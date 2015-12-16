Despite promises of reducing traffic congestion, ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are doing the opposite as their apps pluck passengers off public transportation and put pedestrians in cars, the Associated Press reported.

According to an AP review of research, studies show the ride-hailing apps are directly competing with mass transit and the increased number of taxis and Uber and Lyft cars on the road contribute to slower traffic. A New York-based study cited "vacant vehicles occupied only by drivers waiting for their next trip request," as a contributing factor for high-volume traffic in Manhattan's central business district, the AP reported.