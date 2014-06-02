from the never-forget-a-face dept.
Google releases info on 2.4 million 'right to be forgotten' requests
Google has received 2.4 million "right to be forgotten" requests since 2014, most of which came from private individuals, according to its latest transparency report. Europe's biggest court passed the right to be forgotten law in 2014, compelling the tech titan to remove personal info from its search engine upon request. In the report, Google has revealed that it complied with 43.3 percent of all the requests it's gotten and has also detailed the nature of those takedown pleas.
France, Germany and the UK apparently generated 51 percent of all the URL delisting appeals. Overall, 89 percent of the takedown pleas came from private individuals: Non-government figures such as celebrities submitted 41,213 of the URLs in Google's pile, while politicians and government officials submitted 33,937. As Gizmodo noted, though, there's a small group of law firms and reputation management services submitting numerous pleas, suggesting the rise of reputation-fixing business in the region.
Three years of the right to be forgotten
Also at The Verge and Search Engine Land.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by lentilla on Wednesday February 28, @11:37AM (1 child)
I wonder how much that "forget list" would fetch on the black market? A simple list of names would be too broad a brush, so I assume it must contain specifics as to what needs to be forgotten - making it a very juicy collection indeed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:21PM
Well, I'm not sure we have to go down that rabbit hole to see that DuckDuckGo, StartPage, etc are the best we can do.
Makes me wonder what the next Google will look like. Maybe "AI" will be involved. Though I'd love to see something like a distributed web index/digest that could then be interpreted by free software running locally (that I and nobody else control).