The videos from the USENIX Enigma 2018 sessions are now online. The 2018 conference ran from January 16th through the 18th in Santa Clara, California, USA and dealt with topics within the theme of "Security and Privacy Ideas that Matter". The conference is a single track and the overall goal is to "clearly explain emerging threats and defenses in the growing intersection of society and technology, and to foster an intelligent and informed conversation within the community and the world."

Original Submission