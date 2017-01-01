from the neverending-story dept.
A behavioral quirk in SAML libraries has left many single-sign-on (SSO) implementations vulnerable to abuse. It allows an attacker that has gained any authenticated access to trick the system into granting further access as a different user without knowledge of that user's password.
This could be used by an attacker who has compromised a low level limited access account to acquire access to third-party cloud services -- or it could be used by a malicious insider seeking access to reserved network areas (such as the payroll databases, or HR records).
The vulnerability was discovered by the research team of Duo Security, itself an SSO provider; and is described in a blog posted today. It affects many of the leading SSO providers, and probably affects the majority of proprietary company SSO developments.
[...] Not all SSO implementations are vulnerable to this glitch; but Duo has demonstrated that many are. All that is required from the attacker is a genuine account that he can 'modify' to his attack target, plus the relatively minor technical savvy to intercept and edit the SAML authentication as it passes through the browser.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 01, @03:49AM (1 child)
SSO = convenience
convenience != security
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday March 01, @09:08AM
Yup. What SSO really stands for is Single-point-of-failure Sign On.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 01, @07:21AM (1 child)
From TFA:
Vendor impact Information [cert.org]
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday March 01, @09:14AM
It's also not necessarily a vuln in SAML but yet another of the infinite vulns in XML signatures. The problem with them is that you're signing active content that can be modified, and modify itself, without invalidating the signature (this is a feature of XML signatures, no other data format allows you to change the signed data without also invalidating the signature, how cool is XML for allowing that?). This one is a perpetual vulnerability machine, there have been endless vulns based on this over time, all you need to do is look at something that relies on XMLDSig and you'll find more.