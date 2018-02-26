from the hope-it-has-a-deep-lexicon dept.
YouTube Live gains automatic captions, chat replay and more
YouTube today announced several new features designed to improve the live streaming experience for both creators and viewers. The most notable additions include the ability to play back a live chat after the live stream ends, and the launch of live automatic captions on videos.
YouTube began offering automatic captioning back in 2009, and has since added captions to a billion videos, the company says. Live captioning a video in real-time is a bit more complicated, but advancements in speech recognition technology are making features like this possible. (Similarly, a new startup launched an app called Otter today, that live transcribes meeting and conversations – also thanks to advancements in voice technologies.)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 27, @08:53AM
Please sign up at Kr5ddit [kr5ddit.com]. It's the tiny speck remaining of what was once The Mighty Kuro5hin.
I at first had the impression that one had to pay to post there. That's not true you never need pay them anything. It's just that the site owner is a stock broker. To him, money is all there is.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 27, @08:50AM
I won't watch Facebook videos that aren't captioned.
I am often motivated to whack some webdesigners upside the head with a cluebat when I visit news articles that have videos that start playing as soon as I visit the article. These have the effect of disrupting my listening pleasure while I am forced to listen to some wannabe Geraldo Rivera until my click of the Back button takes effect.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @09:21AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amara_(subtitling) [wikipedia.org]
AGPL web subtitling platform, JavaScript required tho