Widespread Vulnerability Found in Single-Sign-on Products

posted by mrpg on Thursday March 01, @03:23AM
from the neverending-story dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

A behavioral quirk in SAML libraries has left many single-sign-on (SSO) implementations vulnerable to abuse. It allows an attacker that has gained any authenticated access to trick the system into granting further access as a different user without knowledge of that user's password.

This could be used by an attacker who has compromised a low level limited access account to acquire access to third-party cloud services -- or it could be used by a malicious insider seeking access to reserved network areas (such as the payroll databases, or HR records).

The vulnerability was discovered by the research team of Duo Security, itself an SSO provider; and is described in a blog posted today. It affects many of the leading SSO providers, and probably affects the majority of proprietary company SSO developments.

[...] Not all SSO implementations are vulnerable to this glitch; but Duo has demonstrated that many are. All that is required from the attacker is a genuine account that he can 'modify' to his attack target, plus the relatively minor technical savvy to intercept and edit the SAML authentication as it passes through the browser.

Source: Widespread Vulnerability Found in Single-Sign-On Products

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 01, @03:49AM (1 child)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday March 01, @03:49AM (#645596)

    SSO = convenience

    convenience != security

  • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 01, @07:21AM (1 child)

    by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Thursday March 01, @07:21AM (#645655) Homepage Journal

    From TFA:

    OneLogin - python-saml - CVE-2017-11427
            OneLogin - ruby-saml - CVE-2017-11428
            Clever - saml2-js - CVE-2017-11429
            OmniAuth-SAML - CVE-2017-11430
            Shibboleth - CVE-2018-0489
            Duo Network Gateway - CVE-2018-7340

    Vendor impact Information [cert.org]

    No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr

    • (Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday March 01, @09:14AM

      by driverless (4770) on Thursday March 01, @09:14AM (#645689)

      It's also not necessarily a vuln in SAML but yet another of the infinite vulns in XML signatures. The problem with them is that you're signing active content that can be modified, and modify itself, without invalidating the signature (this is a feature of XML signatures, no other data format allows you to change the signed data without also invalidating the signature, how cool is XML for allowing that?). This one is a perpetual vulnerability machine, there have been endless vulns based on this over time, all you need to do is look at something that relies on XMLDSig and you'll find more.

