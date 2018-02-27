Stories
Work Continues on 5G -- Shame Nobody is Sure what It's for Yet

posted by martyb on Wednesday February 28, @11:31AM
from the I-thought-that-5G-was-$5000 dept.
PastTense writes:

5G is – surprise, surprise – dominating this year's Mobile World Congress [MWC] as more emphasis is heaped on how non-telco vertical sectors can use the fledgling technology.

Unlike 4G or any previous cellular generation, 5G aims to cover a wider set of use cases from the outset: not only enhanced mobile broadband, but also massive machine-type communications and ultra-reliable low latency applications. The new capabilities could broaden cellular-based networks to potential new users, particularly in vertical industries from automotive to factory automation.

To achieve that, the telecom sector is seeking input from other verticals on 5G use cases and technical requirements that will help them to shape standards. During the last 18 months to two years, the telecom industry has been urging vertical sectors to get involved and there are now signs of engagement.

https://www.theregister.co.uk/2018/02/27/5g_finds_vertical_home/

  Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @12:49PM

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @12:49PM

    Like 10ms ping to my game servers like I have now on cable broadband?

    How is this magical 5G going to get around satellite distance lag? Speed up wave propagation? (joke)

    Best ping to IP addresses from my iPhone over AT&T 4G/LTE is like 55-75ms now.

    It would be nice, if it works, but I'm not holding my breath.

    VLM on Wednesday February 28, @01:25PM

      VLM (445) on Wednesday February 28, @01:25PM

      ultra-reliable low latency applications

      One totally stereotypical way to work around fading and interference is to ruin low latency to increase reliability. Of course you can trade off higher SNR. Possibly they're not really improving or changing much just slightly adjusting the proposed tradeoff point to have slightly lower latency at slightly higher power / lower noise / wider bandwidth / higher bit error rate / higher battery power use for the modem. Since the claim ultra reliable (which has no technical meaning) then they're probably not messing with the BER or perhaps they're doing something diabolical like banning raw UDP packets in favor of TCP error corrected streams only.

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @01:50PM

        Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @01:50PM

        So in scientific terms, this would be a vapor kluge of a workaround for a clusterfuck.

        Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:44PM

          Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:44PM

          Hey, you work at my company too.

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:03PM

        Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:03PM

        no, i'd say its totally a stereotypical way that regular people see wireless phone network connectivity

        he's a consumer with a consumer view. gaming doesnt mean IT expert -- it used to mean the guy had a chance to be a whiz kid, but young male gamers are now among the most clueless of users there are, instead of their moms as it used to be when they first got onto AOL.

        they might be able to show you how to install free apps or something, but they wont be fixing anyones computer. infecting it yes, fixing it no.

        then theyll blame poor optimization and coil whine and high ping times in no particular order

    Freeman on Wednesday February 28, @05:00PM

      Freeman (732) on Wednesday February 28, @05:00PM

      Please note, your average cellphone isn't a satellite phone. It's getting a signal from a ground based tower. Otherwise, your ping would likely be averaging somewhere between 700ms and 1500ms as most satellites aren't low earth orbit.

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:48PM

        Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:48PM

        Wat???

        That tower interfaces via microwave relay, which is often satcom-based. Why the fuck would we need "communications satellites" if all we need is fucking towers?

  SomeGuy on Wednesday February 28, @01:24PM

    SomeGuy (5632) on Wednesday February 28, @01:24PM

    Work Continues on 5G -- Shame Nobody is Sure what It's for Yet

    It is for making existing mobile devices obsolete, forcing eveyone to buy new ones while promising some vague nebulous benefit. Because it is good for the planet or safer for the children or some such.

    VLM on Wednesday February 28, @01:35PM

      VLM (445) on Wednesday February 28, @01:35PM

      4G E-UTRA which is the modulation mode for 4G super LTE or whatever marketing BS, which I've never personally experienced seeing maxed out, could theoretically run 300 megabits/sec in a heavily rigged test scenario, so I (or a mobile phone DDOS virus, or whatever) could use up my 1G of monthly purchased bandwidth in about 27 seconds.

      With 5G, its hard to find tech data that isn't gatewayed behind paywalls or mere marketing babble, but 1.056 Gbit/s keeps appearing. So when I upgrade my ancient obsolete 18 month old Nexus 6P to a 5G phone someday, in a heavily rigged demo under ideal conditions I could use up my 1G of monthly purchased bandwidth in about 8 seconds of use.

      I guess that's progress.

    TheRaven on Wednesday February 28, @04:00PM

      TheRaven (270) on Wednesday February 28, @04:00PM

      I remember getting my first phone with GPRS (2G) support. It was really slow, but I could use it with my laptop (as a Bluetooth dial-up device) to get email about as quickly as I'd been able to get it via a modem some years earlier. Then I got a phone with UMTS (3G) support, and now I could download things at about 50KB/s - about the speed of the first broadband Internet connection that I had, a smaller number of years earlier (though the latency was much worse). Each of these was a huge jump - from nothing to slow, then from slow to useable. I now have a phone that supports HSPA and a tablet that supports LTE and they're both fast, but slower than my home connection. I've not tried streaming video on either, but apparently my network's average LTE speed is 18Mb/s, so ample for that. We're well into diminishing returns.

      The main benefit of faster connections now is that you can fit more users at the same speed, which is more of an obvious advantage to operators than to end users.

  nobu_the_bard on Wednesday February 28, @01:57PM

    nobu_the_bard (6373) on Wednesday February 28, @01:57PM

    The cell phone provider market is so competitive, they're still driving technology forward so hard to the point people are asking what the actual benefit even is for all the trouble.

    Shame the same can't be said for landline internet providers in many regions, where they seem to be more interested in investing in politics to lock out rivals.

  Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:17PM

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:17PM

    Well, let's see..

    not only enhanced mobile broadband

    Oh, enhanced mobile broadband? That surely isn't useful.

    but also massive machine-type communications and ultra-reliable low latency applications

    So I guess they are sure what it's for?

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:06PM

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:06PM

      Did you know that unnatural man-made radiations are harmful? There are people who can't stand these radiations and have to move away and have to use cable internet and no WiFi.

      The push to wireless is to close our minds and in fact, read them. Remote controlled humans would be a result. I would be very surprised if no jews are behind this.

  Freeman on Wednesday February 28, @05:07PM

    Freeman (732) on Wednesday February 28, @05:07PM

    I would love good speed with reasonable / no caps at a decent price. I'm currently paying $67+change for approx 300gb data cap and get up to 1.4MB download speeds through Steam. I also have a normal ping from 35 to 50ms. So, I'm definitely in the market for anything better. Would be nice to get fiber, but I'm definitely not holding my breath.

