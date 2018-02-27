from the toward-a-cheaper,-less-polluting-future dept.
Common Dreams reports
More than 100 cities across the globe are now mostly powered by renewable energy, a number that has more than doubled over the past three years, according to a review of environmental data collected from entities worldwide.
The new analysis, a tally of information collected by the U.K.-based group CDP [Carbon Disclosure Project] and released [February 27], accounts for towns and cities that get at least 70 percent of their electricity from renewable sources such as wind and solar. In addition to publishing its complete list, the group created an interactive map that features key details about some municipalities' transitions.
While only four U.S. cities made the list--Aspen, Colorado; Burlington, Vermont; Eugene, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington--the group says 58 localities in the United States have committed to a full transition. Among the largest cities on CDP's list are Auckland, New Zealand; Nairobi, Kenya; Oslo, Norway; and Vancouver, Canada. Forty-seven of the cities listed are located in Brazil. More than 40 cities--from Burlington to Reykjavik, Iceland to Basel, Switzerland--are fully powered by renewables.
[...] The new data reflects the rapidly growing trend to commit to a renewable energy transition at a local level. CDP noted in a statement that Tuesday's analysis "comes on the same day the UK100 network of local government leaders announce that over 80 UK towns and cities have committed to 100 percent clean energy by 2050, including Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and 16 London boroughs".
(Score: 3, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @12:39AM
Mister President, please wax eloquent on the topic of Clean Coal.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2, Funny) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @12:41AM (1 child)
BERNIE SANDERS WAS ONCE MAYOR OF BURLINGTON.
GODLESS COMMUNISTS THE LOT OF THEM. LOSING ELECTIONS JUST ISNT GOOD ENOUGH FOR THAT SORRY LOT.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday March 01, @12:59AM
Sole-ar entertainment
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Thursday March 01, @12:45AM (6 children)
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @01:24AM (1 child)
Decades ago a hydroelectric damn was fixing to inundate some Native American villages. The Native Americans eventually gave up on fighting it when they were assured that new villages would be built for them - at taxpayer expense.
Just a few years ago it finally made the news that those poor bastards were living mostly in cardboard boxes. The Gummint promised to make good on its broken promises.
Fast forward to today, and even that last promise has been broken.
I see some progress though: the Native Americans seem to be penetrating the public mind when they use social media to point out that Native American history isn't taught in school.
The only time my own history class mentioned them was when the Native Americans won a Supreme Court case and the president - Andrew Jackson - pointed out to the Supremes that he had guns and they didn't.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:37AM
There's a famous quote that goes along with that story:
John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it. [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @01:50AM
The vast majority of the power being discussed is hydro.
And they are spinning it as solar/wind, while actively protesting hydro projects (thank you 'Green'peace)
Hydro is a great power source, done right, and if you have the geography, however it isnt greenwashed enough, it seems..
Sad, really.
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Thursday March 01, @02:08AM
That darn frojack! Always sweating the details! So how about that Anthropogenic Global Warming? Did you know that Reservoirs slow down the rotation of the planet, by raising the center of gravity, and so contribute to Anthropogenic Global warming, by making the days longer, so more sunlight is received, and that. It is like a figure skater who extends the limbs, slowing a rotation, and draws them in to spin faster.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @02:45AM
Jesus, you right wing nut jobs really reach for reasons to piss on everything good don't you? I think I'll just start calling you all "trolls" and letting that encompass all the internet asshats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @04:56AM
Niagara Falls (both Ontario and New York) would probably be on this list if the local hydro power was used locally. Instead, in the USA, it's sent to a wide variety of users by the NY Power Authority. Not sure about Ontario, but that power is probably shipped out as well.
Fun fact, the Niagara Falls are nearly dry at night, when water is stored in large ponds just above the power generators. In day time the Falls are turned back on for tourists and the generators drain the ponds.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @01:44AM (3 children)
You feed the slaves, house them in shacks, let them fuck each other, and you get some more slaves.
So you see, renewable energy isn't quite as impressive as you want to be, you moronically stupid socialist sack of shit.
Fuck you, OriginalSocialist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @02:29AM (2 children)
May you be the first to burn in our all-new SoylentGenerator (TM)
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday March 01, @07:08AM (1 child)
"SoylentPower is People!"
Somebody had to say it. Seriously
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:21AM
Can you can the theatrics? This is serious talk!