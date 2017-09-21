from the cutting-losses dept.
Wikipedia Zero Discontinued Due to Lack of Adoption and Interest Outside North America and Europe
Wikipedia's zero-rated access program will be discontinued:
In the program's six year tenure, we have partnered with 97 mobile carriers in 72 countries to provide access to Wikipedia to more than 800 million people free of mobile data charges. Since 2016, we have seen a significant drop off in adoption and interest in the program. This may be due, in part, to the rapidly shifting mobile industry, as well as changes in mobile data costs. At this same time, we conducted extensive research [1] [2] to better understand the full spectrum of barriers to accessing and participating in Wikipedia.
One of the critical issues we identified as part of this research was low awareness of Wikipedia outside of North America and Europe. To address this, we experimented with new projects and partnerships to increase awareness of Wikipedia, and we've experienced some initial success in this work. In Iraq, for example, we raised awareness of Wikipedia by more than 30%. In Nigeria, we partnered with Nigerian community members and Nollywood stars to introduce more than 15 million people to Wikipedia and how it works. These successes have given us several ideas for where we may take our partnership work next, and over the coming year, we will explore other ways we can leverage the findings from our research and the Wikipedia Zero program to direct future work with partners.
The Wikimedia Foundation, most well-known for Wikipedia, has participated in zero-rating for long enough to see a massive decline in it being a source of visits. That settles that. So now Wikipedia is turning around and resuming its efforts to instead be available to any visitor.
After careful evaluation, the Wikimedia Foundation has decided to discontinue one of its partnership approaches, the Wikipedia Zero program. Wikipedia Zero was created in 2012 to address one barrier to participating in Wikipedia globally: high mobile data costs. Through the program, we partnered with mobile operators to waive mobile data fees for their customers to freely access Wikipedia on mobile devices. Over the course of this year, no additional Wikipedia Zero partnerships will be formed, and the remaining partnerships with mobile operators will expire.
Source : Building for the future of Wikimedia with a new approach to partnerships
Brian Fung writes in the Washington Post that Wikipedia has been a little hesitant to weigh in on net neutrality, the idea that all Web traffic should be treated equally by Internet service providers such as Comcast or Time Warner Cable. That's because the folks behind Wikipedia actually see a non-neutral Internet as one way to spread information cheaply to users in developing countries. With Wikipedia Zero, users in places like Pakistan and Malaysia can browse the site without it counting it counting against the data caps on their cellphones or tablets. This preferential treatment for Wikipedia's site helps those who can't afford to pay for pricey data — but it sets the precedent for deals that cut against the net neutrality principle. "We believe in net neutrality in America," says Gayle Karen Young adding that Wikipedia Zero requires a different perspective elsewhere. "Partnering with telecom companies in the near term, it blurs the net neutrality line in those areas. It fulfils our overall mission, though, which is providing free knowledge."
Facebook and Google also operate programs internationally that are exempted from users' data caps — a tactic known somewhat cryptically as "zero rating". Facebook in particular has made “Facebook Zero” not just a sales pitch in developing markets but also part of an Internet.org initiative to expand access “to the two thirds of the world’s population that doesn’t have it.” But a surprising decision in Chile shows what happens when policies of neutrality are applied without nuance. Chile recently put an end to the practice, widespread in developing countries, of big companies “zero-rating” access to their services. "That might seem perverse," says Glyn Moody, "since it means that Chilean mobile users must now pay to access those services, but it is nonetheless exactly what governments that have mandated net neutrality need to do."
In many parts of the world, like North America, using Wikipedia is taken for granted; hell, there are even Twitter accounts to track government employees editing the internet's free encyclopedia while on the clock. But in other places, like Turkey or Syria, using Wikipedia can be difficult, and even dangerous.
For example, Wikipedia is still blocked in Turkey after the government restricted access to the site during a crackdown on dissident elements after a failed coup. Syrian-Palestinian digital activist and Wikipedia editor Bassel Khartabil is believed to have been executed by the Syrian government. To make using Wikipedia safer for at-risk users, former Facebook security engineer Alec Muffett has started an experimental dark net Wikipedia service that gives visitors some strong privacy protections. The project is unofficial; for now, Wikipedia isn't involved.
The service is accessible through the Tor browser, which routes your connection through several "hops" around the world to hide your location from anybody trying to track you. The normal version of Wikipedia is already accessible through Tor, but to get there a user's traffic has to exit the private Tor network, opening them to surveillance at the point where their traffic becomes unencrypted. Instead, Muffett has created what's known as an onion service for Wikipedia on the Tor network. That means your traffic never leaves the safely encrypted confines of Tor, keeping it hidden.
"Onion sites are considered to be about 'anonymity', but really they offer two more features: Discretion (e.g.: your employer or ISP cannot see what you are browsing, not even what site) and trust (if you access facebookcorewwwi.onion you are definitely connected to Facebook, because of the nature of Onion addressing)," Muffett wrote me in an email.
"The code is free and libre," he added. "I am doing it because it's worth doing."
[...] An onion service for Wikipedia has been a point of discussion in the Wikipedia community for a while, but Muffett seems to be the first person to actually create one. He pledged on Twitter to "keep it running for a few days," but with enough community support one could see Wikipedia on Tor becoming permanent.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by chromas on Wednesday February 28, @10:56PM (2 children)
That's okay. Zero-rating is contrary to net neutrality and we all love net neutrality right?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @11:19PM
I'm apathetic about network neutrality, but I hate people, so I'm going to disagree with everything you stand for.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by frojack on Thursday March 01, @12:21AM
Well apparently Wiki is paying carriers to provide free access to wiki content.
So Wikipedia runs their own BEGGING season asking money to turn it over to cell providers who basically have more money than God, so that they can offer free access to people who don't appear to have any problem shelling out for an expensive smartphone.
This happens every year inspite of Wiki sitting on 50 million in cash, and another 55 million in short term investments [wikimedia.org]. Their net asset value has been growing at 20 million a year.
Of course either At&T or Verizon make Wikimedia look like homeless beggars by comparison.
So definitely first world problems here. Both those companies are funded by Joe Sixpack, but one begs money yearly and survives on the work of unpaid volunteers.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 28, @11:02PM
Search for "free internet tricks" and you will see people outside North America and Europe are perfectly capable of scamming their mobile operators when they want free mobile data. It's only in the first world where lazy people sit on their hands and whine about their data caps and expensive bills instead of educating themselves about how the mobile networks actually work.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Thursday March 01, @12:49AM (2 children)
This might have been useful back in the days of $0.02/kb, but these days with data costs 1000s of times lower, the amount of bandwidth that the average person uses from Wikipedia amounts to virtually nothing. Especially considering it would be dwarfed to insignificance by all the other multimedia traffic.
The amount of effort required for a carrier to separate out service access for something with such a low duty cycle use is an enormous waste of time/money compared to the benefits (to anyone). It's bad enough the carriers offer all sorts of a 'free bandwidth' to certain multimedia services (eg. iTunes, Fox channels, etc) as part of packages as a marketing exercise to sucker people in to using them over another carrier.
Wikimedia should drop this approach as it seems utterly pointless.
(Score: 3, Informative) by isj on Thursday March 01, @01:28AM (1 child)
Depends on where you are. Eg. I just checked the prices in Zimbabwe - still approximately 1USD/MB. Combined with the income of an average household, the data traffic is still quite expensive.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Thursday March 01, @03:07AM
Zimbabwe is around $20/GB up to 0.15c per MB.
But, ignoring the absolute value, since maybe someone in Zimbabwe earns $1 per hour, it's still about relative data usage for the average consumer. No one is going to prioritise a plan that advertises "free Wikipedia" over one that offers "free Facebook" or something they spend 99% of their time using. So, in the end, it's still not an incentive for the vast majority of potential users that might consumed 99MB of social medial on the same day they consumed 500kB of Wikipedia. It's like giving someone a less than 1% discount on their data.
Maybe it would encourage people to go down the Wikipedia "rabbit hole" more often on their mobile devices. Or it might be useful for someone that spends all day doing research, and very little time on social media or Youtube. But, in the end, I can't imagine it being even a minor blip on anyone's radar when it comes to saving money on mobile data.
People get a data plan to cover their primary usage - in this day and age, it's Facebook/other social media platforms, maybe some audio streaming/download service, and possibly data syncing (photos/etc). So data plans have to have relative costs low enough to deal with the typical media volume on those platforms.