Toyota's New Magnet Won't Depend on Some Key Rare-Earth Minerals

posted by martyb on Thursday March 01, @09:48AM
Fnord666 writes:

Toyota says it has invented a new magnet for high-energy applications like electric motors that uses a fraction of the amount of neodymium (a rare-earth element) of a standard iron, boron, neodymium (NdFeB) magnet.

Rare-earth magnets are used in many hybrid vehicles, some all-electric vehicles, and in other applications like wind turbines and robotics.

Although "rare" is a bit of a misnomer for a material like neodymium (high demand has led to relatively high production volumes), Toyota notes that "there are concerns that shortages will develop as electrified vehicles, including hybrid and battery electric vehicles, become increasingly popular in the future." That concern is compounded by the concentration of rare-earth mining: although attempts have been made to mine rare-earth metals in the US [Ed note: paywalled] and other parts of the world, a preponderance of rare-earth mining occurs in China. That country threatened to stop exporting neodymium and other rare earths in 2011, which sent prices for the metals soaring. If China were to use rare-earth access as a geopolitical tool again, it could significantly impact companies like Toyota that depend on rare earths to build flagship products like the Prius.

The new magnet Toyota developed also uses no terbium or dysprosium, which can be added to neodymium to improve its operability at high heat, above 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit). (In fact, mining consultancy Roskill notes that few automakers use terbium in magnets anymore, though dysprosium is still commonly added to magnets with neodymium.)

Source: https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/02/neodymium-more-like-neo-dont-mium-new-magnet-uses-fewer-key-rare-earths/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @01:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @01:45PM (#645752)

    Video related...
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFabsRFnWy0 [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by BananaPhone on Thursday March 01, @03:43PM (8 children)

    by BananaPhone (2488) on Thursday March 01, @03:43PM (#645809)

    For whatever reason (aka money), laws in the US for forbid mining rare-earth metals when they are mixed in with Thorium.

    In China they allow separating and storing the Thorium at the rare-earth mine. The US does not.

    Thorium mixed in with rare-earth minerals is also quite common.

    The shortage of rare-earth minerals in the US is a Made-in-america problem.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @03:53PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @03:53PM (#645815)

      For whatever reason (aka money), laws in the US for forbid mining rare-earth metals when they are mixed in with Thorium.

      I think it has to do with Thorium dust:

      Breathing in thorium in the workplace may increase the chances of development of lung diseases and lung and pancreas cancer many years after people have been exposed. Thorium has the ability to change genetic materials.

      https://www.lenntech.com/periodic/elements/th.htm [lenntech.com]

      If I recall correctly, Thorium is an alpha emitter, which means it is pretty safe as long as it is outside the body. However, Thorium dust is the reason that thoriated elements for TIG welding are falling out of favor. I assume that the same reason applies to mining.

      • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 01, @04:02PM (1 child)

        by Grishnakh (2831) on Thursday March 01, @04:02PM (#645818)

        Maybe, but this stuff (neodymium etc) is valuable, especially for economically strategic reasons.

        So why not just have the miners wear good quality respirators so they don't breathe any of this stuff? Are American miners too dumb and stubborn to wear proper protective gear?

        • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 01, @04:25PM

          by Freeman (732) on Thursday March 01, @04:25PM (#645832) Journal

          It's probably cheaper and less politically volatile to just let China dig up their own rare-earth metals and buy it from them. The rare-earth metals in the ground in the USA aren't going anywhere, so why dig it up, if it's not profitable?

      • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 01, @06:26PM

        by bob_super (1357) on Thursday March 01, @06:26PM (#645891)

        The US cares about lung disease when it's time to mine Rare-Earth materials needed for high-tech, but not when it's mining coal ?
        Mind blown.

        It shouldn't matter anyway. Black lung or Thorium lung, Republicans will defund not-rich people's healthcare equally, and let those Republican voters die bankrupt.

    • (Score: 4, Interesting) by stretch611 on Thursday March 01, @04:25PM

      by stretch611 (6199) on Thursday March 01, @04:25PM (#645833)

      Rare earth elements are not rare, some are just as common as copper. However, there are major environment and health concerns associated with their mining. China has undercut the price to make it unfeasible to mine elsewhere in the world, especially in areas where more costs are associated with stricter environmental and health safety laws. They have also enacted quotas on exporting rare earths in order to give preferential treatment to Chinese companies shipping finished products made with rare-earths.

      From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rare_earth_element [wikipedia.org]

      Rare-earth element cerium is actually the 25th most abundant element in Earth's crust, having 68 parts per million (about as common as copper). Only the highly unstable and radioactive promethium "rare earth" is quite scarce.

      In 2017, China produced 81% of the world's rare-earth supply, mostly in Inner Mongolia, although it had only 36.7% of reserves.

      On August 29, 2014, the WTO ruled that China had broken free-trade agreements, and the WTO said in the summary of key findings that the Panel concluded that the overall effect of the foreign and domestic restrictions is to encourage domestic extraction and secure preferential use of those materials by Chinese manufacturers.

      Mining, refining, and recycling of rare earths have serious environmental consequences if not properly managed. A potential hazard could be low-level radioactive tailings resulting from the occurrence of thorium and uranium in rare-earth element ores. Improper handling of these substances can result in extensive environmental damage.

      Searches for alternative sources in Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Africa, Tanzania, Greenland, and the United States are ongoing. Mines in these countries were closed when China undercut world prices in the 1990s, and it will take a few years to restart production as there are many barriers to entry.

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday March 01, @06:25PM (2 children)

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday March 01, @06:25PM (#645890) Journal

      For whatever reason (aka money), laws in the US for forbid mining rare-earth metals when they are mixed in with Thorium.

      That is not true. What is true is that the regulations on handling thorium-tainted mine tailings contributes significantly to the cost of running rare earth mines in the US.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by The Shire on Thursday March 01, @06:00PM

    by The Shire (5824) on Thursday March 01, @06:00PM (#645878)

    "Instead of neodymium or dysprosium, the magnet uses less-expensive rare-earth metals lanthanum and cerium. Certainly, this doesn't get rid of many of the issues with neodymium: lanthanum and cerium are still predominantly mined in China..."

    They are simply substituing two cheaper rare earth materials in order to cut costs. This is obviously a good thing for the consumer, but it does nothing to break any reliance on the Chinese rare earth monopoly as OP's title suggests.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 01, @07:08PM (#645915)

    "Although "rare" is a bit of a misnomer for a material like neodymium (high demand has led to relatively high production volumes)"

    that's because the earth is made from an infinite number of neodymium atoms.

