A new study showed a link between strong right-wing views and fear of disease and increased concern about hygiene.
The study showed that people who are more offended by bad odors are more likely to support authoritarian leaders, such as Donald Trump.
In the past, disgust at bad odors was important for survival. The scientists suggested that the disgust at unfamiliar odors may be linked to a desire to keep apart from "culturally unfamiliar" groups.
[...] In the new study, 160 people were rated on their aversion to bodily odours on a scale to one five and their responses compared to their political views. It found that each point higher on the disgust scale was associated with feeling 7.5 points more positive towards authoritarian leaders.
[...] It showed that people who were more disgusted by smells were also more likely to vote for Donald Trump than those who were less sensitive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @05:08AM (2 children)
Did they spray fart spray in the corner trash again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:28AM
Not a joke, fart spray makes people more "moral":
http://www.mbird.com/2010/03/on-relationship-between-fart-and/ [mbird.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @08:28AM
"When in a room with a bad odour, participants exhibited more conservative attitudes compared to those in a control room without a bad odour." [soylentnews.org]
"Disgusting images ... generate neural responses that are highly predictive of political orientation" [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @05:13AM (3 children)
I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, Communist subversion, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @05:21AM
Ha, beat me to it! I did find the clip,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSofqNSuVy8 [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:27AM
I can no longer sit back and allow Communist infiltration, Communist indoctrination, Communist subversion, that smell, and the international Communist conspiracy to sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @07:53AM
My father was JUST LIKE THAT.
He was completely convinced that we really should have nuked North Korea.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @05:14AM
Have you spoken to people with bad BO or breath? Man, I don't know know what's "right-wing" these days.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @05:22AM
An authoritarian has plans for your money; an authoritarian knows best how to allocate your capital; an authoritarian defines who is privileged and who is not.
Hillary Clinton stunk a lot more than Donald Trump.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @05:28AM (7 children)
I suspect this is supposed to be how academia insults me, but whatever. I'm cool with it.
There is something very broken if you don't have an aversion to things that are gross, disgusting, threatening, risky, etc. This is a protective feature of the human mind; it keeps you from an early death. Evolution selects for it. If you lack the feature... well that's like lacking so many other things that normal humans use to survive, like ears. You aren't just differently special. You are broken.
We've seen plenty of similar studies before, for example with photos. We know that conservatives value sanctity, purity, and similar concepts that liberals mostly don't give a damn about.
Here, want to do a really easy study that you can publish? Compare rates of trypophobia. That one is pretty certain to primarily affect conservatives.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by LVDOVICVS on Thursday March 01, @06:00AM
Yeah, you're better. You're not "broken."
You said yourself "...conservatives value... concepts..." The avoidance of gross, disgusting things might produce the opposite of an evolutionary benefit. I've seen a burly, conservative man or two wretch at the mere idea of having to change his baby's diaper. Letting your offspring wallow in filth is not beneficial for your progeny. It's not the act of changing the baby that's the problem, it's the "concept" that it's somehow "gross."
It's not some evolutionary superiority that causes this type of behavior, it's that you're a sensitive snowflake.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:16AM
Generally, they *say* they value it but then act contrary to what they believe. Kind of reminds be of when you look at people that are "violently anti-gay" and then you find out they they are gay themselves and it's just an episode of self-loathing.
I would describe myself as a liberal. And I value sanctity and purity too, but I also recognize that people are not perfect and I will not condemn another because they do not live up to my standards (provided they do not affect my and my family's life with their "transgressions")... You know, live and let live??
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @07:52AM
A few months ago I purchased a really spiffy accordion file.
Then I sorted all my bills and statements into separate piles on the floor.
That accordion file remains empty. Those bills and statements remain on my floor but they've been kicked around so much that really they are just one pile.
I am a Pre-Soviet Marxist.
Have A Nice Day! :)
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2, Interesting) by knarf on Thursday March 01, @08:13AM (1 child)
It would be interesting to see whether there is a link between toxoplasmosis infection [1] and left-wing political views. Infection with this parasite has been shown to inhibit natural aversion from predators in rodents. In humans it has been shown to promote promiscuous sexual behaviour [2] and increase risk-taking in men. People infected with this parasite have a reduced sense of self-preservation, something which might help the parasite spread but is detrimental to the host. I do see parallels between the irrational behaviour of many left-wing politicians who seem to be bent on "cultural suicide" and the mentioned effects.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Toxoplasmosis [wikipedia.org]
[2] http://www.psypost.org/2016/11/study-toxoplasma-gondii-parasite-can-alter-humans-sexual-desires-45990 [psypost.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday March 01, @08:27AM
You really think the so-called conservatives in this country *aren't* committing cultural suicide? Look at what it is they stand for and the results of their policies. The most charitable thing that can be said relating to your idea is that the extremes of both sides are committing cultural suicide by different paths.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 4, Informative) by FatPhil on Thursday March 01, @08:57AM
Everyone must avoid blue cheese, as it's moldy. And white rinded cheese like brie, as that rind's mold too. And all cheese, as it's milk gone off. And yoghurt, for the same reason. Keffir's out too, obviously.
And beer, my goodness - that's a malt drink with a massive yeast infection. Ditto cider. And wine of course. Yikes, no more vinegar on my chips either, as that's wine that's gone bad. I guess the soy sauce is off the menu too, for obvious reasons.
And who called kimchee a "superfood"? It's rotton bok choi - that's gotta go. Saurkraut's in the same boat, no more of that, definitely. Salty gherkins? No fricking way, that's lactobacillus at work!
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:46AM
Evolution also selected for the features you call broken, otherwise you wouldn't find them in humans.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday March 01, @05:46AM (4 children)
So, a politician's *policies* can stink, as long as their *breath* smells good.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:44AM (3 children)
Not only is "his" gender neutral, but it's singular.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:51AM (2 children)
Furken off, Wilbur! Your anti-pronoun correctness has no place here!
(Oh, and I, for one, preferred the original title, "String Right-wing Views". I expected something from String-theory deniers.)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday March 01, @07:33AM (1 child)
Your partisan issues are your problem.
I was attempting to generalize. While "his" can be used as the gender-neutral pronoun, I would be tainted by your politics if I had said "his" *or* her". The Anti- crowds on both sides have been waging war based on gender (really, sex) for a long time. Even using "xe" doesn't work.
Perhaps, had Trump's opponent not ben female, I could have used "her", but even then, I would be tempting fate.
If I had my druthers, English would have differentiatable, gender-neutral plural and singular pronouns.
It doesn't.
You all can work out what they should be called.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:40AM
Only special, unique, or precious things (such as boats, or females, etc.) are emphasized with the "feminine" forms.
Everything else is entirely gender neutral, except that context often implies gender, and most interesting contexts involve men.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @05:54AM (5 children)
People will try to sell anything in their quest to undermine Trump.
*
As a counterpoint, I submit that many of the people I have met who despise Trump most vehemently are seriously messed up people. I'm talking people who get drunk every day, people who make a practice of asking people for money they will never pay back, etc.
*
*
Sorry, liberal folks, but if you're looking for a high correlation between whether a person liked Clinton or Trump, the "misfit and loser" pile contains a MUCH higher
percentage of Clinton fans.
*
*
I voted Tor Trump after having voted for Obama twice. I reckon you could say my vote for Trump was my way of saying I have had enough of the people who want everything for free and the people who have no problem taking money away from people who have busted their ass to EARN IT.
*
*
And I am going to vote for Trump again, unless the Democrats can come up with something a lot more credible than Clinton or Oprah.
*
I don't give the slightest fuck what you think of me or my opinions, so I will tell you in advance you can and should go fuck yourself if you disagree with me.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by linuxrocks123 on Thursday March 01, @06:26AM (1 child)
> I don't give the slightest fuck what you think of me or my opinions, so I will tell you in advance you can and should go fuck yourself if you disagree with me.
Please don't take any part of this as a personal attack -- it's not.
There are a number of studies like this that find psychological differences between conservatives and liberals. Reductionism is never proper, but it makes sense that people with higher general levels of xenophobia ("they're bringing guns, they're bringing crime...") would become conservatives, while people with higher levels of empathy ("let's make sure people don't die because they don't have health insurance" > "fuck them I got mine") would become liberals.
The nice thing, though, is people can change. If you want to develop more empathy, you can. If you want to conquer your fears, you can.
If you don't want to, though, no one can make you. All I can offer is that my life got better the more I started caring more about others and being less afraid of stuff I didn't need to be afraid of. Eventually, after I'd become a far better person than I used to be, God actually reached out to me, to let me know I'm on the right path, to help me help others, to help me continue healing, and to provide the comfort that perhaps this world isn't all there is.
Politics isn't important to spiritual growth, per se, but I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt that empathy really is part of the key to a better life, and you can't care about others while you're simultaneously focused on how horrible they are for paying less in taxes, or winning an "argument" (really "insult match") against them.
Another part of the key is respecting yourself -- you are beautiful not because you are better than someone else (like "misfits and losers"), but simply because you have thought, and emotions, and a soul.
Unfortunately, I think everyone has to find this key for himself. Parents can probably help, but many haven't found the key themselves, and just make things worse. But maybe this post, just maybe, can help you or someone else look. It's worth a few minutes of my time to try, anyway.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday March 01, @08:31AM
I've mostly seen atheists and deconverts from the Abrahamic religions go this path, and the more "Christian" someone is, the worse they are as a person, in my experience. This tells me you and said atheists and deconverts have all hit on something fundamental about human nature, but they are predisposed to see it as happening despite some idea of the divine, while you are predisposed to see it as happening because of that idea.
Now, although not atheist myself, I *do* believe based on research into the religions that the former are correct in their approach; hippie humanist Jesus simply is not Biblical. The right-wingers and haters and fundies mostly have the right idea about him. But congrats on coming to the same conclusions about humanity and purpose and there being more than just animal satisfactions of the impulses and ego. I wish more people would do what you did.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Thursday March 01, @06:51AM (1 child)
No, you didn't. You are just a troll. Nothing more, nothing less.
Either you are being paid, or you are stupid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:55AM
Let's be generous here: why cannot she be both?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:54AM
Amazing!
What are the odds? This exactly describes all the Trump supporters I have ever met! Except they all had these cheap Chinese manufactured baseball caps on, with some embroidery.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Thursday March 01, @05:58AM
And the disease is called "evidence."
(Score: 2, Funny) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 01, @05:58AM (3 children)
The only people who like Trump are right-wing Americans, and they are *not* known for hygiene or cleanliness, and really quite the opposite.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:00AM (1 child)
What is that other than a "Troll"ish comment? At best, it's moderately "Funny", but only after being downgraded with "Overrated".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:59AM
Little known interesting fact: Before it came to mean "Dirty F**king Hippy" in the '60's, DFH stood for "Dirty F-ing Hillbilly". True story!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:09AM
What is that other than a "Troll"ish comment? At best, it's moderately "Funny", but only after being downgraded with "Overrated".
(Score: 2) by arslan on Thursday March 01, @06:11AM
Doesn't matter, we should still throw more rubbish at her in the next run-up just to make sure she gets more of the authoritarian voters... always good to be sure. Please start your composting now...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @06:32AM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @07:49AM (1 child)
I have a friend who is such a germophobe that she never touches doorknobs with her bare hands.
Her political persuasions put Rand Paul completely to shame.
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:53AM
Go figure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @08:23AM
Cleanliness of the mind and the body are both important. Look at the Jews and see for yourself... or rather smell for yourself.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday March 01, @08:23AM
I haaaaaate bad smells. Absolutely loathe them. My apartment is full of those Glade plugins, though only on the lowest setting because that stuff smells bad in high concentrations too. This is probably compensation for my hearing and vision, but it's saved my life on more than one occasion (smelled the gas before anyone else did).
And I voted Sanders in the primary, Clinton in the general, though with much disgust as I see much less daylight between her and Trump than between her and Sanders.
So...yeah, anecdotes aren't data and n=1 makes for a crappy sample run, but there ya go. This study is another one of those "conservatives value perceived purity, liberals value perceived justice/fairness" ones that's been making the rounds for a few years.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...