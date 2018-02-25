from the keys-to-the-kingdom dept.
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears
When Apple Inc begins hosting Chinese users' iCloud accounts in a new Chinese data center at the end of this month to comply with new laws there, Chinese authorities will have far easier access to text messages, email and other data stored in the cloud.
That's because of a change to how the company handles the cryptographic keys needed to unlock an iCloud account. Until now, such keys have always been stored in the United States, meaning that any government or law enforcement authority seeking access to a Chinese iCloud account needed to go through the U.S. legal system.
Now, according to Apple, for the first time the company will store the keys for Chinese iCloud accounts in China itself. That means Chinese authorities will no longer have to use the U.S. courts to seek information on iCloud users and can instead use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users, legal experts said.
Human rights activists say they fear the authorities could use that power to track down dissidents, citing cases from more than a decade ago in which Yahoo Inc handed over user data that led to arrests and prison sentences for two democracy advocates. Jing Zhao, a human rights activist and Apple shareholder, said he could envisage worse human rights issues arising from Apple handing over iCloud data than occurred in the Yahoo case.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday February 28, @04:31AM (1 child)
US or China? Same surveillance, different governments. So why not move the data to China?
Seriously though, when will people realize the cloud bullshit is a privacy nightmare?
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Wednesday February 28, @09:30AM
I think what the article is saying is that US iCloud keys should be stored in China where it's harder for the US government to get them. and Chinese iCloud should be stored in the US where it's harder for Chinese government to get them.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 28, @05:28AM
乱 It means confusion, rebellion, what the Greeks would call "στάσις", or in American terms, a Republican congress, deadlock, quagmire, Afghanistan. So, in China, you will never be able to pull off the Republican gambit, taking over the government as a minority. The mandate of Heaven is not Paul Ayn Ryan's to claim. If you want to take over China, you need overwhelming public support, as is growing now against the NRA. The Tai'Ping, the Yellow Turbans, the Republicans (Republican of China Republicans, not to be confused with the confused American political party of the same name), all of these attempted to overthrow a dynasty. Only one succeeded, and it did not last long.
Chinese political thought, starting with the Book of the Way and the Power 道德經 and the Art of War 孙子兵法, point out that the best way to deal with things is when they are small. So if you want to stop insurrection, you do not wait until they can field an army, you attack them at the level of ideas, before they congeal. Most people are idiots, and will follow idiots, as recent American politics illustrates all too well. China does not want to be hacked by the Russians the way the United States was. So, of course, this was to be expected.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @05:33AM
Or you may be in for a visit from the secret police.