National Science Foundation to close its overseas offices
A plan by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to close its overseas offices, first reported on the Science | Business website, is getting mixed reviews in the scientific community. Last week, NSF announced it would shutter its outposts in Beijing, Brussels, and Tokyo by summer; two U.S. staff will return to the agency's headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia, and local staff will be reassigned to U.S. embassies. The change reflects a desire for NSF to be "more strategic and focused" in its international affairs, says Rebecca Keiser, head of NSF's international office.
"This is definitely the wrong move," asserts Hitoshi Murayama, a theoretical physicist at University of California (UC), Berkeley, and the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe at the University of Tokyo, who has worked with NSF's Tokyo office on events for graduate students and U.S. scientists in Japan. NSF underestimates "the importance of personal connections [in promoting] critical international collaborations in science," he says. "The U.S. is becoming more inward looking."
NSF set up the Tokyo office in 1960. It established a European office in Paris in 1984 and relocated it to Brussels in 2015. The Beijing office opened in 2006. The office websites claim they were instrumental in fostering international cooperation in ocean drilling, earthquake engineering, studies of gravitational waves, and academic exchange programs.
"The National Science Foundation (NSF) is a United States government agency that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering."
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 27, @11:20PM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @12:02AM (1 child)
Do you know how to Make America Great Again? Shrink It. Like a Shirmp. #MAGA
(Score: 5, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @12:10AM
You just have the spelling wrong: it's Grate.
As in Sewer Grate, complete with unpleasant smell, and some clown trying to drag you down to check his shit, which he clearly believes doesn't stink.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 28, @12:46AM (4 children)
This is a good move for America. Americans don't believe in science, so it only makes sense that the US government would scale down stuff like this. A nation's government, when operating properly, is supposed to reflect the values and desires of its citizens, so it really makes no sense for the US to invest in any kind of serious scientific research when its citizens don't value that and don't even believe in it. Instead, this money should be spent on other things, such as giveaways to large corporations (esp. coal mining companies) because that's the kind of policy that our citizens value.
As I say on here over and over, every nation gets the government it deserves. We Americans are getting the government we deserve.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @01:26AM
"the importance of personal connections [in promoting] critical international collaborations in science,"
The Junket Joint is closing - oh noes!!
Name One Single thing of substance accomplished by these offices that doesn't already exist at the University Level?
In fact, I bet nobody here can name ONE thing these foreign offices do that is not printed in the article.
Mixed reviews in the scientific community it says.
How come everybody here and the article itself is all one sided?
(Score: 2, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 28, @01:47AM
Thank you for your support! I'm putting America First. Always, always. I wasn't elected the President of the World. I'm the President of America. Of Alexandria, not Beijing. Not Brussels, not Tokyo. I'm cutting back on WASTEFUL GOVERNMENT SPENDING. Money that was going to the global special interests. And putting that money back in the pockets of our great American corporations & taxpayers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @01:56AM (1 child)
"Every nation gets the government it deserves"
Ignore this apologist propaganda. This is a quote by Joseph de Maistre, who was a monarchist and believer in papal infallibility. aka: a retard
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:40AM
A far better quote is "Every nation deserves the government it is willing to tolerate."
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday February 28, @01:59AM
I would not be terribly worried about companies like US Steel, AMC, AARP, AAA, or AIG bringing operations back to the us. With the exception of American Airlines I don't see why they would need oversees facilities.
The US Postal Service doesn't have ground routes in other countries (if we do than we shouldn't).
(Score: 2) by BK on Wednesday February 28, @03:21AM
So a dude who is making bank in Japan is complaining that he won't anymore. Not sure why I should care about this. If you are trying to focus US government money on the US this may just be the low hanging fruit...
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 28, @04:01AM
Over the years, it has become a lot easier to collaborate remotely, hasn't it? If so, the use case for a bricks and mortar office may no longer be justifiable. It sure doesn't sound like the most effective way to employ the NSA's ever more limited funding to advance science.
Given the rising Republican hostility to scientific endeavor, the NSA has got to be careful not to waste money. Republicans will quickly forgive the military for wasting money, but there are lots of enemies looking for any and every excuse to cut scientific funding. Whatever inefficient spending the NSA can cut should be cut.
NASA would love to end the International Space Station, but the political climate makes that very difficult.