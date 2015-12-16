18/02/27/1025254 story
from the unintended-consequences dept.
Uber, Lyft worsen city traffic, studies show: report
Despite promises of reducing traffic congestion, ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft are doing the opposite as their apps pluck passengers off public transportation and put pedestrians in cars, the Associated Press reported.
According to an AP review of research, studies show the ride-hailing apps are directly competing with mass transit and the increased number of taxis and Uber and Lyft cars on the road contribute to slower traffic. A New York-based study cited "vacant vehicles occupied only by drivers waiting for their next trip request," as a contributing factor for high-volume traffic in Manhattan's central business district, the AP reported.
(1)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday February 27, @08:07PM (25 children)
Fix the public transit. It works great in Japan, but in NYC it's turning into a disaster, and it's downright lousy in DC.
Rideshare services are great here. Not every big city is like manhattan.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:33PM (3 children)
New York will never do that, though. Public transport gives politicians too much power to give up, and too much fodder for election time.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 28, @02:00AM (2 children)
Actually, it started out as privately owned. But private companies were unwilling to invest in the infrastructure to support needed expansion. [wikipedia.org]
So, you're uninformed and spouting off without any evidence. Are there any other areas where you'd like to expose your lack of knowledge or critical thinking skills?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @05:37AM (1 child)
GP referred to Japan as a shining example of public transit done right. In Japan, almost all of the major public transit infrastructure is privately owned (by the JR Group).
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 28, @05:52AM
And AC (was that you?) said:
And assigned unnamed "politicians" nefarious reasons for this.
He was wrong. And he's *still* wrong, as last I heard, New York wasn't in Japan.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday February 27, @08:40PM (12 children)
In many countries, cabs are restricted to getting customers in specific spots, to prevent the traffic problems caused by cabs slowly looking for customers, then swerving across three lanes and doing U-turns to be the first there.
It might be wise to enforce this with Lyft/Uber types, especially given their use of cell phones while driving to find the customer.
The other easy solution is to do like London and add a congestion charge. Change the math for many casual Lyft drivers.
The third solution is to work to democratize the acceptance of motorcycles as cabs/Lyft. They exist in many congested places, offering guaranteed travel times despite congestion, and not contributing to it.
Public transport? In the US? Let's not be too silly. That's for the poor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:45PM (4 children)
I doubt that either the drivers or the drivees would go for that. People would just fall off and die. Or they would be more likely to die in any crash.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @08:50PM
What, you think they should put their cell phone away and hold on with both hands?!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 27, @11:10PM (2 children)
I can see the future and it's bright: selfdriving tuktuks.
(grin)
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @01:37AM (1 child)
I can see the future and it's bright: rent-a-horse.
With proper GPS-driven automated blinders and reins, a horse will safely get you anywhere, lane-splitting faster than Manhattan or 405 traffic.
Collision-avoidance lane-keeping auto-braking neural network has long been thoroughly debugged, and tips are cheap.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @01:57AM
Interesting, but the maintenance is high - PETA and their ilk will impose skyrocketing costs.
Improvement suggestion: use humans for propulsion - aka rickshaws - especially in at-will employment states (are there any other, still anachronistic, ones?). Will be a bit slower, but you can pay them peanuts and no organization can legally object (we'll take care of it, one-off cost, by lobbying and electoral campaign contributions).
That's how we'll get efficient allocation of resources and create jobs and, in the same time, stay green and progressive!!
(grin)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 27, @09:01PM (4 children)
Where I am, the public perception isn't that it's for poor people as much as it is for black people. As in, the people expressing that viewpoint don't say it that way in public, they instead say "We don't want a bus line to this area because it will bring crime and drugs." But what they mean is "because black people will use it", and they make that abundantly clear to fellow honkeys like me when they don't think any black people are around. And that's also why they don't want to pay for public transit systems.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday February 28, @03:38AM (1 child)
We get that out here even in Milwaukee, though it seems a little late for that, so instead the wypipo just bitch about what's already there. I'm from NYC originally and was very nearly born on the #7 subway, and am just white enough to sometimes be mistaken for Latina in low light, so these people just make me roll my eyes.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @05:59AM
A Queens girl, huh? Nope, my mother never warned me about you. Then again, I'm the youngest of a bunch of kids (all boys) so by the time I was around she likely just assumed we raise ourselves.
But I've had my own experiences and my mileage has varied. :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:31AM (1 child)
My town is fairly upscale and wealthy but there is a WalMart on the outskirts. We fought the bus line extension from the next county over as long as we could. They finally threatened to file a Federal lawsuit and we relented and they built a stop at WalMart. Guess what? It DID bring crime. The WalMart went ghetto almost immediately. They cut back on employees. Shelves go empty. Shoplifting jumped. Car break-ins in the parking lot. Beggars/Con-Artists stop you with their 20 minute bullshit sob story asking for money or wanting you to take them to your ATM. And now, I drive ten miles to the next city in the opposite direction on the rare occasion I want to visit WalMart when I could stop on the way home from work, three miles down the road from my house.
It's no mans land.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:11AM
Come move to my 'hood. We'll straighten you right out. 20+ years on this block and almost never that stuff. And when there is, we know how to deal with it/them. I bet you lock your car doors at red lights after 4PM too
Oh, and I'm sure that a 2BR apartment on my block costs more than your *house* too [zillow.com]. Upscale my ass.
You've got a yellow streak a foot wide. Grow a pair.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 28, @01:35AM (1 child)
You can also call Lyft/Uber to go get your lunch.
You wouldn't dream of going to your car and driving to the restaurant, fight for parking, and then driving back. But for a few bucks you can have some other guy driving around, getting angry enough to shoot somebody. [soylentnews.org]
B,b,b,b,babe You aint seen nothing yet. Wait till driverless cars arrive, and everybody sends them for a sixpack and a pizza, and the putz along obeying to every speed limit, turning every street into a parking lot.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday February 28, @05:28AM
Yup... Uber/Lyft does nothing to solve traffic congestion... two trips ( coming and going ) to get YOU where you want to go, but at no time was the car actually parked.
So we move the congestion from the parking lot to the street. Just like you mention.
Wait 'till the self-driving cars become accepted... I'll betcha many people will just send their car on fool's errands instead of paying parking fees. Four dollars will buy a gallon of diesel, which will take an hour or so to burn through in congested city streets - especially if you set it to drive for maximum fuel conservation. That same four dollars would buy maybe 30 minutes in the parking lot.
I will bet even more that every advertiser in town will see a golden opportunity to festoon the car up with all sorts of billboardery just for the opportunity to put themselves out in the public view, while offering jitney services to businesses as an excuse for aimlessly flitting back and forth on the roads - again with the engine controls set for maximum fuel conservation. Its actually in an advertiser's best interest to congest the traffic as much as possible to maximize your advertising exposure. When you have an ad to deliver, who gives a damm if you piss people off? If a business has enough money to do it, pissing people off hasn't stopped advertisers yet. Be as obnoxious and irritating as they can - so they will be remembered.
I already see trucks outfitted with billboards, on the road, just to be seen. Some of the townsfolk around here are already up-in-arms about the proliferation of billboards in our city, and have our city councils pen ordinances forbidding it, but we can't do much about them simply putting the billboard on a big truck and hauling it all over the city. They pay for diesel and a driver instead of paying space rent for the billboard. With new technology, they can eliminate paying a driver. The savings drop straight to the bottom line, making vehicular advertising even more cost effective for those who like the idea of forcing their corporate message onto the public. Nice big truck... slow acceleration .. use the absolute minimum amount of fuel and congest the traffic as much as as one can in order to maximize viewtime for the ad.
Every time one buys something from one of these heavily advertised companies, all they do is use that money to buy yet more advertising.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
This would work GREAT if only we redesigned entire existing cities and lives around public transport.
But first we must answer this question: is public transport the MEANS to an end or the END itself?
Also, NOT an easy solution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @09:29PM
Indeed. Many of Japan's suburban areas were literally developed by railway operators during the post-war boom, so of course the railway is pretty awesome in those areas. It is much harder to add in a railway to an established city.
Also JNR was something like US$300 billion in debt when its assets were privatized in 1987. As far as I know the Japanese public still owns most of that debt to this day.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 28, @01:41AM
Public transportation is the bone thrown by the rich to get the riff-raff out of the way of their Bentleys. Its always in debt, always running substandard equipment, polluting and begging for tax increases. It doesn't have to work well.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
>"Fix the public transit."
Or get rid of buses and trams. That would reduce congestion. Mass transit isn't efficient with peoples' time.
We are in the process of fixing public transit. Now you can get cost effective service from Lyft & Uber. In a decade or so, we should have automated taxis that are inexpensive and time efficient. There will still be a place for privately owned cars. If you can afford your own car, why would you put up with using one that thousands of other people have abused? People like to personalize their environment.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @09:57PM
Uber is cost effectively only because it isn't charging the cost to the customers that it would take to pay for the service. Between the drivers being paid significantly less than minimum wage and the company itself being massively in debt, the people using the service aren't paying the costs.
The end result is that they're illegally stealing customers from other options like the bus and cab companies resulting in the legal options being unable to compete. At some point, when they've driven the competition under, they'll presumably raise rates to the point where they're turning a profit.
Dumping is illegal for a reason.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Kilo110 on Tuesday February 27, @10:27PM (1 child)
I can't speak to DC, but NYC Subways run 24/7. So there's no guaranteed chunk of downtime to make repairs and clean tracks.
That makes repairs less frequent and less thorough.
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Wednesday February 28, @01:52AM
You know there is more than on train, right? They can and do take entire trains or individual cars off line for repairs and maintenance.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_New_York_City_Subway_yards [wikipedia.org]
https://untappedcities.com/2015/12/16/7-nyc-tunnels-where-subway-trains-go-to-sleep/ [untappedcities.com]
Cleaning the tracks?
https://gizmodo.com/this-superheroic-train-keeps-new-york-citys-subway-safe-1571987376 [gizmodo.com]
The MTA walks (humans on foot) every track twice every week.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Tuesday February 27, @09:08PM (4 children)
The Taxi Mafia funded research(tm) states that ride sharing causes cancer, traffic congestion, and erectile dysfunction. Please use Taxi's instead, they are green.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 27, @09:55PM (2 children)
Nothing so malevolent. Cheaper and more available private transportation options lead to people using those services. Where I might have walked home from the bar, I Uber. the conclusion is common sense, people aren't using Uber (primarily) to take the place of their privately owned car, the taxi is about the only equivalent that Uber replaces one for one. Uber's presence is obviously going to add to current traffic levels.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 28, @01:54AM
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Wednesday February 28, @02:33AM
Really depends on where you live. Where I live--I assure you there is no walking home from the bar. It would either land you in the bad part of town, or be impractical due to distance. Uber is absolutely a substitute for private transport(which could lead to a dui) or a taxi. Bars used to call people Taxi's, now people call their own Uber's.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @11:09PM
"If you experience an Uber lasting more than four hours, consult a physician immediately."
(Score: 3, Touché) by requerdanos on Tuesday February 27, @09:32PM
I see what you did there.
Let's try some more! Dry surfaces wet only with water? Clean materials soiled only with dirt and germs? Dark areas lit only by the sun?
Bonus: Vegan meals containing only beef?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 27, @09:47PM (6 children)
What's the multiplier here? Something like $3/$6 for a regular/express bus ride in New York City vs. $10(?) for an Uber? Seems like cost isn't the main consideration in city centers.
(Score: 4, Informative) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 27, @09:57PM (5 children)
Availability is the multiplier. I have no idea when the busses near me run, but I can have an Uber anywhere I wish in 5 minutes, I used to add an hour to reasonable travel time when taking even short hops by bus.
(Score: 2) by e_armadillo on Tuesday February 27, @10:40PM
Not just availability, also the trip-time/convenience. Uber (unless you are in parts of the world with Uber Pool) doesn't stop to pick up/drop other passengers, nor does it require you to change cars once or twice to get to your destination (I imagine Uber Pool doesn't even do that).
"How are we gonna get out of here?" ... "We'll dig our way out!" ... "No, no, dig UP stupid!"
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @10:53PM (1 child)
Google Maps has pretty good transit directions that take live bus times into account. At least for my city.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Wednesday February 28, @12:21AM
Yeah, Google Maps wasn't a thing when I was taking busses last. But even when I look at Google Maps assisted transit now, I tend to show a much quicker trip with a ride share, and never have to walk down to the bus stop on the corner.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 28, @01:58AM (1 child)
Next time you have 5 minutes to spare, look on that same phone where you Uber app is located for the Google Maps app.
It will tell tell you the exact transit route from where you are to where you want to go, and will lead you down the street to the first stop, and tell you where to change buses or trains.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 28, @02:51AM
Done. Uber - 22 minutes. Public transit - 98 minutes. Hmmmm.
If the Khazarian jews had allowed people to get real jobs, they would have got them. But instead after getting their degrees on borrowed jewish money, they are forced to serve as taxi drivers using their own cars so they can eat after paying their jewish bankers in interest payments.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by drussell on Tuesday February 27, @11:11PM
Uber and Lyft cars ARE taxis, despite what their marketing and lobbying departments want you to believe.
Doing TAXI on an app does not make you not a TAXI!
Other taxi services have electronic means to book a ride, so that certainly does not make them unique.
Paying their employees as contractors that own their cars, etc. is also certainly not unique.
Doing TAXI on an app does not make you not a TAXI! :facepalm: