevalent obesity [wikipedia.org] and high incidence diabetes) - any reasons to believe adding some other type of "industrialized food" will make the matter better?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @06:30AM (1 child)
As long as you actually live in the real world you're going to be exposed to viruses, bacteria and fungi anyway.
Humans have been sterilizing and processing their food via cooking for thousands of years if not longer. It's more of which germs your body gets used to. As long as people don't suddenly change their diets and habits there doesn't seem to be a huge difference in surviving in the "real world" between those who eat their steaks and eggs overcooked and those who don't. Just if you go to some new place like Bombay you might need to be careful till your immune system figures stuff out.
And even if it is an actual issue the sterile meat suppliers can supply the beneficial bacteria too. They could have better control of what bacteria you get in your meat and thus give you a better chance of getting the good bugs while a lower chance of Escherichia coli O157:H7. That way you can enjoy your medium rare steak and burgers with fewer concerns.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 27, @07:02AM
That's a strong presumption you put in there.
If you agree with a definition of "sudden" as "across 15-30 years" - look what happened [tripfitness.com] with the availability/affordability of highly refined food (and the increased price for the fresh products and decreased time available for family/personal life).
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday February 27, @04:33AM
You have not thought that through.
As these vats will have no natural immune system, however they need to keep their developing cells alive, I and it is impossible to make a perfectly sterile system, then it is almost a given that things such as antibiotics will be required.
If you are hoping for some kind of artisan organic vat meat then you are not thinking this through.
This will be an industrial chemical and biological process.. With all the associated nasties and risks.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 27, @04:43AM
Sure, give it a few decades and maybe they'll get to that point, but it's not where things are at now.
And there's no drawback to accurate labeling. When artificial meat gets to the point that people like it on its merits we'll buy it on its merits.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @02:48AM (1 child)
Scientifically Produced Alternative Meat.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 27, @04:49AM
Slightly Pink Almost Meal
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday February 27, @06:13AM
How about Soylent Brown. Or, if that is too unappetizing, Soylent Pink that turns brownish when cooked.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday February 27, @01:49AM (2 children)
I kind of expected that the beef industry already pushed a definition of beef, its not unprescidented. Burbon is defined as well as other foods, why not beef?
As mentioned in a previous post, I would not be bothered at all eating arti-meat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @01:54AM (1 child)
You set a presidential precedent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @02:19AM
More half-n-half, a kind of a Beef Bourguignon. For all intensive purposes. http://eggcorns.lascribe.net/ [lascribe.net]
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by stretch611 on Tuesday February 27, @02:18AM (7 children)
Sure, as long as any animals treated with antibiotics for weight gain do not qualify.
As well as any animal fed with GMO food.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday February 27, @02:30AM
So... GMO animals that stay off the antibiotics are fine, then, as long as they don't eat Monsanto corn?
(Score: 2, Touché) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @02:43AM (5 children)
And why would you think this matters?
GMOs are just organisms. What's safer, GMO corn, or GMO-free, "organic", free-trade poison hemlock?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @03:54AM (3 children)
back to comparing apples to daggers are we?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @04:40AM (2 children)
That's the point. We can't really say what the apples and the daggers are just by saying "GMOs are bad, mmkay". Except pretty small and well-understood edits are being made with GMOs.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @04:52AM (1 child)
> ,...well-understood edits ...
Give me a break, we are so far from really understanding all the functionality built into a genome that it's not even funny. Edits done by shooting genes into cells are being done to give specific mutations, like immunity to Roundup, and very little testing is being done on any long term consequences.
The business seems to be getting a bit more precise with CRISPR but it's still based on making money, not on making things really better overall. And business it is, given the legal department of Monsanto (et al) who have been reported to sue farmers next to test fields when the neighbor accidentally "stole" the new product after it blew over the property line.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @05:30AM
Where's your evidence that GMOs are harmful?
(Score: 2) by legont on Tuesday February 27, @04:24AM
Most GMO plans are designed to survive higher concentrations of poisons used to kill bugs or fertilize the soil; the poisons end up inside the eater. So yes, any close non GMO relative is most likely much safer to eat simply because it survived the treatment.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday February 27, @02:20AM (2 children)
Okay, the reader is supposed to say. Those wicked cowboys are up to no good! What evil is afoot at their hands?
Um. That does not look like any sort of battle metaphor nor hostile act. They want "beef" and "meat" to be legally defined so that when I buy something called "beef" I know that it is as a minimum whatever that definition is. I kind of want that too. That way I know what I am buying and if I want a dead cow product, I can look for the word "beef" and if I want something else, I can look for "soylent green" or whatever.
This seems like 100% of benefit to consumers, of 100% benefit to honest meat producers, of 100% benefit to honest lab-or-plant meatlike food producers.
The only people who stand to lose out by something like that are the dishonest meat producers (can't call that byproduct patty "meat" anymore) and the dishonest fakemeat makers (can't call fake meat just "meat"), with consumers winning in either case.
I see improper labeling as misleading, too, and I do not produce meat for a living (but I purchase it and cook it and eat it).
Well, you probably also have goals like "spread FUD about fakemeat" and "make people distrust fakemeat" and "hmm I wonder if this flu epidemic is related to fakemeat" and things like that.
But the labeling thing is a laudable goal, and I appreciate your making that effort.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday February 27, @03:01AM
Let's have a definition of meat.
Does "pink slime" aka "mechanically recovered meat" count?
What about meat byproducts? What about animal products that contain very little muscle tissue: is that meat?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Whoever on Tuesday February 27, @03:04AM
Before lab-grown meat becomes mainstream, they are using the distinction between meat from animals and plant-based products that simulate meat to create a definition of meat that won't include the real and long-term threat: lab grown meat.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Tuesday February 27, @02:52AM (1 child)
And the new vat grown meat can be awesome meat.
Careful what you wish for.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by qzm on Tuesday February 27, @04:21AM
I wonder how the vegans would feel if manufacturers of vegan burger patties started putting in meat products because it was cheaper..
That is what they are trying to stop here after all...
I bet people would be a little less smart arse about redefining words then... Hmmmm?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @03:03AM
When Claire finally got the hot beef injection will she now have to remember it as a non-beef experience?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @03:56AM
Hard to believe that I got here late, and no one has asked, "Where's the beef?"
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 27, @04:35AM (2 children)
Wow, a snarky vegan jackass posted this? How interesting.
The Cattleman's Association is just doing what they're supposed to do.
More broadly, I don't have any problem with using 'meat' pretty broadly as long as it's clearly qualified. There are plenty of plants that produce meat naturally - all nuts contain meat for instance.
But be specific. If anything just says it contains 'meat' without further qualification I am not going to touch it.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @06:01AM (1 child)
I think most people agree on the need to clearly define meat. There is both snarky comments as well as discussions straying away from this central fact.
First: Both vegans and Cattlemen's (as well as related associations for other farm/factory raised livestock) need 'meat' clearly defined. The former so it can be clear what is acceptable consumables for vegans (hint: While it's primarily advertised as 'meat haters' the real definition is people who do not eat animal products/byproducts. This means animal cell derived proteins would still not be kosher if the meat was synthetically produced. Furthermore depending on the plant derived synthmeat products, some of them might not qualify due to having products or byproducts incorporated in them which are not naturally found in plants, but only in animals. Vegetarians have more leeway on this since most can eat animal byproducts and the restrictions are only on certain animals flesh (IE fish is acceptable to some sects of vegetarians, while poultry, pork, and beef are not.)
I agree with others that there will at minimum be three classifications needed: Farm grown animal meat. Laboratory grown animal meat. And plant derived meat substitutes containing no animal derived products. There are very likely other permutations which also need to be documented, long the long running real or imagined use of soybeans in McDonald's burgers, making a hybrid meat patty that would qualify as neither 'pure' meat, nor synthetic vegan/vegetarian meat product.
Clear and difficult to game descriptions of food products are important to educated consumer selection of acceptable products. Whether pro-meat, or pro-vegetable, clearly defining where these boundaries lies is important for both sides to choose products that meat their required qualifications and pedigree.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 27, @07:50AM
Off to a good start.
"First: Both vegans and Cattlemen's (as well as related associations for other farm/factory raised livestock) need 'meat' clearly defined."
^^
"The former so it can be clear what is acceptable consumables for vegans (hint: While it's primarily advertised as 'meat haters' the real definition is people who do not eat animal products/byproducts. This means animal cell derived proteins would still not be kosher"
Oh, wait, did you just try to say כשר?
Yeah that brings up another group of people who need for food products to be clearly labeled.
And there are more than one more.
Let's just generalize it, ok? People who care what they put in their body.
We may not all have the same values but we ALL want accurate information before deciding if we will eat.
The problem with too many of these proposals that I am hearing is they boil down to "Mandate the information I consider important is printed on the label BUT DO NOT print the information the uncultured poop-heads I don't like care to know."
I understand there is only so much room on the label and I try to look for voluntary labels instead of relying on the required anyway, what bothers me most is the perception that we no longer even try to appear to be fair to each other.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 27, @04:56AM
some countries have legislation for this kind of thing.. https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2012C00286 [legislation.gov.au]
(or is that too much "big government"?)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @05:39AM
This is nothing new, in the world of food.
We have label standards for all sorts of stuff. Check your box of cereal, check your jar of pickles, check the pack of hotdogs - it's all described on the label.
Now what a lot of you might not be clear on is that the definitions that you can use on that label are already pretty darned pinned down.
The same thing goes for wine, incidentally. The label standard is different, but they have to be pretty clear on things like how much ethanol is in there, and whether or not they used sulphites in the making, and so on.
Thirty years ago, "beef" on a label was not a deeply ambiguous term. The ranchers can now see a future where it could be ambiguous. They're asking for an official, regulatory, recognised definition.
Nothing wrong with that.
Unless you prefer unverified labels on food.
(Score: 2) by Ayn Anonymous on Tuesday February 27, @07:48AM (1 child)
People never see the bigger picture.
Stupidity ?
A board nailed on there forehead ?
What is *real* meat ?
*real* meat comes from an animal that eat exactly what evolution has it driven to eat.
And it lives in an environment and lifestyle that is typical for its species.
That means for example for cows:
- Eating mostly perennial prairie grasses with many, many herbs some flower and some tree and bush leaves.
- Walking a lot in a migratory lifestyle.
We the hairless white apes HAD eaten this real meat since 1+ million years. It has greatly supported our evolutionary development.
So, a bunch of Idiots who are not even able to COUNT the compounds in the food of a cow, let alone understand all the compounds.
These Idiots not even understand the exact mechanisms of photosynthesis.
Now these ignorant Idiots want grow something in a growing media consisting 3-5 compounds and think that would be enough to feed the hairless white apes that are used to real meat without negative long term consequences ?
Keep believing that and eat that shit they call food.
I renounce.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:16AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omnivore [wikipedia.org]