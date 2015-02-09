from the swish-don't-swallow dept.
Sipping wine may be good for your colon and heart, possibly because of the beverage's abundant and structurally diverse polyphenols. Now researchers report in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry that wine polyphenols might also be good for your oral health.
[...] M. Victoria Moreno-Arribas and colleagues wanted to know whether wine and grape polyphenols would also protect teeth and gums, and how this could work on a molecular level.
The researchers checked out the effect of two red wine polyphenols, as well as commercially available grape seed and red wine extracts, on bacteria that stick to teeth and gums and cause dental plaque, cavities and periodontal disease. Working with cells that model gum tissue, they found that the two wine polyphenols in isolation -- caffeic and p-coumaric acids -- were generally better than the total wine extracts at cutting back on the bacteria's ability to stick to the cells. When combined with the Streptococcus dentisani, which is believed to be an oral probiotic, the polyphenols were even better at fending off the pathogenic bacteria. The researchers also showed that metabolites formed when digestion of the polyphenols begins in the mouth might be responsible for some of these effects.
Source: https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/pressroom/newsreleases/2018/february/wine-polyphenols-could-fend-off-bacteria-that-cause-cavities-and-gum-disease.html
Adelaida Esteban-Fernández, Irene Zorraquín-Peña, Maria D. Ferrer, Alex Mira, Begoña Bartolomé, Dolores González de Llano, M. Victoria Moreno-Arribas. Inhibition of Oral Pathogens Adhesion to Human Gingival Fibroblasts by Wine Polyphenols Alone and in Combination with an Oral Probiotic. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 2018; DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.7b05466
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday February 27, @02:10PM (1 child)
Which version of Wine? Is it enough to merely have it installed, or must I run it frequently?
(Score: 3, Funny) by WizardFusion on Tuesday February 27, @02:27PM
You have to run it frequently, but not too much as you'll end up an with an unstable system that falls over a lot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @02:50PM (1 child)
I'm an alcoholic, so I generally avoid alcohol. It's not possible for me to just have one drink, or at least it's much easier to just have sparkling grape juice instead!
What IANA is a biologist. Will I get these same polyphenols from sparkling grape juice? What if I prefer a warrior's drink [wikia.com] instead?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 27, @08:21PM
They're talking polyphenols, so odds are good prune juice won't hurt, but plums (what a prune is before drying) have a different set than grapes do.
Generally, prune juice is for another sort of problem at, er, the other end of the alimentary canal.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @03:04PM (1 child)
Rinsing your mouth with alcoholic wine kills germs?!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @03:05PM
Only if you don't brush your teeth.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday February 27, @05:43PM
https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/food-and-nutrition/faq-20058529 [mayoclinic.org] => Eat Grapes, instead.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11