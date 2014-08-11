from the dont-care-I-work-in-a-vacuum dept.
There's a better way to use a standing desk
[...] some research suggests that even regular exercise—as much as 60 minutes per day—is not enough to offset the effects of sedentary workdays.
A standing desk, seems like a great way to combat this problem, since it's unlikely that computer use will decrease anytime soon. But turns out that when you do the opposite of sitting—standing for incredibly long periods of the day—well, that's bad for you, too. A highly-cited study out last year in the Journal of Epidemiology on 7,000 office workers found that, "Occupations involving predominantly standing were associated with an approximately 2-fold risk of heart disease compared with occupations involving predominantly sitting."
Alan Taylor, a physiology expert at Nottingham University, told the Chicago Tribune that the expansion and popularity of standing desks has been largely driven not by scientific evidence, but rather by popularity and profit.
Welcome to medical science.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @06:53AM (2 children)
Fuck it, I'm getting a bed at work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:57AM
Easier for your Corporate Overlords to fuck you up the ass, that is!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:05AM
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday February 28, @07:10AM (3 children)
I plan on doing what my body intuitively tells me to do. I have a standing desk at home, and I really like it for things like calls where I'm not actively typing.
Or maybe I'll go be a farmer. Because there are no health issues associated with labor focused careers, unlike cubicles.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:19AM (1 child)
My body also tells me that fast food is really good for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:41AM
SoylentNews has hit a new low point, when therealDonaldTrump is reduced to posting AC. Oh, the Huge Manatee, and the very large toupee, which Donald does not have. Just look at the recent pictures! All natural! Kinda sparse, in some places, but natural. Naturally implanted. Ivanka lied to me, she said it was painless! Hurt like a bastard! That is why I had to divorce her. Oh, wait, my security clearance, I am supposed to be an Anonymous Coward! Ignore everything, or you, too, with have Mueller on your tail!!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @09:12AM
Sorry, no, going out on a single limb is simply not compatible with farming. Literally.
(grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:14AM (1 child)
Breaking news: being stationary is not good for species that's been evolving to move for a million years
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday February 28, @08:28AM
My sentiments exactly. I can feel bad things happening in my lower leg and feet when I am standing in line too much... not moving.
However, I have no problems at all if I am walking.
I have almost six feet of hydrostatic blood pressure on the veins in my feet. My understanding is that the calf muscle works like a "second heart" and pumps the blood back up. If I am standing and not walking, that pump is offline, and the stresses on the blood vessels down there just accumulate.
I do not think I was designed to stand around and not move.
Actually, I get quite restless if "society" demands I do such... and avoid it if at all possible. ( Yes, my prime annoyance at Disneyland... The Line King! )
I seriously believe standing, without walking, is BAD for you. Very bad. But walking is good for you. Very good.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Wednesday February 28, @07:17AM (5 children)
Staying alive is bad for you. 100% of people alive can be predicted to die within 100 years!
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:22AM
Let's be glad they didn't hire you to do the statistical analysis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:23AM (3 children)
There are people alive today who will live longer than 100 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:25AM
Not if Skynet can help it
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:26AM
https://futurism.com/aging-expert-person-1000-born/ [futurism.com]
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 28, @09:07AM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @07:44AM (5 children)
I have a pretty active life at the office: about 8 breaks/workday during which I'm walking 200m - that's roughly a mile in total, right? - to the smoking place and back
(grin)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @08:05AM (4 children)
Would you say that, in a week, you probably do about 15 minutes of actual work?
I want to know if you're gonna get promoted.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 28, @08:27AM (2 children)
Don't forget the coffee (one before, one after smoke break), lunch, and also toilet breaks.
Take away time spent in meetings, and that 15 minutes isn't looking good.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday February 28, @08:29AM
Oh gosh, does that ever bring back memories of Corporate life.
Its a wonder we ever got anything done.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @09:10AM
With regret, I can't anymore. A single coffee for me in the morning at home. As a result, I rarely need toilet breaks at the office.
I don't have that many meetings at the office as I'd like - short q/a on the internal IM usually do the trick.
So that I needed to find something to do instead, this explains my commenting activity on S/N. (grin)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @09:03AM
If you are working all the time, when do you take the time to think?
Personally, I do it during those breaks.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday February 28, @08:35AM
Welcome to common sense.
It's quite obvious that standing for long periods is "worse" for your body because your body doesn't like doing it unless you force it to. Standing up for long periods is uncomfortable. Like "sitting up straight"... you know what? That hurts and is uncomfortable unless you've trained yourself to it. Because your body prefers to naturally slouch a little in a chair (and that makes sense... your spine isn't perfectly straight!).
Similarly, sitting and doing nothing gives you cramps, pins and needles, makes you want to shift about and fidget. Those are your body saying "Hey, this is great and all, but I do need to move a bit or things get stuck".
Listen to your body. Eat when hungry. Sleep when tired. Stop what you are doing when in pain or uncomfortable. It's got 10's of millions of years advantage over you, and ALL of the advice along the lines of "sit up straight" etc. is only recent in comparison, and ALL starting to be proved to actually be worse than what you would do naturally.
And it's quite obvious that standing is more stressful on the body. Sure, it can take a certain amount, it needs to to operate, but just simple gravity - the taller you are, the more upright you are, the more your heart has to work. That doesn't mean it explodes as you stand up, but it's more stressful on it. Doing it for any kind of extended period is uncomfortable BECAUSE your body says "Hey, can I get a rest?"
Stop listening to those idiots who parrot Victorian-era rubbish that is uncomfortable or painful on your body.
(Convesely - gym-work, running, etc... the way to get more flexible, improve muscle, etc. is to tear the muscle deliberately via exerting it - which hurts - and then let it heal, tear and heal, tear and heal. If you just tear it on the weekends, it heals and you see no benefit. To actually get stronger/fitter/better muscle, you need to constantly re-tear it over a sustained regular period of time. Those people who go to the gym only on the weekends... pretty much wasting their time. Those people who "jog a little" and don't actually feel any muscle burn at all, they are doing NOTHING for themselves that a walk wouldn't have done. Even the energy used up is no more on a sedentary jog than a walk. If you want to change the body, you have to exert it and force it to become accustomed to that. Whether that's weight-lifting, running marathons, or trying to do the splits. The thing is - you probably DON'T want to change the body by standing up for long periods, sitting in a chair for long periods, or anything else like that to the point that it hurts).