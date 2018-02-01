from the late-pay-back dept.
A new study links doing one's homework, being interested and behaving responsibly in high school to better academic and career success as many as 50 years later. This effect, reported in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, holds true even after accounting for parental income, IQ and other factors known to influence achievement, researchers report.
The study analyzed decades of data collected by the American Institutes for Research beginning in 1960 and continuing to the present. The original data set included more than 370,000 students. High school participants were originally tested on academic, cognitive and behavioral characteristics in 1960 and also responded to follow-up surveys in later years. The new analysis looked at the initial student tests and their responses 11 years and 50 years later.
Of the 1,952 participants randomly selected from those who responded to surveys 50 years later, "those who showed more interest in high school and had higher writing skills reported earning higher incomes," said Spengler, who led the study. "They also tended to have higher occupational prestige than their peers when they showed responsible behaviors as a student." This was in addition to the gains associated with IQ, family income and personality traits such as conscientiousness, she said.
https://phys.org/news/2018-02-links-responsible-behavior-high-school.html
Behavior in high school predicts income and occupational success later in life
American Psychological Association
[Source]: University of Illinois
The paper "How you behave in school predicts life success above and beyond family background, broad traits, and cognitive ability" is available online and from the U. of I. News Bureau. DOI
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:32PM (2 children)
I thought we were all supposed to drop out of high school to get rich.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Wednesday February 28, @08:03PM (1 child)
Shows that you then had to drop out responsibly and politely, with a well-written F-U-All letter.
That's gonna be tough for the current generation to do, unless a 4-misspelled words Instagram post with a Grumpy Cat Meme, an eggplant emoji (gun emoji optional), turns out to be considered polite and responsible communication 50 years from now.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday February 28, @08:54PM
Well, also consider the audience.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 28, @07:36PM (4 children)
That's the difference in IQ that results from an enriched education
That's the difference in IQ that results from an enriched education
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:44PM (1 child)
Elitist liberal propaganda!
Y'know, I wonder if the anti-education thing was a massive troll attempt to get people to voluntarily dumb themselves own.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 28, @08:33PM
Anti-education is to get people to vote for a particular political party.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:52PM
Not the education which makes them successful 50 years on...
It is the ability to wade their way through pointless bullshit, social interactions, makework, and the plethora of mental health issues that may result, and continue to produce results which, for a statistically sufficient portion to make this study's point, succeed in life.
I would just like to point out if this is a study providing evidence 50 years later, that it only applied to the greybeards amongst us, and the millenials parents, and may not still apply to the what passes for the 'modern civilized world', which seems neither modern, nor civilized in comparison, although certainly with many technical advancements written about, some of which have been implemented, some of which are simply documented.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:02PM
20 points is the high estimate for a four-year degree and it is not necessarily causative. IIRC the more conservative range is between 1-3 points per year, with five points being the highest estimate.
This is at least according to Bryan Caplan, but he wrote a book on arguing against most higher education so feel free to be more skeptical.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:45PM (3 children)
Cool, never would have guessed that how well people do in an academic environment is a predictor for how well those people do in an academic environment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @07:57PM (2 children)
You forgot the "better academic and career success. Did you skip out a lot during high school?
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday February 28, @08:09PM
I skipped my VB programming class so much that when the vice-principal would look for people skipping, he would pass right by me because I was ALWAYS in the cafeteria at that time. I think I went to like 5 classes, and was able to complete the coursework in those 5 classes (the entire course was essentially to code a blackjack game).
Today, I am moderately successful. I'm comfortable -- not rich, not poor. I have a pretty good job that has almost no chance for promotion/advancement with a good company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:49PM
Do you understand the word "and"?
Saying that a person is successful in "academics and [their] career" means that both of the following are statements true:
(a) that the person is successful in academics, and
(b) that the person is successful in their career.
(a) is a tautology because the premise was that the person does well in academics.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 28, @07:53PM
I would have never imagined that the kids who did well in school and went on to college are richer than the kids that got knocked up or dropped out or got hooked on addictive drugs. I'm glad that got cleared up.
That said, there are definitely exceptions: For instance, one fairly well-known figure basically coasted through his youth, had serious drinking problems and got hooked on cocaine at one point, and he ended up being president of the US. Meanwhile, my smartest and most responsible classmate was, last I checked, working as a medical secretary, because she was speaking English as her fourth language, and her parents had left behind most of their wealth and their successful careers behind when they left Bosnia.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday February 28, @08:11PM (3 children)
Seems reasonable. Motivation, responsibility, and mental intensity are 100% what is required to be successful. Not necessarily a stable home life. Not intelligence. Not race. Not sex.
When society tells one of the sexes that they don't have to be responsible and that if something bad happens the government should step in and settle things for them: that's taking their responsibility away. That kills their chances at success. If you don't learn to be responsible and to look to others to fulfill that you're going to have a hard time.
When society tells a certain class of people to not try, the deck is stacked against them and it's predetermined they will lose: that kills motivation. Effort is required but if we tell people don't put in effort, you're going to lose anyway. Bad times.
When society tells young children rote memorization, practice, and core skills are not important. Don't learn these things. You can save the world by writing shitty javascript and "raising awareness of critical social issues": that kills mental intensity. They do not develop the ability to learn something difficult. They do not understand what is required to do so and become angry it isn't in the same class of activity as posting on twitter and shopping on amazon.
Why are we actively destroying our children's chances of success through poor societal normals?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday February 28, @08:31PM (1 child)
Examples? Seriously, there's the pre-internet and post-internet bodies of knowledge that have become more/less difficult/irrelevant, so being on the cusp it can be difficult to tell the difference.
Difficult:
Pre-internet: Communications logistics/cost management
Post-internet: Standing out on Youtube or the Internet enough to make money from it
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:37PM
Pre-Internet, it was also difficult to stand out on YouTube or the Internet enough to make money from it.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 28, @08:46PM
Better to tell them to try. That they can accomplish anything they set their mind to.
And then take away their opportunities to do so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:15PM (6 children)
High school was of little interest because it was too slow and there were too many bullshit requirements. Night classes at a community college helped, but I mainly coasted through high school with decent enough grades while trying not to kill myself out of boredom.
Thankfully, "higher writing skills" were not necessary for a STEM PhD. I'd guess that many here have similar stories since many in STEM fields are about as well-rounded as a triangle.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 28, @08:41PM (2 children)
About writing skills. I'll never have a PhD, but writing skills are not necessary to get through school (way back in the day) if you could complete work. And to get a good job, if you could actually code and communicate sufficiently well. As a company grows and gets acquired by a company far away, and you get email in the mid 1980's, then you begin to realize the importance of being able to express yourself concisely and clearly in writing. Especially on complex technical subjects. Such as explaining how to perversely use exceptions on each iteration to transform a recursive function into an iterative one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:47PM (1 child)
Abusing Python exceptions to turn a recursive function iterative [ycombinator.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 28, @09:36PM
Yep, just what I was thinking of. :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @08:44PM (2 children)
Some time in the middle 2000s, MIT began putting so much emphasis on "higher writing skills", communication, arts, and "well-roundedness", that you'd have been fucked. They should really change the name to MITH: Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Humanities.
Supposedly, this is to foster better leaders within the tech industry, but I think it just turns the tech-savvy youth into better bullshitters.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 28, @09:08PM (1 child)
I'm guessing you wanted to go there and didn't get in because your verbal and non-STEM scores weren't so good.
But I'm going to agree with MIT on this one: Good verbal skills and a wide range of knowledge definitely helps people working in technology. Some of the examples of why it matters:
- You need to be able to understand why you're building the thing you're being asked to build, in order to design it properly.
- You need to be able to make suggestions of why something else you could build might be better.
- You need to be able to explain what you've built to STEM colleagues who are going to need to use it.
- You also need to be able to explain your work to people with little-to-no STEM background.
- If you start getting to the point where you're supervising or mentoring other people, you need to be skilled at reading moods and handling their psychology well.
- If you start getting further up in the hierarchies, you'll need to develop good schmoozing skills. I know you probably don't like that, but welcome to how management works.
And if you look at the really celebrated scientists out there, you'll notice they can speak and write well. Because it's part of the job.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @09:26PM
Very bad.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday February 28, @09:05PM
This explains a lot, actually. I was thinking that responsible behavior *now* would be enough, but it turns out I was not exactly right.