In the real world, your past uniquely determines your future. If a physicist knows how the universe starts out, she can calculate its future for all time and all space.
But a UC Berkeley mathematician has found some types of black holes in which this law breaks down. If someone were to venture into one of these relatively benign black holes, they could survive, but their past would be obliterated and they could have an infinite number of possible futures.
Such claims have been made in the past, and physicists have invoked "strong cosmic censorship" to explain it away. That is, something catastrophic -- typically a horrible death -- would prevent observers from actually entering a region of spacetime where their future was not uniquely determined. This principle, first proposed 40 years ago by physicist Roger Penrose, keeps sacrosanct an idea -- determinism -- key to any physical theory. That is, given the past and present, the physical laws of the universe do not allow more than one possible future.
But, says UC Berkeley postdoctoral fellow Peter Hintz, mathematical calculations show that for some specific types of black holes in a universe like ours, which is expanding at an accelerating rate, it is possible to survive the passage from a deterministic world into a non-deterministic black hole.
What life would be like in a space where the future was unpredictable is unclear. But the finding does not mean that Einstein's equations of general relativity, which so far perfectly describe the evolution of the cosmos, are wrong, said Hintz, a Clay Research Fellow.
(Score: 3, Informative) by melikamp on Tuesday February 27, @03:41PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @03:44PM (3 children)
Quantum mechanics already says that we cannot predict the future from the past (e.g. when measuring a quantum state in superposition, we cannot predict the outcome). So while it surely is interesting if such a thing can also happen with a purely classical black hole, it certainly should not be the downfall of physics, or otherwise that would have come long ago when quantum mechanics was introduced.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @03:50PM (2 children)
Exactly!
The summary has it completly backwards. The problem with time travel to the past is not, that there would always be only one possible future; the number of possible futures is irrelevant (as long as > 0); the problem with time travel is, that there should only be one actual past.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday February 27, @04:31PM (1 child)
Maybe, maybe not. Perhaps time travel to the past creates a new timeline where the original timeline (that you just left) remains unaltered, and your actions are only affecting events in your new timeline. This avoids the paradox where you can prevent your own birth by murdering your parent.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @07:25PM
> This avoids the paradox where you can prevent your own birth by murdering your parent.
Why would it need to be avoided? Does it cause the universe to collapse, or just the observer to get confused?
Look, I'm taking my time-machniegun, setting it to 1955, and pointing at my dad. Hi Dad! Don't worry, just doing science shit.
Now, you will have to agree with me that as I pull the trigger
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Tuesday February 27, @03:49PM (6 children)
This was the belief over a century ago, before quantum anything. (And also before physicists were "she".)
Ideas are only "sacrosanct" in religion. Science must bend to observations, no matter how much it hurts. P.S. fancy math is not an "observation", though it may suggest new places to look.
Protip: It might look an awful lot like here, where the future is unpredictable.
Journalist: The longest four-letter-word in the English language.
Don't expect government to fix anything. Government gives corporations permission to exist and limited liability.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 27, @05:29PM (5 children)
Even if you ignore quantum anything, it's still a lousy conclusion, when we know:
1. There are influences on physical objects that we still haven't figured out, such as the thing we call "dark matter" because we don't know what it is. Physics doesn't yet know everything about physics, not by a long shot.
2. The calculation involved is impossible: To make such a calculation, we'd need a way to store the information necessary to said calculation, and it's impossible to build a storage device within the universe that contains all the information in the universe. For a simple thought experiment, assume that we needed 1 atom per binary bit, and we were going to store the mass and velocity of each atom as 16-bit numbers: That would mean that to describe 1 atom, we'd need a 32-atom storage device, but each of those 32 atoms in our storage device needs 32 more atoms to describe themselves because they're part of the universe, so now you have to add in 322 more atoms to your storage device (making it 32 + 322), but each of those needs 32 atoms, so you now need 323 more, in an infinitely increasing exponential curve.
When you put quantum physics back into the mix, then Heisenberg shuts you down pretty thoroughly. The conclusions physics can draw about the ultimate fate of the universe are necessarily broad as a result, and amount to "We're all gonna die, in a Big Crunch, or heat death of the universe, or both at the same time."
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @06:29PM (4 children)
> That would mean that to describe 1 atom, we'd need a 32-atom storage device
Are you trying to demonstrate that the universe cannot contain the information about the universe? Mind blown.
Your logic failure is "if I store one bit per cluster of galaxies, I can't seem to store enough information, therefore it's not possible to store the information".
But I agree that quantum physics/chaotic effects make the proposition apparently impossible.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 27, @06:59PM (3 children)
A part of the universe cannot contain the full information about all of the universe.
It's like if you've got 4GB of memory in your physical computer, you cannot run a virtual machine with 4GB of memory on that machine that emulates that physical computer.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @07:15PM
Not disagreeing with the impossibility of the full-universe-within-the-universe task.
I'm taking exception with the "For a simple thought experiment" part, and its idea of storing one bit per atom, which is not fundamentally less absurd than one bit per galaxy cluster.
How much information do you have to store for each quark, if you just want to simulate one atom?
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday February 27, @08:46PM (1 child)
Depends upon:
1. How compressible the data in the memory tend to be (unallocated memory, for example, compresses away to nothing + a memory map), and
2. How well the virtual machine uses data compression in managing that virtual memory in the virtual machine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @09:07PM
i dunno man. my body cells contain my dna which is enough to recreate me if implanted in an egg cell (which could even be my own) thus creating a clone.
now that future cannot be predicted as to how it behaves, but we can get a pretty good idea by my past. its experiences may differ and the outcome will, but there'd be measurable differences
so it could be that the universe can be described fully as a topology via information contained in just part of the universe, in much the same way that all life as we know it can be thus explained via a small part of it. We cannot know what it knows without further query, but we can determine the outline and what it contains--maybe even predict some of the behavior from now until the end of its run.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @04:26PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @06:07PM
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday February 27, @04:49PM (11 children)
(Score: 4, Touché) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 27, @05:31PM
If you have fizzy cysts, you probably need to go to the doctor.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by Sourcery42 on Tuesday February 27, @05:33PM (6 children)
Since when is a sex indeterminate physicist a "she". Granted I just skimmed TFA, but feminine pronouns seemed to pervade it. I see a Peter Hintz quoted. I could be wrong, but Peter seems unlikely to be a she. One of the few things English has going for it is not having to memorize genders for sexless nouns to use it properly. I see that the article is credited to a PR drone and not the Physics Department or a proper paper, but it still grates. Is it no longer proper English to use the appropriate masculine pronoun when sex is unknown? I get that rules change and adapt over time, especially with a language as amorphous and all-absorbing as English, but I didn't get the memo on this one. Am I going have to start memorizing the sexes of inanimate objects or professions for English like some other Romanced languages do? Maybe just science and technology workers are "she" now, but it is still fine to use "he" for say garbage collectors? I'm not outraged by this or anything, but it just smacks of bad grammar and takes away from any of the rest of the content, whether it has merit or not.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 27, @05:41PM (2 children)
Well, a statistically average human is going to be female, so using "she" isn't really wrong, nor did I find it distracting.
But yes, the author probably should have used a non-gendered pronoun like "they/their/them" or even some of the creative singular pronouns non-binary people have been coming up with for themselves like "ze/zer".
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Tuesday February 27, @05:57PM (1 child)
From...
To...
...but that wouldn't be nearly as sensational. Or, you know, as inaccurate.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @09:10PM
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday February 27, @08:58PM
Never, except for situations in the minds of people incapable of understanding pronouns.
The gender-indeterminate pronouns are he, him, and his, accompanying gender-indeterminate nouns like man and mankind.
If the gender is feminine, there are specific pronouns like she, her, and hers. These mean only feminine type beings are being referred to.
If the gender is either unknown, or masculine, then it's he, him, and his. This means either you don't know/can't say, or if you do know, then and only then are you referring to men.
"Their" is neither a synonym of her nor his; "they" is neither a synonym of him nor her.
Consult your favorite style guide that predates the poor-english-as-poor-gender-politics people for more details.
There is an argument that since this indisputable fact comes from a tradition "started by men" that its intent is to "oppress everyone else." However, as it neatly fills the need for a gender-neutral pronoun by actually providing one, the intent is arguably instead "to have gender neutral pronouns", an intent neatly thusly carried out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @05:31PM
Theoretical physicists: the frustrated mathematicians of science.
Without any observations (experimental data), it's not really science.
(Score: 1) by JustNiz on Tuesday February 27, @05:37PM (4 children)
> If a physicist knows how the universe starts out, she can calculate its future for all time and all space.
This hypothesis is has already been proved wrong.
> it is possible to survive the passage from a deterministic world into a non-deterministic black hole.
...presuming you can somehow survive the event horizon where the massive gravity difference just between various parts of your body would cause you to be stretched into a very long one atom-wide string.
> What life would be like in a space where the future was unpredictable is unclear.
Just look around you...
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Tuesday February 27, @06:45PM (1 child)
No it hasn't.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday February 27, @08:50PM
LaPlace is dead. This is what happens when you have scientists practicing metaphysics without a license.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 27, @06:58PM (1 child)
There are disagreements between quantum physicists and relativity physicists about the nature of the boundary of the black hole. Relativity physicists say that there is no special place where you can observe the boundary. Some quantum physicists disagree. Nobody says you can survive falling into a small black hole, but one large enough should have a gradual boundary, such that the tide wouldn't tear you apart.
Then we get to the question of what the inside is like.... I'm not absolutely certain what the current belief is, but it has usually been believed that you have no way of escaping being compressed to infinite density, at which point the equations break down. IF there's no friction on the inside, which implies that all contained matter has either escaped earlier or condensed down to the core, then there are supposed to be paths through it which lead outside...possibly to the past, or another timeline, or some such. But this state of affairs is not generally believed to obtain.
Also, when observed from the outside it will appear to take an infinite amount of time to fall into the black hole. Most paths into it require either friction or achieving a velocity approaching that of light as a limit.
So the question really is what are the internal conditions like? And the best guess is that the spiraling accretion disk continues to spiral slowly inwards, and that you would be compelled to join that accretion disk. But this could be wrong, and there's no way to observe it so we'd know.
OTOH, if the "firewall" quantum physicists are correct, all the information contained within your capsule (including you) will be incinerated as you pass the boundary, and the information will be re-radiated as Hawking radiation. This will be spread over time (as measured from outside), as at that point you will be almost in orbit at nearly the speed of light.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday February 27, @08:25PM
>it will appear to take an infinite amount of time to fall into the black hole
For a generous enough definition of "infinite" and "appear" I suppose. Time would be passing only a bit slower than normal for the thing making the journey, meanwhile it will appear to accelerate rapidly toward the event horizon until it gets quite close, at which point it will seem to slow down and red-fade out to invisibility as the photons leaving it take an ever-increasing amount of time to travel the first small distance away from the horizon. Of course, there are a finite number of photons leaving it, so at some non-inifinte time the last one will have escaped, redshifted into the extreme infrared.
Of course it's likely that at some point long before that ideal "fade out", that the fluctuations in the event horizon will have released or absorbed the last bunch of photons all at once - after all black holes are constantly evaporating through Hawking radiation, and sometimes growing through absorbing more matter, and the event horizon itself will be constantly fluctuating as it's perturbed by other gravitational fields. Not much maybe, but that final burst of photons is probably trapped within a tiny fraction of a millimeter of the event horizon, so it wouldn't take much to tip them one way or the other.
Inside, last I heard, it's believed that their are no forces in existence that can resist the compression of gravity - that's why the thing collapsed in the first place. There's also no possibility of back-action - light itself can't move outward, and neither can any forces, so there's nothing to slow you down except your own angular momentum, which should, I would think radiate away from you (inward) as gravity waves. Or I suppose, collisions with things on their own degenerating orbit. And by "things" I mean "isolated atoms", or less, since even inter-atomic forces can't propagate outwards to hold larger structures together. The increasing non-locality of subatomic particles might allow them to behave differently, I really have no idea.
There's also no reason to assume you'd orbit anywhere near the speed of light. Light itself could theoretically hold an orbit just outside the event horizon, but nothing else has that kind of angular momentum, any massive particle would fall inwards on an elliptical path until it hit the event horizon, still going far slower than light speed.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @05:42PM
The title of this is very wrong.
Reading the paper it doesn't say anything about losing your past.
What they are saying is that the chaucey horizon may be enterable, if that is the case then it is possible that your future would not be predictable from your past, it becomes non-deterministic.
This is because the assumption of an expanding universe was not taken into account before and the are some points in the universe already accelerating away at supraluminal speeds.
What this means is that if you went into one of these black holes and managed to survive, the stability within the chaucey horizon might be sufficient for you to jump from one point to another, or for different causal lines to converge. Your own past though would not be changed however...
You remember things because your mind has recorded little snapshots of the macroscopic average of the sum of the quantum states around you, i.e. your causal horizon.
If this is truly as they claim, then it behooves us to remember that you are a wave function describing a cloud of atoms that have decided to be you for the time being.
Since your memory is a snapshot of those states, but is also comprised of a cloud of atoms, any time evolution which occurs in a non-deterministic manner would very like set those quantum states differently within the memory snapshots contained in your neural network.
This is equivalent to hitting a tape backup archive with a degausser.
Therefore, if you found one of these, your past would not change, but your memory (assuming it survived at all), would be fuzzed severely.
The events that happen from there on out, to the cloud of atoms that had decided to be you for awhile, would probably feel non-deterministic, and since you can't remember it your past is gone too!
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 27, @07:09PM
This kind of story often makes me wonder:
Does the universe have enough average density to fall within its own Schwarzschild radius?
If so, does that give us grounds for assuming what the interior of other black holes is like?
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @07:10PM
Well, it could, just as black holes could cause weird things. Any headline that says "could" is just someone's imagination and should be followed by "or maybe not".
(Score: 1) by Revek on Tuesday February 27, @07:30PM (3 children)
A way to get you of student loans.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday February 27, @08:02PM (2 children)
