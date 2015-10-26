from the why-did-the-chicken-cross-the-racetrack dept.
In a quest to learn how two-legged dinosaurs moved, scientists watched their descendants — birds — run around on a race track. After all, chickens were once carnivorous dinosaurs that stalked the Earth on giant drumsticks.
For all the movies that show dinosaurs chasing after humans, we don't actually know much about what a walking or running dinosaur looked like. Footprints and fossils, for example, can't tell us whether a dino strode or strutted. "They're static records of an animal or its movement," says Peter Bishop, a scientist at the Queensland Museum. For movement, he says, "That's when you've got to study animals that are living today."
Only, there aren't any dinosaurs wandering around anymore. So Bishop and his colleagues turned to the next best thing: birds, the only surviving descendants of two-legged dinos called theropods. Bishop and his colleagues rounded up a dozen species from cute little quail and turkeys to long-legged ostriches and emus. Then they sent the birds walking and running down a racetrack.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 27, @09:49AM (1 child)
... ostrich eggs Benedict.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday February 27, @06:03PM
I don't know about Ostrich Eggs, but apparently Emu Eggs taste good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJpgRdv92nU [youtube.com] Just don't follow it up with some nasty egg thing from a convenience store.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 27, @01:15PM (2 children)
The physiology is roughly similar, so they'll get good "natural" movement, but gait is as much learned from development in the environment as it is dictated by genetics and mechanics. What I'm saying here is: they're unlikely to get "true" dinosaur movement, but there's no better evidence around to refute their results.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 27, @03:41PM (1 child)
I doubt you'll see many humans learning to run around on six legs. Body structure, which based on genetics and mechanics, strongly limits what gaits an animal can possibly have. Even if there are environment differences, one merely needs to look at enough animals to find all those differences.
A more serious problem is that gait mechanics greatly changes as one increases body size. As Sourcery42 indicated, the jerky movement of small animals just isn't going to happen in a multi-ton animal.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 27, @05:26PM
True, however: there's lots of socio-behavioral variation [google.com] within the available gaits.
(Score: 2) by Sourcery42 on Tuesday February 27, @02:10PM
with all their jerky quick movements, the way they hop around, bob their heads, and stuff like that. Now picture a 10 - 15 ton feathery lizard moving like that and try not to smile.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Tuesday February 27, @03:15PM (1 child)
What I mean is, when I look at the legs on a model of a t-rex, for instance, the knees bend towards the front. But when I look at the legs of a chicken (or any other bird), the knees bend towards the back. Wouldn't their gaits be different because of this? What am I missing?
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 27, @05:47PM
Pardon the source, but this [dailymail.co.uk] was the best drawing of a chicken skeleton I could find in short order. Ironically in an article about trying to make a chicken walk more like a T-Rex. I am not a biologist or archeologist, but the gross scale comparison seems justified, one joint in each direction, the top one easy to miss on a chicken, the bottom one easy to miss on a T-Rex.