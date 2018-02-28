from the the-sounds-of-music dept.
Spotify has finally filed for an initial public offering:
Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service, has filed for an initial public offering today. The Sweden-based company co-founded by Daniel Ek, who has remained its CEO since its 2006 inception, and Martin Lorentzon has more than 71 million paying users as of December 2017. The company also enjoys an overall user base that includes ad-supported free listeners of 159 million, far outpacing the competition from Apple, Google, Tidal, and others. Spotify will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SPOT."
Spotify will be offering a direct listing, meaning that its shares can be traded on the open market sooner than with a more conventional IPO, as Spotify doesn't intend to raise a large amount of capital with its IPO. According to CNBC, the price of Spotify shares traded on private markets indicate the company could be worth as much as $23 billion.
The filing gives us one of our best looks yet at Spotify's finances, with the company posting revenue last year of €4,090 million (nearly $5 billion) and a net loss of -€1,235 million (or ~$1.5 billion) for the same period.
Also at TechCrunch.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by TGV on Thursday March 01, @07:01AM (4 children)
Now that their original investors are unwilling to pony up even more, the unknowing public at large is offered the great opportunity of paying the CEO and robbing artists. What a wonderful proposal.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @07:47AM (2 children)
"robbing" is the operative word here.
It's commonly argued that the artists enjoy more live concert ticket sales as a result of
Spotifypiracy. My friend Rick Walker [looppool.info] gets by mostly on such ticket sales. He doesn't feel that Spotify is earning its keep.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:49AM
Chances are, Spotify feels the same way about Mr. Walker.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @09:41AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:47AM
If anything, this will offset the risk of the initial investors; they probably want an IPO.
However, don't let reality get in the way of your naive view of the way the world works.
Say, though, what have you ever done for society? My daughter's life has been objectively improved by Spotify, as she uses that service all the time; what have you done for the world, even in failure? (Sorry, your worthless FOSS patches don't count.)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday March 01, @07:45AM (1 child)
Kuro5hin's balsamic viniga made bank when he bought TSLA shortly after its IPO.
"Losing 1.5 Billion" is reminiscent of the Irrational Exhuberance of Yore.
My latest project is quite close to customer beta.
All those customers are peripherals manufacturers - my client is a fabless semiconductor firm.
I get a big check when all the customers have signed off on the beta. Those customers are quite motivated to release it to their end-users.
During the Dot-Com Boom there was some guy who somehow managed to qualify for hundreds of credit cards. He took the maximum cash advance out of each one then bought internet stocks with it. His house was wallpapered with sticky notes so as to remind him to stay current on his payments.
I read about him in a newspaper article just about when the Dot Com Crash was as-yet barely noticeable.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 01, @08:00AM
The best hope is here:
That's a ballsy forecast, and if Apple misses that target, it could send Spotify's shares up. You could also see this as tied to the fate of the "HomePod". Basically all of the smart speakers (Amazon Echo, Google Home, Apple HomePod) are integrated with each respective company's music streaming service.
Spotify considers flagship smartphones and smart speakers from Amazon, Apple, and Google a threat to its business [businessinsider.com]
I don't recommend stock gambling. But if you do manage to make some money out of SPOT, you should rub it in as many AC faces as possible.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday March 01, @08:35AM (1 child)
Fuck, I hate these assholes gambling with the US economy in these casinos they call stock exchanges. PRODUCE SOMETHING. Work for a living.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 01, @08:36AM
The irony here is that Spotify are also parasites.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday March 01, @09:51AM
Looks like they spent 5325M servicing 230M users which works out to 2Euros/month/user. They can't recoup that through subscriptions and ads? They charge $9.99US/mo, want to assume something similar elsewhere but the math doesn't work if that is so. If all 71m paid subs were paying that much they would carry the free users even if ads brought in zero. I'm betting it is like the drug companies, milk America to subsidize the rest of the world but it ain't bringing in enough coins to feed the licensing agencies and pay hosting.
Considering their situation is about as good as it is ever getting, the walled gardens are closing in on them and royalties only go up, going to have to rate this stock a "don't buy" unless you are just playing the media frenzy and think you will be the one who gets out before the stampede.