from the Apartheid-2.0 dept.
As reported in news.com.au, South Africa's Parliament have voted to "expropriate" land from white farmers with no compensation.
From TFA:
The motion was brought by Julius Malema, leader of the radical Marxist opposition party the Economic Freedom Fighters, and passed overwhelmingly by 241 votes to 83 against. The only parties who did not support the motion were the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Cope and the African Christian Democratic Party
"The time for reconciliation is over. Now is the time for justice," Mr Malema was quoted by News24 as telling parliament. "We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land."
Mr Malema has been leading calls for land confiscation, forcing the ANC to follow suit out of fear of losing the support of poorer black voters. In 2016, he told supporters he was "not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least for now"
This policy has been tried in other African countries before, most recently Zimbabwe, with disastrous results. The farms appropriated usually fail rapidly, leading to food shortages and economic destruction. Will South Africa be able to avoid repeating history, or is it about to slide into 3rd World status?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @01:24PM
And so South Africa begging the slide into the newest Zimbabwe.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @05:21PM
are you always this retarded or is it just on wednesdays?
by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @05:28PM
> And so South Africa begging the slide into the newest Zimbabwe.
You mean that the UK will actively undermine SA's economy in retribution, then keep pointing out how much better life was when good anglo-saxons and the Queen controlled the black man's land?
by khallow on Wednesday February 28, @05:55PM
Sounds like you agree that it's going to be a cluster fuck. You already found someone to blame for it. The obvious rebuttal here is that South Africa's inability to see the consequences of these actions is not the UK's responsibility. Even if this fairy tale were somehow true, you still have the blatant problem that the UK has no reason to prioritize South African greed and avarice over British greed and avarice.
Come on. We already have Zimbabwe, Kenya, Haiti, and several other countries as examples. It's time the people causing these problems learn from experience.
by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @06:04PM
> The obvious rebuttal
Oh come on! Make me drink before 10AM ?
> Sounds like you agree that it's going to be a cluster fuck.
No. I'm pointing out that one of the main reasons why Zimbabwe turned into a clusterfuck was the UK's actions. The locals didn't forget how to farm overnight. Splitting farms doesn't help productivity, but they lost access to lots of needed resources.
SA is big enough to avoid getting slapped like a third-world child, but Brexit is a good thing for their farmers, limiting the impact as the UK works to discretely undermine them, as could be expected given their "poor oppressed colonial land owner" knee-jerk history.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 28, @06:21PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:40PM
Instead, it just might have happened that the locals appointed as new owners never knew how to farm?
To grab another's property, and to work one's own, is different skills. No need to invent conspiration theories.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:29PM
Exactly. The new "owners" will be totally out of their element when engaged in any enterprise not involving the tried-and-true robbing and raping. They just might be able to operate a termite stick if trained properly, but if Zimbabwe is any indication, this is not about improving their society, it's just sticking it to the "man."
The truth is the racist's best friend and supporter.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:35PM
Name one single place in the world run by that race of people which isn't a shithole. I'll take a downmod to mean that you have no counterexample, because otherwise you'd show me how I'm wrong.
I can't think of any country, which would be the proper counterexample. Cities count less because they get national support, including stuff like a stable currency and system of law.
The nicest city I can think of is Washington D.C., but it probably doesn't qualify. First of all, it might have a mayor but really the US congress runs the place. Second of all, much of it is a shithole.
Then you have places like New Orleans, Detroit, and Miami. Getting mugged is the norm, and often things go way worse. Riots are decently common.
The honest assessment is that every place run by them turns into a shithole.
by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @06:56PM
Senegal, Ghana, Gabon, Benin, South Africa, Djibouti, most of Nigeria (they cheat a bit)...
Kinda depends on your "shithole" criteria: Colonials didn't help by propping dictators for decades, Namibia is a desert...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:35PM
Those places are not developed nations. The best of them is South Africa, the topic of this article, with absurdly high amounts of rape and lots of random violence. Nigeria has Boko Haram running around. Djibouti is a place where kids beg their mothers for scraps of fly-infested animal skins to eat. Benin is infamous for the "penis panic". In Ghana, Djibouti, and Senegal, 3 of every 400 people are slaves... right now, in 2018. (and Namibia is worse, nearly 1% in slavery) Gabon is a little better, at only 1 in 400 people enslaved.
As for the rest, look:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:2016_UN_Human_Development_Report.svg [wikipedia.org]
Lots of per-country statistic maps look roughly the same.
Your best was Gabon. It's still worse then Mexico and Brazil. It's obviously worse than all of Europe, some of which is pretty much shithole, such as Greece.
by justinb_76 on Wednesday February 28, @01:25PM
So White genocide is still just a figment of my imagination, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @01:37PM
"at least for now" anyway.
by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 28, @01:45PM
I think that the primary difference between what is happening now and what happened in South Africa in the Boer-British invasions is that the oppressed today have the means and opportunity to leave. All these people are losing is their land based wealth, which was clearly taken from the previous owners in very similar fashion around-about 100 years ago.
When a street thug snatches a woman's purse, how long does he have to hold it before it becomes his rightful property?
If squatters set up a tent on your suburban lawn, then started a garden, then built a shanty, then a fine wooden house, maybe it's your fault for not evicting them right away - but if the squatters had guns and your police didn't?
by isostatic on Wednesday February 28, @01:57PM
Where exactly to South Africans, who were born in South Africa, go when the country turns against them?
The correct way to deal with land wealth inequality would be a land value tax, applied equally regardless of the colour of the skin of the owner. A 2% tax on the value of the land the farm occupies, used for social welfare policies, would be a far better solution.
by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 28, @03:04PM
Liberia?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:03PM
Full already. If they are not Muslims, the United Slaves of America may fit them.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @03:09PM
I'd guess the British would take anyone back of British descent.
by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 28, @08:00PM
And the Dutch, too.
Seems to me, it wasn't too hard for South Africans to move and live abroad even before this whole mess started - I ran into a family from Joberg living in Belgium in 1989.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @09:01PM
The Dutch will take those back of British descent? I have my doubts about the Afrikaners, since they have split from their ancient Dutch forebears long ago, speaking a descended but different language.
I suspect they will fight for their survival of their culture, like they did before, no matter what the "international community" thinks.
In contrast, the soutpiel English have always kept one leg in England in case things got too wild in SA.
by Immerman on Wednesday February 28, @03:16PM
Perhaps that's something they should have considered while building empires atop stolen wealth. A land tax may gradually help with land inequality (or not - if you can't make that land turn a better-than-2% return on value, I'm sure one of your wealthier neighbors can), but it does nothing to deliver popular retribution against the criminals.
Of course there are probably plenty of middle-class and maybe even lower-class whites that will face backlash as well - even those whose families came some point after the bald-faced theft was over. That's unfortunate, but when there's already injustice everywhere you turn it's hard to muster a lot of resistance to a plan because "a different group of people will face injustice under the new plan".
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 28, @06:08PM
OTOH, we could a) put in a fixed deduction so those with low value land don't pay this tax, and b) simply not care about people who can't even pay a small tax on land after said deduction. Get them out and someone more productive in.
I get that there's all sorts of scams that can be played with property values (such as overvaluing someone's property by an order of magnitude and then selling that property for cents on the dollar to said rich people), but you fix that by having rule of law, not by committing economic suicide just because you have poor people.
by gawdonblue on Wednesday February 28, @09:13PM
They'd go where all white South Africans go when they leave: Perth.
by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 28, @02:02PM
Your scenario essentially describes Israel, except there's the added wrinkle that the Palestinians they settled among had taken the Jewish refugees in when no one else in the world, the US included, would give them sanctuary from the Nazi genocide. Morally the Palestinians are in the right. They were essentially invaded and displaced by people they were trying to help. It's outrageous by any standard of hospitality to return generosity with theft and murder. Practically, though, the Palestinians are no position to evict the Jews from their land. Moreover, even if they were, such as South Africa now is in a position to do it, would it be wise?
We've seen this sort of thing play out before, and not just in Zimbabwe. We saw it in Mozambique (whose leader actually advised Mugabe strongly not to do what he did). We saw it in Uganda, when it was not the Europeans who were chased out by African nationalists but Indians who constituted the bulk of the skilled entrepreneurs and business community; that country decades later wound up begging those people to come back because Uganda found it didn't have the know-how to advance its situation.
In other words, it may be morally justified to re-take what was lost, but it may not be wise because of the knock-on effect of chasing away everyone with skills and investments there because it's not worth the risk they could lose it all to government asset seizure.
Also, if this sort of score settling were to become the global norm, it would unwind a good many currently strong and stable countries from the US to Australia.
It's a thorny issue that humanity collectively needs to think long and hard about.
Washington DC delenda est.
by riT-k0MA on Wednesday February 28, @02:21PM
To make things worse, South Africa's education system's been gutted. This is already showing as a skilled labour shortage and a very high unemployment rate.
Unfortunately, skilled labour pays taxes, so this (and massive corruption, see Zupta) has caused a budget deficit. The response to the deficit was to increase (and introduce more) taxes. Higher taxes has resulted in a shift past the ideal point of the Laffer Curve, so it's generating less revenue than before the taxes.
South Africa is slowly heading towards a collapse. All that the new law does is speed up the collapse a little.
by Thexalon on Wednesday February 28, @06:48PM
I'm not entirely sure what you mean by "been gutted". My dad was a part of that education system for several years, and noted the following problems:
1. Many of the teachers he encountered were incompetent in their subject matter, had no training in education, and failing to carry out the most basic duty of the job, namely showing up to class. Most of the principals he encountered were dedicated professionals trying to make the best of a bad situation.
2. There was a bit of a scandal a few years ago where textbooks that were supposed to be delivered to rural schools instead got delivered to a river near the depot. The shipping company in question just happened to be owned by somebody with family ties to someone in the education ministry. Who had, in turn, been hired for their family ties to the minister. This kind of corruption is extremely common in the ANC, and one of the reasons their political fortunes have been declining in recent years.
As for the concerns about South Africa "sliding into 3rd world status", can anybody name a period when South Africa wasn't in Third-world status? Third-world countries have rich people, and frequently have an educated middle class. What makes them 3rd-world countries (or "developing nations", in more modern and somewhat less Eurocentric parlance) isn't that they don't have rich people, but that those wealthier classes are dwarfed by teeming masses of impoverished people who are abused at every turn. In South Africa, that's fairly heavily racialized: Until the end of apartheid, if you were black, you were automatically part of that teeming mass of impoverished people.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
by Tangaroa on Wednesday February 28, @02:50PM
I can't believe how utterly wrong your telling of Israeli history is. It's like these "Hitler did nothing wrong" revisionists but worse because it assigns blame to the innocent for what their attackers did to them.
The "Palestinians" did not exist until the 1960s and are a creation of intelligence agencies who wanted a vehicle to damage Israel. They were Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood backed by the CIA who jumped to China and the Soviets because the money was better. John Loftus's "The Secret War Against the Jews" is a good book about this.
There was essentially no civilization in Palestine (the Jewish homeland) until WWI cleared out the place because bands of raiders would destroy anything outside of the few cities that could defend themselves. This ended when the British Army took over. Read the surveys from the time period.
The Jews stole nothing. They bought their land from absentee landowners. Everything was done legally.
There were many Arabs who welcomed the Jews and were willing to live in peace with them, and Haj Amin al-Husseini killed them all. By 1948 the people who had welcomed the Jews were gone and were replaced by a new generation of radicals who believed it was their holy religious duty to exterminate the Jews. The British administrators supported this trend. See "The Rape of Palestine" by William Ziff for how this started.
The Jews barely survived a second Holocaust shortly after the first one and they are now being damned as invaders and thieves for surviving and daring to continue living on their own land.
by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 28, @03:14PM
I'm not especially sympathetic to the Palestinians, or to the Jews. I suppose that if I just HAD to choose between one or the other, I'm somewhat more likely to choose the Jews. Still - your idea that Palestinians didn't exist is nonsense. Maybe they didn't think of themselves as "Palestinian". Maybe they just thought of themselves as Arabs, and Christians, and Bedouins who were all subject to the Ottoman. Or, whatever. Still, though, there have been people living on that land for more generations that either of us care to count. The land was owned by individuals, families, corporations, municipalities, or whatever, going back into time. All of those people and families were simply booted off of the land they had tilled for countless generations.
And, no, not everything the Jews have done has been legal, ethical, moral, or right. There isn't enough propaganda in the world to make me buy into that idea.
Have you ever read ben Gurion's biography? He was one helluva hell raiser, if you didn't already know that.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:32PM
"I'm somewhat more likely to choose the Jews"
That is not good enough, goy. You can do better than that. You are now being put on a list and your behavior will be monitored. If you don't revert back to the "I will defend the jews with everything I've got and more" then there will be consequences.
Dick Goldberg,
AIPAC
by FatPhil on Wednesday February 28, @03:42PM
You, sir, are the holocaust denier in this conversation.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:33PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:33PM
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:33PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:28PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:28PM
The lies and propaganda is strong in this one. The Israelis never were Jews. They mass-converted to Judaism because their king wanted them to. But according to Judaism, only the original Jews can be Jews; the rest are fakers. Israelis are from Khazaria and will forever remain Khazars.
on their own land... My God!!!
Either you are trolling or you're a paid propagandist from the JIDF.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:33PM
Ha, ha, ha, ha! Too funny!
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 28, @08:48PM
by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 28, @08:48PM
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday February 28, @02:58PM
by Immerman on Wednesday February 28, @02:58PM
Of course, for this sort of score-settling to even be able to happen, you have to have a major concentration of political power in the hands of the people the country was stolen from. I don't see the Native Americans or Australian Aborigines acquiring that kind of power any time soon. Perhaps, if they unified with other oppressed minorities in the US it might happen, whites are slowly sinking out of the majority. But that would be a far murkier moral position in terms of any particular popular action you could take.
by inertnet on Wednesday February 28, @03:27PM
Actually it's more like how the conquest of America happened. Where would over 90% of current Americans move to if they had to give up the USA to the descendants of the original inhabitants?
Personally I believe this retaking of land is a criminal approach, because nobody alive today can be held responsible for what happened centuries ago. I'm sure that probably all of my ancestors have been chased away from their land, or even taken land away from others at some point in history, but I'm not interested in pursuing anybody alive today about it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:35PM
Palestinians, Egyptians, etc?
Because based on your statement above, since the land was illegally obtained within the past generation or two, it should be returned to its rightful and recent landowners.
If you do not agree with the aforementioned statement, then the black south africans are within their rights to take the land from white south africans with or without compensation, because might makes right, and they have the moral high ground as a result of their ancestry.
I hope this helps clarify the dilemma with both sides of this debate.
by Gaaark on Wednesday February 28, @07:21PM
But who did the black south africans take that land from? Cave men? Pygmies?
Probably took it from primates: monkeys, chimps, et. Lions tigers and bears, oh my.
They should take the land from the whites, then give it all back to the animals.
God created the land. The animals have to give it back to him.
It's giving ALLLLLL the way down.
Now, nobody owns it. So, what do you do?
What. do. you. do?
Was it six givings or only five?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
by snmygos on Wednesday February 28, @04:20PM
"In other words, it may be morally justified to re-take what was lost"
Maybe the USA should be re-take by amerindians And Southe America to Incas?
by inertnet on Wednesday February 28, @06:27PM
"So you're saying..."
"No, that's not what I said."
I mentioned that I'm not in favor of such strategies and in fact consider it as criminal activity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:40PM
I don't think you can even claim it morally justified, at best a murky gray one it's the children of the children of those who did something wrong.
Similarly as the statute of limitations exists for many crimes, and similarly as how "an eye for an eye" is not a strategy for long-term peace and prosperity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:01PM
"An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind."
by captain normal on Wednesday February 28, @07:21PM
But...think of the poor landlords.
by lentilla on Wednesday February 28, @02:19PM
I would contend that the purse is never his and violence is an acceptable response against him for the entirety of his lifetime. What happens next (ethically speaking) is less clear cut. Let us assume that the thug uses the purse and; by sweat of his brow; increases its value, and that value is passed along to his children. I would say that his children now "own" that wealth (and yes, including the purse itself).
The reason I advocate such is that; without such pragmatism; just about everybody on the planet needs to return what they hold to someone else with a better claim. US citizens need to return the US to Native Americans, Australia to the Aborigines, Britain to; well; pretty much everybody else going back to prehistory.
"Ownership" itself is somewhat of a complex issue. To the extent that anybody can "own" something, if you are using it and you haven't yourself taken it away from somebody else - it's pretty much yours. If your father took it from somebody else and they haven't been able to extract vengeance in his lifetime... well, that's just the way life is. If you then take something from someone by force - solely because his father took it from your father - then you are no better than the original transgressor. Worse still, "taking the land back" by force simply propagates the strife into the next generation.
In the case of South Africa specifically, enlightened thinking says Blacks and Whites are equal - an hundred years ago that wasn't the case. Thus South African Blacks in the twenty-first century well know that taking stuff from Whites is wrong.
by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 28, @02:55PM
And, that's a reasonable response, and couples well with the Israel-Palestine observation above that it would not be politically mature or wise for South Africa to forcefully evict these descendants of the white squatters. Though, let's be a little balanced in the presentation: the white South Africans increased the value of their land (including gold and diamond mines) by the sweat of the natives brows as much or more than their own.
And, that's what any radical political proposal is not: balanced. Hopefully they come to a balanced solution that doesn't involve bloodshed. Though, if I were white and resident in South Africa 10 years ago, I would have been liquidating and relocating long before this - the writing wasn't just on the wall, it's pretty much inevitable that things are going to get worse for whites in South Africa - so why wouldn't you pull up stakes and find a life somewhere you're not surrounded and outnumbered by people who hate you, with good reasons?
by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 28, @03:02PM
Very true, but even in the U.S. we're still making race and gender based reparations for the "white male oppression" of the masses. Federal tax structures translate to corporate policies that mean, in a practical sense at my work, we cannot hire a white male unless we also hire a female or person of color at the same time. That's not "enlightened thinking" that's straight up race based discrimination aimed at making reparations today for things that were supposed to have stopped between 50 and 150 years ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:12PM
using the term "person of color" is racist propaganda designed to align all non "whites" as one group against whites. Even mexicans against many "white" americans even though that is basically the same racial mixture with the mexican just having a higher percentage of native(or previous invaders? history is full of lies...) blood. both are still Caucasoid and Mongoloid mixture. white people who use the term should be beaten.
by Gaaark on Wednesday February 28, @07:24PM
When i was a kid there was a crayon for the colour white.
so a person of colour INCLUDES whites!
Or is Crayola wrong?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
by archfeld on Wednesday February 28, @09:07PM
Is white a color or the absence of color. I guess it depends on whether you are using color as in paint or color as in light. Cape Town is almost out of water and now likely to experience severe food shortages as well. As a citizen of the US with a large Amerind background I can sympathize with both side but looking back and dwelling on what was done to distant ancestors in not a way 'forward' for any race, or demographic. The world despite 'rose colored' glasses has never existed in a state of peace unless you buy into the garden Eden idea in the Bible, and even that was ruined by people when there were only two supposedly.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
by DrkShadow on Wednesday February 28, @03:24PM
Say a year? Or even 3 months.. if a woman walks up to someone and starts hitting them and walks off with something the thug was obviously carrying when the thug arrived at the location, it would seem the woman ought to be charged with a crime. She couldn't recover the property when it was stolen? That's unfortunate, but our system doesn't work on "an eye for an eye" sort of thing.
Suppose someone sets up a tent, squats on your land, as you said. By law, if they do that for seven years and keep the land up, they own that land. https://www.seattlepi.com/seattlenews/article/Prosecutors-Squatters-tried-to-homestead-5867943.php [seattlepi.com]
If the original owners are dead, and the current owners weren't alive when this crime was commit, to whom are they returning this property and how are the original criminals punished?
by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 28, @08:05PM
This would include paying the taxes, when noone else was paying the taxes - that's a law designed to simplify title searches by establishing "quiet title" after a period of 7 years of normal looking ownership.
I'm presuming that if the squatters were also attempting to pay your taxes, you'd make a fuss to ensure everyone knew you hadn't handed over title to them.
by khallow on Wednesday February 28, @03:35PM
Depends on how long the statute of limitations is for that crime. It's not 100 years and you certainly would not be punishing the thieves responsible.
Well, they'll eventually make it legal just by de facto occupation over long periods of time.
Except when it's not. Where was the trial to determine that such theft happened and punishment meted to the appropriate parties? This is just a typical, racism-based theft. You can't feed a society when it devolves into thieves stealing from each other.
When you abandon rule of law, due process, property rights, etc, your society will be on a down spiral. This needs to be stopped or South Africa will become another Zimbabwe with the obvious outcome. And once again, we see Marxists/Communists being nasty bastards, stooping to acts of evil worse than the excesses of Capitalism that they supposedly oppose.
The obvious rebuttal to all of this is simply that the South African government could have just taxed land (with some basic exemption, if they were worried that they've be excessively taxing poor land owners). Then it wouldn't matter who took from who. Large land owners, no matter how the property was acquired, would be transferring more of that wealth to the rest of society. There are fairer, more legal ways to do this. But the crooks and vicious Marxists aren't interested in long term solutions that would work better.
by Taibhsear on Wednesday February 28, @03:52PM
That's actually a legal way to usurp someone's property in the US. It's called "adverse possession."
http://www.beliveaulaw.net/2011/04/someone-else-might-own-your-land-if-they-use-it-long-enough/ [beliveaulaw.net]
by Sulla on Wednesday February 28, @04:54PM
My only comment here is that I am unsure if it is fair to use
This wasn't a situation where there was already a civilization with roads, buildings, lawns, etc. Were the locations of the colonies actually being used? From what I have read the situation is closer to the settlers in the US encroaching in land being used by the Natives or ranchers than it is to the Spanish in South America or what has happened in Israel. I am not saying it is not wrong, but is wrong in different ways.
by lgw on Wednesday February 28, @07:22PM
Al land, every bit of it in the whole world, was taken by violence from previous owners at some point in history. That cannot be a perpetual excuse to take it back by violence, unless you wish unending violence. Maybe that's mankind's lot, but could we at least not embrace it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @09:27PM
by idiot_king on Wednesday February 28, @02:15PM
Yes. It's called balancing the scales, and it is LITERALLY a core tenant of remotely anything that could be called an "Equal" society.
"It's not fair!" is the stupid man's response to this because it IS fair with respect to history!
Plus, under a communist government, they'd have their land redistributed anyway.
Once socialism/communism is faithfully implemented, then they're get what they *need* instead of merely being able to take whatever they want.
That's how the system under socialist/Marxist ideals work.
by Wootery on Wednesday February 28, @02:51PM
Except they're not the same people, they just happen to be the same colour.
What on Earth are you talking about?
And in my dream political system, everyone gets a free pony. Maybe even two! The only difference between us is that my dream ideology hasn't lead to hundreds of millions of needless deaths.
by Wootery on Wednesday February 28, @02:53PM
Somehow I'd missed the Marxists in the summary - you make far more sense when I remember to read!
by FatPhil on Wednesday February 28, @03:50PM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
by Wootery on Wednesday February 28, @04:13PM
It's a good question. I must have been a whole new kind of cursory.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:55PM
"it is LITERALLY a core tenant"
The correct word is TENET, you semiliterate sack of shit.
Educate yourself before making any more idiotic comments.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:15PM
"it is LITERALLY a core renter and it's leaving in a tent"
Feel better now?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:34PM
As much as we could use better spelling and grammar here on SoylentNews, aren't you being a bid pendantic?
by fritsd on Wednesday February 28, @07:57PM
You're right. Streeft onbekommerT naar het ideale.
(That one is from the dutch poet activist group "Loesje" BTW)
by AndyTheAbsurd on Wednesday February 28, @04:01PM
Under a socialist/communist system, wouldn't the land would be owned collectively by all citizens, not by any one person or even one group?
And the "from each according to his ability, to each according to his need" creed of communists would mean that those who know how to make the farms productive today would have to teach those who would be working the farms in the future, right? How much chance do you think that has of happening if the land is taken without compensation? Or do you think the white farmers will simply move elsewhere in the world, if they have the ability?
Please note my username before responding. You may have been trolled.
by tftp on Wednesday February 28, @05:01PM
Obviously they decided to bypass the long and painful construction of socialism and jump right to the very end of it - when party bosses grab pieces of the country and then declare capitalism. That's how new oligarchy is born.
by jmorris on Wednesday February 28, @04:48PM
The correct lesson to take is never let anyone bullycide you. Because that is what happened here, the SJWs of the world bullied the South Africans into committing suicide to demonstrate the SJWs superior virtue. Note carefully how hard the same people who caused the problem are ignoring it.
Being a worldwide pariah state would mean the South Africans would still have a future, even if a grim one. Instead genocide and being wiped from history is the lot for the whites and famine and a return to barbarism await the blacks.
Pay careful attention America, listen closely when Progressives tell us we too must commit atone for the sin of existing by surrendering our country to the brown hordes they are importing. Believe them when the mask slips and we get headlines like the recent one expressing outrage that Trumps immigration proposals might push back their plan to replace the white majority by a few years, forcing them to wait longer to see us a powerless minority. Look at the numbers, none of the non-whites being imported even pretend to believe in "the American Way", which will become a forgotten phrase and set of ideas.
BUILD THE WALL, DEPORT THEM ALL. Else South Africa's fate shall befall us. Let their deaths have some meaning.
Then remove every single "Progressive" and SJW from any position of influence in politics, media, education and culture so we do not have to refight this battle over and over until they eventually destroy us. Don't be Conservative, win for a change!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:09PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:09PM
by lgw on Wednesday February 28, @07:29PM
I see you have a Final Solution to the SJW problem.
Won't work - ultimately it's always a competitive marketplace of ideas, and the only way to win is to have more compelling arguments for your ideas - not merely rely on them being "obviously right" or any such nonsense. Sure, the SJWs themselves aren't interested in listing to rational argument, but they're not the audience, everyone else is.
by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 28, @07:22PM
So White genocide is still just a figment of my imagination, right?
Until they start murdering people, yes.
Also, you know damn well the "white genocide" people are talking about the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @09:31PM
They don't operate on truth, they operate by pulling in every bullshit excuse they can to support their world view. This site is filled with alt-right morons being oppressed by only their own shitty narratives.
by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @01:46PM
ZA's partner in BRICS will certainly help. Through loans from New Development Bank [wikipedia.org].
Which loans will be de-facto defaulted, but of course officially the Chinese will over take the management for the institution and resources that could not pay the "development" loans - it would be a pity not to use whatever has been developed.
But... the Chinese managers works best with Chinese specialists... and foremen... and police... and so on.
Perhaps the above is a huge leap from reality, but it fits [abc.net.au] well [bbc.com] with the pattern [bbc.com], so I can't discount the verisimilitude of the question that makes the title of my comment.
by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @01:55PM
The first aid that will be necessary: drinking water for Capetown** on short term, desalination plants for longer terms.
---
** Cape Town water crisis [wikipedia.org] reaches its peak just about now, with the city on the verge of running out of water [bbc.com].
by TheRaven on Wednesday February 28, @02:04PM
sudo mod me up
by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @02:20PM
If you think only at farm ownership, you'd be right.
But you are missing something: why did they need to expropriate the white farmers in the first place? Why do they need a populist move now,? 'cause it's clear the white farmers weren't doing a bad job.
Because of corruption and mismanagement maybe? If so, those two tend to last longer and drain an economy, any economy actually, faster and far beyond simple farming practices alone can compensate.
by ewk on Wednesday February 28, @02:26PM
Regarding the qualified people: If so, it took them (SA) bloody long enough to get them (decent black farmers, that is)
When the Apartheids regime ended (end of 20th century) they already went roughly through the same motions: kicking out a lot of whites from their successful diary farms and replacing them with black owners.
Too bad the new owners had absolutely no clue (about running a real diary farm). They just kept the 20-30 cows they were used too.
The other livestock was simply sold or (even more simple) not even cared for (so it starved).
Of the appr. 10 diary farms we passed during a two week trip (in 1999) about 3/4 of them did not produce any diary products whatsoever anymore.
Ah well... Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
I don't always react, but when I do, I do it on SoylentNews
by khallow on Wednesday February 28, @03:42PM
I disagree. In Zimbabwe, the new black-owned farms could have simply learned how to farm. That's what happened in the first place with the white-owned farms. It's not a matter of learning, it's a matter of replacing a food-producing system with a political system that is disinterested in farming or feeding people.
Here, because the farms weren't taken over on a basis of qualification, they certainly won't be doled out on the basis of qualification. Corruption and evil begets more of the same.
by jdavidb on Wednesday February 28, @02:04PM
Anything that was stolen (and there was a lot of it) ought to be returned to the owners or their heirs, but in my opinion this ought to be determined in courts of law rather than legislatures.
Lots of great insight here: http://www.walterblock.com/wp-content/uploads/publications/reparations_slavery.pdf/ [walterblock.com]
Or in audio: https://mises.org/library/10-reparations/ [mises.org]
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
by bradley13 on Wednesday February 28, @02:16PM
It's very similar to the situation in the US, regarding slavery: No person now alive held anyone as a slave. No person now alive was ever a slave. Reparations are unjust.
So: in South Africa - no one now alive stole their land from the blacks. No black now alive ever held that land. More - here's the flamebait - the wealth created by the current (white) land owners would not have been created by the (black) Africans. Look at the surrounding countries - it's just not in the African culture. Why this is the case, is a subject for debate - culture, biology, or something else - and it is completely irrelevant.
Now, in Zimbabwe, the farms were stolen from the white owners and handed to Mugabe's political henchmen - who generally had no farming skills. South Africa has one chance to avoid total disaster, namely, handing the farms over to qualified people. It's not likely - corruption will almost certain raise its ugly head - but it isn't impossible. If those qualified people have also adapted to Western cultural values, they may keep the farms as profitable enterprises, contributing to the SA economy. If, on the other hand, they have typical African values - every relative, friend and neighbor expects (and gets) stuff for free - the farms will go bankrupt anyway.
It will be interesting to see how the soon-to-be-dispossessed are treated, when they apply for refugee status in the coming months and years...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
by riT-k0MA on Wednesday February 28, @02:31PM
You're not entirely correct. There are a large number of people, still living, who were forcefully removed from their homes during the Apartheid regime. Many of them are grandparents. Some are even great grandparents. They want their land returned to them so that they may will it onto their descendants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @03:32PM
But they wont get their land returned to them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @03:42PM
How far back do you play this game of "turn back the clock"?
Can we turn it even farther back to when a Boer family settled unoccupied land that wasn't black controlled at that time? Do white people get it back? If not, do we ever give land to the San, since they have occupied South Africa for tens of thousands of years, rather than the Bantu newcomers?
None of this propety theft is fair. If you feel blacks are disadvantaged, then the govt should fund programs for them funded by non-oppressive taxes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @03:47PM
Grandparents and great grandparents will soon be dead.
They can't do anything with the land, so you are advocating a windfall to people who never knew the land. They don't have it coming to them because it wasn't taken from them. It's history at this point. New solutions are needed at this point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:53PM
No, Bradley13 is unjust. The consequences of injustice do not stop with a single generation. If you stole my people's land, and now I have nothing, or next to nothing, is that unrelated? Maybe Bradley13 is just not too bright? Better than being evil.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @09:50PM
Maybe, but HE didnt steal your people's land now did he. Possibly some distant relatives did, but not him.
What about me, Both of my parent's parents came to the US in the early 20th century. Do I owe reparations? I didn't steal it, my relatives did not, and they did not steal it from YOU.
Please explain why I should give YOU money. My skin color is not pertinent to the discussion though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @02:30PM
How is it Marxist if you take only white farmer lands? Seems pretty racist, which communists should normally oppress (every member of the community being equal). Seems like this party has more to do with Nazi's than communists.
Disclaimer, talking about ideology fundamentals here, not an attempt to start a pro-/anti-communist/nazi discussion.
by c0lo on Wednesday February 28, @02:53PM
Marxist? No, it has nothing to do with the position in the political spectrum.
It's the corrupt and inept administrator running out of money and desperately trying to cling a few more days to power.
by EvilSS on Wednesday February 28, @04:16PM
by pTamok on Wednesday February 28, @04:57PM
The Economic Freedom Fighters policy on land calls for expropriation of all land, not just that of white farmers:
(More at link) [effonline.org]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @03:25PM
South Africa was a modern, well-off economy until the world broke the apartheid era government.
Now it is the world leader in HIV, has a staggering rape and violent crime rate, and is about to encounter food shortages with this move. In short, black rule has turned / is turning South Africa into a typical sub Saharan African country.
Apartheid should have ended a different way. Tribal people don't have the mindset to rule a republic.
by FatPhil on Wednesday February 28, @04:11PM
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @04:53PM
This move seems to have expected unexpected consequences.
Namely, the loss of a productive agricultural sector.
Looks like an unfortunate mix of
1) 'Justice' is necessary even if it means general starvation.
2) Lack of competence preventing the ability to balance political matters and practical ones.
3) Corruption preventing caring as long as they get theirs.
4) Rose colored glasses making them think it can't happen to us.
TFA stands for something else on this one.
by requerdanos on Wednesday February 28, @04:17PM
Whether you call it "expropriate", asset forfeiture, or something else, organized crime that victimizes a group that you have labeled as "the bad guys" is still organized crime, and still victimizes a target group.
In my home country, any law enforcement-related agency that covets your house, car, or boat, need only accuse you of using them to violate a drug law. (You don't have to violate that law, don't have to be tried nor convicted, the accusation is enough). On that accusation, they simply steal your property, legal and proper, victimizing "those baselessly accused of crimes." Its Internal Revenue Service can do the same thing, accusing you instead of falling afoul of the tax codes.
Whether a government steals what it wants from "people accused of drug and/or tax crimes" to enrich itself, or steals what it wants from "white farmers" most of whom are accused of nothing by intelligent people, except for those accused of the crimes of people long-dead by people who are not very bright, it's still victimizing people by stealing their property.
On the bad-good spectrum, this is "bad".
by pTamok on Wednesday February 28, @04:37PM
I went to school with a Rhodesian whose family had emigrated from Rhodesia during the Rhodesian Bush War [wikipedia.org]. The parents obviously understood how the situation was likely to play out. Sadly, they were correct.
It seems to be human nature to visit retribution on nth generation colonists for actions taken by their forebears and their forebears' governments. Humans are, at times, all too human in their actions. The will to revenge is strong, which is why Nelson Mandela is such a special outlier. It would make more sense to tax colonists' descendants at a greater rate than the descendants of non-colonists* and use the revenue to improve society for everyone until the notional debt was paid off. Setting the excess rate would need to be done carefully.
I hope South Africa's future is blessed with competent and uncorrupt politicians who have the country's best interests at heart, and a discerning, well-informed and intelligent electorate.
*This would have the side-effect of encouraging the development of accurate genealogical information for taxpayers.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @05:44PM
"The will to revenge is strong, which is why Nelson Mandela is such a special outlier."
My god you don't understand history. Here's a hint, look at Mandela's actions that sent him to jail and look at the death count after he came to power. Bonus points for realizing the "nobel peace prize" is a complete and total farce.
by fritsd on Wednesday February 28, @08:26PM
Thank you! That was very insightful.
I just did what you asked!
I just imagined what South Africa would look like now, if Eugène Terre-Blanche [wikipedia.org] or Julius "Kill the Boer" Malema [wikipedia.org] had got to power, instead of Nelson Mandela.
Phew but they've been lucky, those South Africans, with the death count that Mandela caused!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @06:18PM
Mandela is made out to be some saint for two reasons. First, from a South African view, he's a country founder. (like Washington, Mao, and Kim) Second, from an American view, supporting him is a way to assuage our slavery guilt.
The reality is that he tortured people to death.
The hands would be bound or hacked off. The person would be made to kneel. An old tire would be placed around the neck and over the shoulders, like a necklace. Liquid fuel would be poured into the tire and then ignited. Once the fire was well underway, the person's family would be encouraged to try to save the person. At that point of course, the person was probably doomed, and if not doomed then they'd at least have no face anymore due to burns. The family members would likely burn themselves trying to save the person.
by Arik on Wednesday February 28, @06:53PM
This article makes it sound like it's finally going to do just that, only the article seems to be a bad lip reading and the rest of the press has it only as a 'proposal' - and not one expected to get support. So, so far, so good, still not Zimbabwe.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:26PM
Nah, more likely it is that members of a favored group will consider themselves superior to others, they will take free shots against the unfavored if they feel they won't be punished, and finally there's free stuff coming to members of the favored group.