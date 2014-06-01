Jake Archibald writes in his blog about the bigger problem presented by importing third-party content into web pages. Even CSS is a problem as a CSS keylogger demo showed the other day.

A few days ago there was a lot of chatter about a 'keylogger' built in CSS. Some folks called for browsers to 'fix' it. Some folks dug a bit deeper and saw that it only affected sites built in React-like frameworks, and pointed the finger at React. But the real problem is thinking that third party content is 'safe'.

While most are acutely aware, yet ignore, the danger presentd by third-party javascript and javascript in general, most forget about CSS. Jake reminds us and walks through quite a few exampled of how CSS can be misused by third-parties exporting it.

