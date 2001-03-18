from the Very-attractive-idea dept.
Toyota says it has invented a new magnet for high-energy applications like electric motors that uses a fraction of the amount of neodymium (a rare-earth element) of a standard iron, boron, neodymium (NdFeB) magnet.
Rare-earth magnets are used in many hybrid vehicles, some all-electric vehicles, and in other applications like wind turbines and robotics.
Although "rare" is a bit of a misnomer for a material like neodymium (high demand has led to relatively high production volumes), Toyota notes that "there are concerns that shortages will develop as electrified vehicles, including hybrid and battery electric vehicles, become increasingly popular in the future." That concern is compounded by the concentration of rare-earth mining: although attempts have been made to mine rare-earth metals in the US [Ed note: paywalled] and other parts of the world, a preponderance of rare-earth mining occurs in China. That country threatened to stop exporting neodymium and other rare earths in 2011, which sent prices for the metals soaring. If China were to use rare-earth access as a geopolitical tool again, it could significantly impact companies like Toyota that depend on rare earths to build flagship products like the Prius.
The new magnet Toyota developed also uses no terbium or dysprosium, which can be added to neodymium to improve its operability at high heat, above 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit). (In fact, mining consultancy Roskill notes that few automakers use terbium in magnets anymore, though dysprosium is still commonly added to magnets with neodymium.)
Source: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/02/neodymium-more-like-neo-dont-mium-new-magnet-uses-fewer-key-rare-earths/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @01:45PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFabsRFnWy0 [youtube.com]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by BananaPhone on Thursday March 01, @03:43PM (8 children)
For whatever reason (aka money), laws in the US for forbid mining rare-earth metals when they are mixed in with Thorium.
In China they allow separating and storing the Thorium at the rare-earth mine. The US does not.
Thorium mixed in with rare-earth minerals is also quite common.
The shortage of rare-earth minerals in the US is a Made-in-america problem.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @03:53PM (3 children)
I think it has to do with Thorium dust:
https://www.lenntech.com/periodic/elements/th.htm [lenntech.com]
If I recall correctly, Thorium is an alpha emitter, which means it is pretty safe as long as it is outside the body. However, Thorium dust is the reason that thoriated elements for TIG welding are falling out of favor. I assume that the same reason applies to mining.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 01, @04:02PM (1 child)
Maybe, but this stuff (neodymium etc) is valuable, especially for economically strategic reasons.
So why not just have the miners wear good quality respirators so they don't breathe any of this stuff? Are American miners too dumb and stubborn to wear proper protective gear?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 01, @04:25PM
It's probably cheaper and less politically volatile to just let China dig up their own rare-earth metals and buy it from them. The rare-earth metals in the ground in the USA aren't going anywhere, so why dig it up, if it's not profitable?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 01, @06:26PM
The US cares about lung disease when it's time to mine Rare-Earth materials needed for high-tech, but not when it's mining coal ?
It shouldn't matter anyway. Black lung or Thorium lung, Republicans will defund not-rich people's healthcare equally, and let those Republican voters die bankrupt.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by stretch611 on Thursday March 01, @04:25PM
Rare earth elements are not rare, some are just as common as copper. However, there are major environment and health concerns associated with their mining. China has undercut the price to make it unfeasible to mine elsewhere in the world, especially in areas where more costs are associated with stricter environmental and health safety laws. They have also enacted quotas on exporting rare earths in order to give preferential treatment to Chinese companies shipping finished products made with rare-earths.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rare_earth_element [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday March 01, @06:25PM (2 children)
That is not true. What is true is that the regulations on handling thorium-tainted mine tailings contributes significantly to the cost of running rare earth mines in the US.
(Score: 2) by BananaPhone on Thursday March 01, @07:52PM (1 child)
https://youtu.be/tyqYP6f66Mw?t=231 [youtu.be]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Shire on Thursday March 01, @06:00PM
"Instead of neodymium or dysprosium, the magnet uses less-expensive rare-earth metals lanthanum and cerium. Certainly, this doesn't get rid of many of the issues with neodymium: lanthanum and cerium are still predominantly mined in China..."
They are simply substituing two cheaper rare earth materials in order to cut costs. This is obviously a good thing for the consumer, but it does nothing to break any reliance on the Chinese rare earth monopoly as OP's title suggests.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:08PM
"Although "rare" is a bit of a misnomer for a material like neodymium (high demand has led to relatively high production volumes)"
