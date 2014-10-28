from the uncommon-carrier dept.
AT&T has been involved in a long-running battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In 2014, the agency sued AT&T for throttling its customers' unlimited mobile data plans while not properly informing them it would be doing so. A few months later, the company claimed that its common carrier status meant it wasn't under the jurisdiction of the FTC and it asked a court to dismiss the agency's suit. In 2015, a judge rejected the carrier's claim, but in 2016, a three-member Ninth Circuit appeals court tossed out that ruling and the FTC's lawsuit saying that AT&T's common carrier status did indeed exempt it from the FTC's regulatory jurisdiction. And that brings us to today. As the Wall Street Journal reports, a federal appeals court has ruled that the FTC can proceed with its lawsuit, rejecting the Ninth Circuit court's earlier decision.
The ruling of the full-panel Ninth Circuit appeals court backs the FTC's original argument, which says that because the services in question weren't part of the those that fall under AT&T's common carrier status, its lawsuit is valid.
[...] FTC Chair Maureen Ohlhausen said in a statement, "I welcome the Ninth Circuit's ruling as good news for consumers. It ensures that the FTC can and will continue to play its vital role in safeguarding consumer interests including privacy protection, as well as stopping anticompetitive market behavior."
[...] An AT&T spokesperson told Reuters, "Today's decision on jurisdiction does not address the merits of the case. We are reviewing the opinion and continue to believe we ultimately will prevail."
Source:
https://www.engadget.com/2018/02/26/court-rules-ftc-lawsuit-att-proceed/
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @10:47AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @05:22PM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday February 27, @05:39PM
Sure, that's a pessimistic outlook, but it's probably fairly realistic. I could hope that the Lawsuit against AT&T would send Internet companies a wake-up call and they'd all of a sudden support net neutrality, start building out fiber to everywhere, and reduce costs to the consumer. That just seems much more like crazy talk than anything, though.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11