TechCrunch:
"China's web scrubbers have been busy banning a collection of terms and dropping the hammer on user accounts after the Xi Jinping, the country's premier, got the all-clear to become 'President For Life' after the Communist Party moved to amend the constitution to remove an article that limits Presidential terms to two five-year terms."
BBC:
"The comments remaining on the popular Sina Weibo microblog are mostly monosyllabic statements from users simply say they "like" or "approve" the amendments.
They are likely to be from China's "50 Cent Party" - a nickname coined for internet commentators who are paid small amounts to post messages supporting the government's position.
Some posts have attracted thousands of comments - but only a few are available to view. This is traditionally indicative of online censorship by government administrators. "
China Digital Times:
"Following state media's announcement, censorship authorities began work to limit online discussion. CDT Chinese editors found the following terms blocked from being posted on Weibo: [...]"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @06:54PM (5 children)
But I am much more interested in hearing how the circumvention efforts are panning out. I want to hear politicians expressing frustration, not propaganda.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday February 27, @06:55PM
Follow the China Digital Times link and check out the site, it tends to have some pretty interesting articles on that subject.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @07:06PM (2 children)
> more interested in hearing how the circumvention efforts are panning out
Result of those efforts: Xi will be president for as long as he wants.
Oh, you meant the censorship? Grumblers will be kept near the noise floor, and time and human nature will conspire to make the change into the new normal.
Very few people's lives are actually affected by which bureaucrat is at the top, as long as the decisions he makes are sensible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:20PM (1 child)
Which is exactly the problem; no sensible bureaucrat would want to sit at the top till death claimed him. In every case known to history, sense was first to depart. While the body stayed behind to do the damage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:56PM
...or was that all just an act? [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @07:16PM
In other words, it looks like despite more pressure on visible and obvious enforcement, they are so focused on the ignorant masses, it looks like intelligent users won't be much slowed still.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 27, @07:03PM (9 children)
This, Trump generally widdling on the rulebook, Putin the czar of Russia in all but name...over the last couple centuries it seems to wax and wane. Not that I expect China to be representative, but yeesh.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 27, @07:06PM (8 children)
Oh, and Erdogan doing his best to gradually turn Turkey from a representative government into his kingdom.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 27, @07:17PM (1 child)
That is fait accompli
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 27, @08:03PM
LOL, I was just thinking about that phrase last night. Indeed.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @07:26PM (5 children)
Duterte in Philippines, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt, and probably a lot more.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @07:31PM (2 children)
Merkel in Europe [politico.eu] and it's probably all backed by Soros
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Kilo110 on Tuesday February 27, @07:35PM (1 child)
Why would he bother or care? What's in it for him?
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @07:37PM
More money.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 27, @08:06PM
I ran across that one time Duterte called Obama a son of a whore the other day. I can imagine him and Trump getting along famously X)
Except for the part where Trump of course wouldn't see the inherent humor. "When somebody else does it it's wrong and deserves retaliation; when I do it it's the new normal."
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday February 27, @08:08PM
The military government of Egypt is a really interesting one, because the US had to declare the coup that overthrew the previous government wasn't really a coup, so that they could continue to sell the Egyptians arms.
Realpolitik in action I suppose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @07:24PM (1 child)
All we have to do is stop funding our own enslavement. If you don't buy them guns, vests and humvees they can't even come arrest you for unpaid taxes. It's really not that complicated. You just have to stop being such a chicken shit.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday February 27, @07:39PM
How's the fight against paying taxes going there Captain America?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 27, @08:20PM (3 children)
He seems enamored of Han Fei, the legalist. Look up Han Fei and what he believed. China is going to have a Bad Time (TM), and it looks like they're going to be the new world superpower, which by extensions means *everyone* is going to have a Bad Time (TM).
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday February 27, @08:57PM (1 child)
I have recently come across a lot of folks who seem to think that China is a poor repressed country that is just misunderstood and can do no wrong. In the US it seems pretty common to blame ourselves personally for the wrongdoings of our ancestors, it is not necessarily wrong because we are the same people we were then just with a different set of inputs. In the US's time as the sole superpower and during the period of the duality of the US/USSR some terrible things were done. Will the world when China is in control be worse than that when the US or Europe were in control? For South Korea and Japan and to some extent Vietnam/Philippines the US has been a great boon, our excess wealth and desire for cheap shit brought Japan and Korea up to the levels of being fully modernized. Vietnam, India, and others are experiencing the same effects to a lesser extent. China made the decision to not allow that to happen and to repress and keep their own people in poverty - this is frightful to me. If the party leadership sees their own people as nothing, how do they see the rest of the world?
China as a superpower is frightful, if we are the same people we were 150 years ago then they are the same people they were 150 years ago. Expect to see Taiwan reintegrated as US power falls, Vietnam and China will go to war over Vietnam's independence (Extremely high troop levels and weapons deal from Pres. Obama). There is that conflict between India/China over over the Maldives (https://chinadigitaltimes.net/2018/02/chinese-warships-enter-east-indian-ocean-amid-maldives-tensions/).
May you live in interesting times.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 27, @09:10PM
Maybe I haven't been browsing Tumblr enough because I haven't seen much of that jive talk. Who's saying it? Got a cite? Maybe an opinion column? Are they reaching back towards 19th century Western imperialism in China?
I'm sure some closely related (but not identical) sentiments are more like:
Nationalist Chinese person: The U.S. had its time at the top, now it's China's time.
Many people (in relation to climate talks): The West had its time to pollute and grow economically, now the rest of the world can have its chance.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday February 27, @09:11PM
The first emperor was also a fan of Han Fei. Along that same line, censoring the net could be seen as a form of "burning the books" and arresting/sendng to gulags any dissenters a version of "burying the scholars". President for life has similarities to a quest for immortality. (I hope Xi isn't taking mercury. ;) )
Any modern Han Fei's better be careful. The first one ended up being "persuaded" to drink poison.
(Somehow, I think this post wouldn't last long on the net in modern day China.)