Vodafone and Nokia have joined forces to bring 4G to a barren, characterless expanse (no, we don't mean Surrey suburbia). From 2019 LTE will be available on the moon.
The network is intended to support a mission by Berlin company PTScientists, along with Vodafone Germany and Audi, to achieve the first privately funded Moon landing.
Mission to the Moon is due to launch in 2019 from Cape Canaveral on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Vodafone's network will be used to set up the Moon's first 4G network, connecting two Audi Lunar Quattro rovers to a base station in the Autonomous Landing and Navigation Module (ALINA).
The base station should be able to broadcast 4G using the 1800 MHz frequency band and send back live HD video feed of the Moon's surface, which will be broadcast to a global audience via a deep space link.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @01:03AM (1 child)
I need help driving back to base at night.
I wonder how much AT&T data charges apply on the moon, does it count as an outlying US Territory? :)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:15AM
Watch out that your phone doesn't pick up a base station on the moon, lest you get charged for roaming.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday February 28, @01:16AM (2 children)
It's not even 5G. Or 6G.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday February 28, @02:06AM
There was a surplus items clearance sale on a big pile of 4G gear. It turns out it would cost them more to recycle it on Earth, so...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @07:53AM
With only two subscribers, I don't think it matters that much.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by DECbot on Wednesday February 28, @01:21AM (1 child)
So, it's official. We're deporting driverless cars back to where they came from. Let's hope Audi is sending electric version of the Quattro because the gas and diesel versions might have problems meeting emissions standards and the barren moon would require a bit more engineering for an air breathing engine than the Audi/VW engineers might be capable of conducting as the standard defeat device isn't going to work here.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @07:57AM
On the positive side, they can crank up the compression ratio to zillions to one without NOX emissions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:10AM
Bit far away for me. I'd be happy to get even 1G outside of this city.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Wednesday February 28, @03:40AM (2 children)
Am I alone in feeling very sad that god-damned cel phones are considered to be the first thing you need to colonize space?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by tftp on Wednesday February 28, @03:58AM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday February 28, @04:44AM
And one of the things they do is accept broken-by-design trash hardware, ensuring that manufacturers see no need to produce anything else.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday February 28, @03:52AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:07AM
And to whom, exactly, are you referring?
I have no idea what you're going on about.